Diplomats flee fighting in Sudan as citizens struggle to escape

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News World

Diplomats flee fighting in Sudan as citizens struggle to escape

By Press Association
An Air Force Airbus carrying German citizens evacuated from Sudan lands at Berlin Brandenburg Airport in Schonefeld (dpa via AP)
An Air Force Airbus carrying German citizens evacuated from Sudan lands at Berlin Brandenburg Airport in Schonefeld (dpa via AP)

As foreign governments airlifted hundreds of their diplomats and other citizens to safety, Sudanese have desperately sought ways to escape the chaos, fearing that the country’s two rival generals will escalate their all-out battle for power once evacuations are completed.

In dramatic evacuation operations, convoys of foreign diplomats, teachers, students, workers and families from dozens of countries wound past combatants at tense front lines in the capital Khartoum to reach extraction points.

Others drove hundreds of miles to the country’s east coast.

A stream of European, Middle East, African and Asian military aircraft flew in all day Sunday and Monday to ferry them out.

But for many Sudanese, the airlift was a terrifying sign that international powers, after failing repeatedly to broker ceasefires, only expect a worsening of the fighting that has already pushed the population into disaster.

US secretary of state Antony Blinken said he had helped broker a 72-hour ceasefire to begin late on Monday.

It would extend a nominal truce that has done little to stop the fighting but helped facilitate the evacuations.

UN secretary-general Antonio Guterres meanwhile warned of a “catastrophic conflagration” that could engulf the whole region.

He urged the 15 members of the Security Council to “exert maximum leverage” on both sides in order to “pull Sudan back from the edge of the abyss”.

Sudanese face a harrowing search for safety in the constantly shifting battle of explosions, gunfire and armed fighters looting shops and homes.

Many have been huddling in their homes for nine days.

Food and fuel are leaping in price and harder to find, electricity and internet are cut off in much of the country, and hospitals are near collapse.

Jordan Sudan
Jordanians evacuated from Sudan arrive at a military airport in Amman, Jordan (AP)

Those who can afford it were making the 15-hour long drive to the Egyptian border or to Port Sudan on the Red Sea coast.

Those without means to get abroad streamed out to relatively calmer provinces along the Nile north and south of Khartoum.

Many more were trapped, with cash in short supply and transport costs spiralling.

“Travelling out of Khartoum has become a luxury,” said Shahin al-Sherif, a high school teacher.

The 27-year-old was frantically trying to arrange transport out of Khartoum for himself, his younger sister, mother, aunt and grandmother.

They had been trapped for days in their home in Khartoum’s Amarat neighbourhood while fighting raged outside.

Finally, they moved to a safer district farther out.

But Mr al-Sherif expects things to get worse and worries his sister, aunt and grandmother, all diabetic, will not be able to get the supplies they need.

Sudan
Smoke fills the sky in Khartoum, Sudan, near Doha International Hospital (Maheen S via AP)

Bus ticket prices have more than quadrupled so that renting a bus for 50 people to get to the Egyptian border costs around 14,000 dollars (£11,200), he said.

Amani el-Taweel, an Egyptian expert on Africa, warned of “horrific suffering” for Sudanese unable to leave.

In a country where a third of the population already needed humanitarian aid, aid agencies can no longer reach most Sudanese because of the clashes.

Once evacuations are complete, “warring parties will not heed any calls for a truce or a ceasefire”, she said.

Heavy gunfire and thundering explosions rocked the city in continued fighting between the military and a rival paramilitary group called the Rapid Support Forces.

In the afternoon, intensified air strikes hammered Khartoum’s Nile-side Kalakla district for an hour until the area was “razed to the ground”, said Atiya Abdulla Atiya, secretary of the Doctors’ Syndicate.

The bombardment sent dozens of wounded to the Turkish Hospital, one of the few medical facilities still functioning, he said.

Egypt’s Foreign Ministry, meanwhile, said an administrator at its Khartoum embassy was killed on his way to work to help oversee the evacuations, without saying who was responsible.

Cairo has close ties to the Sudanese army but has joined calls for a ceasefire.

Earlier, Egypt had denied any of its embassy staff were harmed after the Sudanese military reported that one had been killed, blaming the RSF.

More than 420 people, including at least 273 civilians, have been killed and over 3,700 wounded since the fighting began April 15.

The military has appeared to have the upper hand in fighting in Khartoum but the RSF still controls many districts in the capital and the neighbouring city of Omdurman, and has several large strongholds around the country.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Officers were seen in the Hutcheon Street area after the window of a coach was smashed. Image: supplied.
Fan’s coach window smashed following Dons win against Rangers
2
Pictures by JASON HEDGES CR0042265. Karla Sinclair. For food and drink story on the opening of new street food trailer The Food Truck, which sells well-loved beach classics. Business partners Emma Main (without glasses) and Gaynor Campbell (with glasses) are pictured. April 20th 2023 Images by Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Keith couple launch Forres food truck serving classic beach grub
3
To go with story by Jenni Gee. A pair vandalised toilets and threatened staff after asking to use a hotel toilet Picture shows; Mercure Inverness. N/a. Supplied by Google Street View Date; Unknown
Men smashed hotel mirror and threatened to ‘knock out’ worker
4
Oil and gas workers at Aberdeen heliport.
‘Biggest offshore stoppage in a generation’: 1,300 North Sea workers launch strikes
5
6,000 cyclists hailing from 20 countries conquered the popular Highland race. Image: Paul Campbell.
Thousands of cyclists from 20 countries conquer Etape Loch Ness
6
Rural communities including Braemar will see a return to colder weather this week. Image: Darrell Benns / DC Thomson.
Wintry weather descends on rural communities as temperatures dip to -4C in Arctic blast
7
Martyn Anderson admitted he'd been drinking for 24-hours before crashing his Mitsubishi into a roundabout. Image: Facebook/DC Thomson.
Offshore worker hit roundabout after divorce threat ‘pushed him’ into 24-hour drinking spree
8
A stream could waylay plans to create a new petrol station beside the AWPR at Stonehaven.
Stonehaven petrol station in doubt over stream, plans for Peterhead whisky shop and Union…
9
Tui is scrapping its summer flights to Tenerife from Aberdeen Airport. Image: Shutterstock
Tui axes Aberdeen Airport summer flights to Tenerife and Rhodes
10
Inverness Sheriff Court
Workmen left their vans and fought with pedestrians who swore at them

More from Press and Journal

Will Duncan finally impress his mum? The Duncan and Judy Murray Show is coming to Aberdeen. Image: Doug Taylor / Scottish Comedy Agency
Comedy duo Duncan and Judy Murray to take smash hit show to Aberdeen
Scotland's rich seafood larder is being showcased in the Catalan capital. Image: Sandy McCook /DC Thomson
Flying the flag for Scotland at world's largest seafood trade show
European lynx. Image: Scotland: The Big Picture.
Lynx could be reintroduced to the Highlands in the future
Aberdeen's Ross McCrorie. Image: SNS
Bristol City target Ross McCrorie focused on Aberdeen's third-place bid - as he gives…
Ross County's Connor Randall up against Duk of Aberdeen. Image: SNS
Aberdeen and Ross County forced to wait to discover Premiership post-split fixtures
The roadworks will involve a diversion running to Blackdog junction.
Travel chaos continues as more roadworks planned for AWPR
Plans have been submitted to bring back No 10 Botanic Garden. Image: Paul Glendell / DC Thomson.
No 10 Botanic Gardens: Plans to bring marquee back to Aberdeen green space met…
Ellon Medical Group. Image: Kenny Elrick / DC Thomson.
Ellon GP pulls econsult service four months early due to recruitment issues
Delighted Caley Jags head coach Billy Dodds will lead his side into Scottish Cup semi-final action against Falkirk at Hampden this weekend. Image: SNS Group
Billy Dodds' pride at how Scottish Cup semi-finalists Caley Thistle have salvaged season
Pandora is to open with the Bon Accord Centre. Image: DC Thomson
Pandora to open new store in Aberdeen Bon Accord Centre

Editor's Picks

Most Commented