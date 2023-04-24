Cristian Stellini sacked as Spurs’ acting head coach with Ryan Mason taking over

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Tottenham have sacked acting head coach Cristian Stellini after less than a month in charge as chairman Daniel Levy labelled Sunday’s thrashing at Newcastle as “wholly unacceptable”.

The 48-year-old was part of Antonio Conte’s backroom staff at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium and stepped into the top job on a temporary basis when his fellow Italian was sacked last month.

He lasted just four games, however, with Ryan Mason once again appointed his successor on a temporary basis after a 6-1 loss at Newcastle ended Stellini’s short reign.

Spurs are now outsiders in the race for a Champions League place and sit six points adrift of Manchester United, who they host on Thursday night, having played two more games.

Stellini, in his first managerial role, had overseen just one win in his four games in charge – a 2-1 victory over Brighton.

Spurs could only manage a draw away to relegation-threatened Everton and were beaten by a late Bournemouth goal last weekend before Sunday’s humiliation at St James’ Park.

The Magpies ran riot, racing into a five-goal lead inside 21 minutes, with Levy acting on Monday evening to remove Stellini from his post.

Alexander Isak scored twice as Newcastle hammered Tottenham. (Owen Humphreys/PA)

“Sunday’s performance against Newcastle was wholly unacceptable. It was devastating to see,” he said in a statement.

“We can look at many reasons why it happened and whilst myself, the board, the coaches and players must all take collective responsibility, ultimately the responsibility is mine.

“Cristian will leave his current role along with his coaching staff. Cristian stepped in at a difficult point in our season and I want to thank him for the professional manner in which he and his coaching staff have conducted themselves during such a challenging time. We wish him and his staff well.

“Ryan Mason will take over head coach duties with immediate effect. Ryan knows the club and the players well. We shall update further on his coaching staff in due course.

Ryan Mason previously managed Tottenham in their 2021 Carabao Cup final defeat to Manchester City (Adam Davy/PA)

“I met with the Player Committee today – the squad is determined to pull together to ensure the strongest possible finish to the season. We are all clear we need to deliver performances which earn your amazing support.”

Mason, 31, previously took over when Jose Mourinho was sacked in 2021, winning four of his seven games at the helm, which included a 1-0 Carabao Cup final defeat to Manchester City.

He became the youngest manager in Premier League history and has once again been tasked with steadying the ship as Spurs try to salvage something from their season.