Ex-officer who fatally shot Breonna Taylor has new job in law enforcement

The former Louisville Metro Police officer who fatally shot Breonna Taylor in Kentucky has a new job in law enforcement.

WHAS-TV reported that the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office confirmed the hiring of Myles Cosgrove, who was sacked from the police department in January 2021 for violating use-of-force procedures and failing to use a body camera during the raid on Ms Taylor’s apartment.

Ms Taylor, a black woman, was killed on March 13 2020 by police executing a narcotics search warrant.

None of the three white officers who opened fire into Ms Taylor’s home were charged by a grand jury over her death.

Carroll County’s chief deputy Robert Miller pointed to this fact in reference to Mr Cosgrove’s hiring.

Investigators said Mr Cosgrove fired 16 rounds into the apartment after the front door was breached and Ms Taylor’s boyfriend fired a shot at them.

Federal ballistics experts said they believe the shot that killed Ms Taylor came from Mr Cosgrove.

In November, the Kentucky Law Enforcement Council voted not to revoke Mr Cosgrove’s state peace officer certification. This meant he could apply for other law enforcement jobs in the state.

A protest in Carroll County has already been planned on Monday in response to his hiring.