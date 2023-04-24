Luke Shaw insists Man Utd in good place to finish season well despite Euro exit

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News World

Luke Shaw insists Man Utd in good place to finish season well despite Euro exit

By Press Association
Luke Shaw, centre, helped Manchester reach the FA Cup final (Nick Potts/PA)
Luke Shaw, centre, helped Manchester reach the FA Cup final (Nick Potts/PA)

Luke Shaw knows Sunday’s FA Cup semi-final shoot-out win “doesn’t put things right” for Manchester United’s Europa League humiliation but he is excited to have the chance to end a promising season on a high against Manchester City.

This has been an impressive first campaign under manager Erik ten Hag, who in February became just the second boss in the Red Devils’ history to win a major trophy in their first season.

Sunday saw United return to Wembley two months on from that Carabao Cup triumph looking to inject new life into a season that threatened to disappointingly peter out had they lost to high-flying Brighton.

Ten Hag’s side headed to London reeling from Thursday’s embarrassing Europa League quarter-final capitulation against Sevilla but – not for the first time this term – they succeeded in bouncing back with character.

United had to dig deep against Albion under the arch to run out 7-6 shoot-out winners after it ended 0-0 after 120 minutes, setting up an all-Manchester FA Cup final on June 3.

Put to Shaw that Ten Hag must have been pleased with the character shown by United, he said: “Yeah, of course, I think that’s exactly what he said.

“He said that’s a team out there today that we were, and he wasn’t sure what or who was there on Thursday night but obviously that wasn’t acceptable.

“Today I think it doesn’t put things right but it puts us in a good place to finish the season well because Champions League is a must for us and a Manchester derby now in the FA Cup final is an amazing game to be involved in.

“I’m really happy. For me, personally, I’ve been involved in two penalty shoot-outs and I’ve been on the losing side both times so to win one today was a big relief for me.

Manchester United celebrate
Manchester United won the Carabao Cup earlier this season (John Walton/PA)

“We don’t want to be known as the team that comes back after a poor result but I think we showed character today. I think a lot of people thought that maybe today we would lose.

“But inside the dressing room we had the confidence against a very good side, they’re an amazing team. Let’s not get that wrong. And so, it was a tough game. But we stuck until the end and got that bit of luck in the shoot-out that you need.”

June’s all-Manchester final against potentially treble-chasing City provides a mouth-watering end to the season for United, who are well placed in their quest for a top-four finish ahead of Thursday’s trip to stuttering Tottenham.

Champions League qualification and Carabao Cup glory would still represent a good return from Ten Hag’s first campaign, but the mood would have felt downbeat had Sunday’s semi-final ended in defeat on the back of the 3-0 loss at Sevilla.

“I think us as players in the back of our mind that of course was there because at the start of this week it was the biggest week of the season,” said Shaw, who impressed at centre-back on Sunday.