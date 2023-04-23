Sikh separatist leader arrested by Indian police after weeks on the run

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Sikh separatist leader arrested by Indian police after weeks on the run

By Press Association
Sikh separatist leader Amritpal Singh, who has revived calls for secession of India’s northern Punjab state bordering a hostile Pakistan, has been arrested by Indian police after going on the run last month (Prabhjot Gill/AP)
Sikh separatist leader Amritpal Singh, who has revived calls for secession of India’s northern Punjab state bordering a hostile Pakistan, has been arrested by Indian police after going on the run last month (Prabhjot Gill/AP)

Indian police have arrested a separatist leader who has revived calls for an independent Sikh homeland and the secession of India’s northern Punjab state, which has a history of violent insurgency.

Amritpal Singh had been on the run since last month after capturing national attention in February, when hundreds of his supporters stormed a police station in Ajnala, a town in Punjab state, with wooden batons, swords and guns to demand the release of a jailed aide.

Punjab state police tweeted on Sunday that Singh had been arrested in Moga, a town in the state.

A Sikh religious leader, Jasbir Singh Rodde, said Singh surrendered to police after offering morning prayers at a Sikh shrine in Moga. Police then arrested him and took him away, he said.

Police officer Sukhchain Singh Gill said police had surrounded the local village on intelligence that Singh was in the shrine.

“Relentless pressure built by the police over the past 35 days left Singh with no choice,” Mr Gill told reporters.

He said the police did not enter the shrine, implying that Singh was taken into custody after he left. He declined to confirm that Singh surrendered to police as claimed by his supporters.

The officer said Singh was flown to Dibrugarh in India’s north-east, where he will be detained until he is taken to court to face charges.

Punjab suffered a bloody insurgency in the 1980s that led to the killing of India’s then-prime minister Indira Gandhi by her Sikh bodyguards at her official residence in New Delhi.

Her killing triggered bloody rioting by her Hindu supporters against Sikhs in northern India.

Sikhs are a religious minority in India and say they are discriminated against by the majority Hindus. More than 3,000 people were killed by extremists during the 1980s insurgency in the prosperous farming state. The insurgency was crushed by Indian forces by 1990.

Punjab borders India-controlled Kashmir and Pakistan. India accuses Pakistan of supporting, training and arming insurgents, a charge Islamabad denies.

India Sikh Leader Arrested
Supporters of the Waris Punjab De organisation shout slogans about their chief and separatist leader Amritpal Singh and other arrested activists in Amritsar in March (Prabhjot Gill/AP)

Police declared Singh, a 30-year-old preacher, a fugitive and accused him and his aides of creating discord in the state.

They accused them of spreading disharmony among people, attempted murder, attacking police personnel and obstructing public servants’ lawful discharge of duty.

Authorities have deployed thousands of paramilitary soldiers in the state and arrested nearly 100 of Singh’s supporters. His wife was prevented from leaving India last week.

Very little was known about Singh until he arrived in Punjab state in 2022 and began leading marches calling for the protection of rights for Sikhs, who account for about 1.7% of India’s population.

Singh claims to draw inspiration from Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale, a Sikh militant leader accused by the Indian government of leading an armed insurgency for Khalistan in the 1980s.

Bhindranwale and his supporters were killed in 1984 when the Indian army stormed the Golden Temple, the holiest shrine in the Sikh religion.

Singh has styled himself after Bhindranwale, with a long, flowing beard. He also dresses like Bhindranwale.

Singh also heads Waris Punjab De, or Punjab’s Heirs, an organisation that was part of a massive campaign to mobilise farmers against controversial agriculture reforms being pushed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government.

The legislation triggered a year of protests that began in 2020, as farmers – most of them Sikhs from Punjab state – camped on the outskirts of New Delhi through a harsh winter and devastating coronavirus surge. The protests ended after Mr Modi’s government withdrew the legislation in November 2021.

India Sikh Separatist
Sikh separatist leader and head of Waris Punjab De Amritpal Singh, centre, stands outside a house with his supporters in the village Jallupur Khera, near Amritsar (Prabhjot Gill/AP)

Waris Punjab De was founded by Deep Sidhu, an Indian actor who died in 2022 in a road accident.

Singh’s speeches have become increasingly popular among supporters of the Khalistan movement, which is banned in India. Officials see it and affiliated groups as a national security threat.

Even though the movement has waned over the years, it still has some support in Punjab and beyond – including in countries like Canada, the United States and the United Kingdom, which are home to a sizable Sikh diaspora.

Last month, supporters of the movement pulled down the Indian flag at the country’s high commission in London and smashed the building’s windows in a show of anger against the move to arrest Singh.

India’s Foreign Ministry denounced the incident and summoned the UK’s deputy high commissioner in New Delhi to protest at what it called the breach of security at the embassy in London.

The supporters of the Khalistan movement also vandalized the Indian Consulate in San Francisco in the United States.

