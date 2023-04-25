Hundreds pay tribute to Anzac soldiers near Gallipoli beach

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Hundreds pay tribute to Anzac soldiers near Gallipoli beach

By Press Association
A couple sit among graves at the Lone Pine memorial cemetery after the dawn service ceremony at the Anzac Cove beach in Turkey (Emrah Gurel/AP)
A couple sit among graves at the Lone Pine memorial cemetery after the dawn service ceremony at the Anzac Cove beach in Turkey (Emrah Gurel/AP)

Hundreds of people have gathered by a beach near the First World War battlefields on Turkey’s Gallipoli Peninsula to pay tribute to soldiers from Australia and New Zealand killed in a disastrous campaign 108 years ago.

The Anzac Day services began as the first light broke on the peninsula in north-west Turkey, with a mournful Aboriginal didgeridoo performance and the singing of hymns and solemn songs.

The annual ceremonies mark the first landings of troops from the Australia and New Zealand Army Corps, known as Anzacs, at Gallipoli at dawn on April 25 1915.

APTOPIX Turkey ANZAC Day
Hundreds of people attended the dawn service ceremony (Emrah Gurel/AP)

The landings were part of a failed British-led campaign to take the Ottoman Empire out of the war. More than 44,000 Allied soldiers and 86,000 Ottoman soldiers died during the campaign that lasted for eight months.

Around 1,700 people — dignitaries and others who made the annual pilgrimage — held a minute of silence to remember the fallen soldiers. The service also included wreath-laying ceremonies and the singing of the Turkish, Australian and New Zealand national anthems.

“As the dawn breaks on Anzac Day, we come to places like these solemnly, silently and respectfully. We do not come to glorify war. We come to acknowledge high respects and to honour all who sacrificed life and limb, mind and spirit in battle,” Australian veterans’ affairs minister Matt Keogh said.

Mr Keogh also expressed condolences for the victims of Turkey’s devastating earthquake in February, which left more than 50,000 dead.

APTOPIX Turkey ANZAC Day
An Australian soldier plays the bagpipes next to a Turkish flag (Emrah Gurel/AP)

The Gallipoli campaign aimed to secure a naval route from the Mediterranean Sea to Istanbul through the Dardanelles, and knock the Ottomans out of the war.

The battlefields and cemeteries at Gallipoli have become a place of pilgrimage for many Australians and New Zealanders who sleep on the beaches until the start of the dawn service.

The battle helped forge Australia and New Zealand’s national identities as well as friendship with their former foe, Turkey.

A Turkish army major read a message that modern Turkey’s founder Mustafa Kemal Ataturk — a former Gallipoli commander — dedicated to the mothers of the soldiers who died.

He said: “You, the mothers who sent their sons from faraway countries, wipe away your tears; your sons are now lying in our bosom and are in peace. After having lost their lives on this land they have become our sons as well.”

