Tadej Pogacar’s Tour de France in doubt following wrist injury

Tadej Pogacar’s participation in the Tour de France is in doubt after he suffered a wrist injury which will require surgery following a crash during the Liege-Bastogne-Liege.

Pogacar was caught up in a collision with Danish rider Mikkel Honore (EF Education-EasyPost) at around the 84.5 kilometre mark and quit Sunday’s race after the fall to be taken to hospital.

Following scans to confirm fractures, it was decided a swift operation was needed.

UAE Team Emirates medical director Dr Adrian Rotunno said in a statement: “Tadej suffered fractures to the left scaphoid and lunate bones.

“The scaphoid will require surgery which he will undergo this afternoon with a specialist hand surgeon here in Genk.”

Pogacar won the Tour de France in both 2020 and 2021, but now faces a race against time to make the start line on July 1.

The Slovenian had been in fine form this season, with 12 wins so far and was aiming to complete the Ardennes hat-trick after claiming both the Amstel Gold Race and Fleche Wallonne as well as the Tour of Flanders.