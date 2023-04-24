U2 creating new concert experience at high-tech, globe-shaped venue in Las Vegas

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Entertainment Music

U2 creating new concert experience at high-tech, globe-shaped venue in Las Vegas

By Press Association
The Edge, Bono and Adam Clayton of U2 (Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)
The Edge, Bono and Adam Clayton of U2 (Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

U2 are familiar with rocking out in major sporting arenas and stadiums, but the band will soon hit the stage to create a new immersive concert experience inside a high-tech, globe-shaped venue in Las Vegas.

Live Nation and Sphere Entertainment announced on Monday the dates for U2’s upcoming U2:UV Achtung Baby Live At Sphere shows starting on September 29.

The rock band’s special five-night run of shows will be held until October 8 at The Venetian’s Sphere with a state-of-the-art audio and visual system designed for each concertgoer.

“This is a venue designed for entertainment, not sports,” said U2 guitarist The Edge in a recent interview.

He first learned about the cutting-edge venue after lead singer Bono sent him a link about the concept.

The guitarist said the screen is 20 times bigger than the one during the band’s Joshua Tree tour in 2019 – the last time U2 performed live in a concert setting.

“Sports is a simple formula. You want to see the action,” he continued.

“But no-one really sits down when they’re designing one of these sports arenas and thinks about sound. That’s way, way down on their list of priorities. But in this venue, it’s one of the first things they thought about.”

The massive spherical venue will have 17,500 seats with a scalable capacity of nearly 20,000 guests.

Along with high resolution LED screens that wrap halfway around the audience, the venue is also equipped with thousands of speakers that will deliver a “crystal-clear” multi-layered audio system for every seat inside.

As a musician, The Edge said the venue’s concept is an “amazing thought” in helping performers such as U2 capture the full essence of their sound.

He said their shows will offer an opportunity to “literally transport people to some other space and time” and open a variety of “creative possibilities”.

U2 eXPERIENCE and iNNOCENCE tour
U2’s The Edge (Andrew Matthews/PA)

“What we’re able to do – because of the design and the fidelity of the sound – is introduce not just the best sounding rock ‘n’ roll band of all time in an indoor venue,” he said.

“But also, radical intimacy where you can actually deliver a vocal or a simple music arrangement that’s really delicate. The people will be able to hear perfectly. Whereas if you’re trying that in an arena or a stadium, it would just be impossible.”

During the band’s rehearsals, The Edge has already seen a significant difference from the Sphere venue compared with an arena or stadium – which normally “imposes on your sound”.

He said their music preparations have not changed much, but they are starting to try to understand how to use the immersive sound as a creative tool.

The Edge believes the band’s performances at Sphere could be a “quantum leap forward” in terms of the sensory impacts of a live concert.

“It’s technology that has never been available,” he said.

“We can literally in sonic terms, but also in visual terms, have our audience not kind of be looking at the show, but be in the middle of the show and in the middle of the sound. It’s sound all around you. … I’m already starting to think about the mixes and our songs and think about how this spatial audio could come into its own in terms of just where we place different parts of our sound.”

The Edge said U2 are pumped to return to the stage for the first time in four years, especially after the pandemic.

The band’s upcoming show will mark the first time performing without drummer Larry Mullen Jr, who is recovering from back surgery.

In Mullen’s absence, Bram van den Berg will fill in as drummer.

“We’re so excited,” he said.

“We’ve been on lockdown. I’ve been in the recording studio for the last 18 months doing the acoustic collection, Songs Of Surrender. I can’t wait to get out there and be a part of something huge like this.”

