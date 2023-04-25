Dawn services remember war dead on Anzac Day

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dawn services remember war dead on Anzac Day

By Press Association
Veterans pause for a moment of silence during an Anzac Day dawn service at Waverley Cemetery in Sydney, Australia (Mark Baker/AP)
Veterans pause for a moment of silence during an Anzac Day dawn service at Waverley Cemetery in Sydney, Australia (Mark Baker/AP)

Australians and New Zealanders gathered at dawn services and street marches at home and further afield to commemorate war dead on Anzac Day.

The two countries mark Anzac Day on April 25 each year – the date in 1915 when Australia and New Zealand Army Corps landed on the beaches of Gallipoli in north west Turkey, the start of an ill-fated First World War campaign.

Prime minister Anthony Albanese spoke to more than 30,000 people who gathered at the Australian War Memorial in the capital Canberra for the first Anzac Day since his government was elected almost a year ago.

“Gallipoli is just one battle in our history, but in all its stories of valour and resilience, in its simple truth of Australians looking out for each other no matter how bad things got, it has come to stand for something so much bigger in our collective heart,” he said.

Turkey ANZAC Day
An Australian soldier plays bagpipes as people attend the dawn service ceremony at the Anzac Cove beach on the Gallipoli peninsula, Turkey (Emrah Gurel/AP)

His government chose the eve of Anzac Day to release a review of the nation’s defence force which warned China’s growing military strength and assertiveness meant Australia’s geographic isolation did not provide the protection from global conflict that it once did.

The report recommended increased Australian defence spending and a rapid embrace of missile technology to strike targets at longer ranges.

While veterans of the two world wars dominated Anzac Day services and marches for decades, their descendants and unrelated younger generations have taken their place, defying an expectation that the tradition might die with the veterans.

Veterans affairs minister Matt Keogh, who represented his government at the Gallipoli dawn service, said: “What we’ve really seen Anzac Day become is not just about one conflict, it’s now a day where we commemorate not just those that died but all those people that have served in our uniform on our behalf in conflict.”

Australia Anzac Day
Eddie McMullen, two, is dressed in a kilt and carries bagpipes as he watches sailors prepare for the Anzac Day parade in Sydney (Rick Rycroft/AP)

In Sydney, Glenda Rixon wore the medals of her late father Henry ‘Harry’ Rixon, a Korean War infantryman, and was touched that the 70th anniversary of the Korean armistice was noted in Martin Place where dawn services have been held since 1927.

“Usually they don’t say anything – it’s like it’s the forgotten war,” she said.

“I’m really proud of my father. He passed away eight years ago. It’s a special day. We used to always watch him march,” she added.

As well as 70 years since Australia’s involvement in the Korean War ended, this year’s ceremonies also commemorated 50 years since the last Australian forces withdrew from the Vietnam War.

Dawn services and marches were also held across New Zealand and in northern France.

