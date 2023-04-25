Spurs players to reimburse fans for ’embarrassing’ Newcastle performance

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Spurs players to reimburse fans for ’embarrassing’ Newcastle performance

By Press Association
Tottenham players accepted the performance against Newcastle “wasn’t good enough” (Owen Humphreys/PA)
Tottenham players accepted the performance against Newcastle “wasn’t good enough” (Owen Humphreys/PA)

Tottenham’s players have issued a public apology for the 6-1 defeat at Newcastle and offered to reimburse fans with the cost of their match tickets.

Spurs were humiliated on Sunday afternoon, falling 5-0 behind in a nightmare opening 21 minutes on Tyneside.

Acting head coach Cristian Stellini was sacked on Monday after less than a month in charge, with Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy labelling the lacklustre defeat as “wholly unacceptable”.

Former midfielder Ryan Mason will take charge of the first team for a second spell, having overseen the squad following the departure of Jose Mourinho in April 2021 until the end of that campaign.

Tottenham interim head coach Ryan Mason (left)
Tottenham interim head coach Ryan Mason (left) had worked alongside Cristian Stellini (right) (Zac Goodwin/PA)

Spurs currently sit fifth in the Premier League, six points behind Manchester United, who have two games in hand, ahead of Thursday night’s meeting between the two sides in north London.

Captain Hugo Lloris had already apologised to fans for the “embarrassing” defeat at St James’ Park in his post-match interview, acknowledging the team showed a “lack of pride”.

On Tuesday afternoon, the players issued a collective statement accepting the performance was unacceptable and offering the gesture to help cover the cost of the tickets to the game.

“As a squad, we understand your frustration, your anger. It wasn’t good enough,” the Spurs players said in a post on the club’s official Twitter feed.

“We know words aren’t enough in situations like this, but believe us, a defeat like this hurts.

“We appreciate your support, home and away, and with this in mind we would like to reimburse fans with the cost of their match tickets from St James’ Park.

“We know this does not change what happened on Sunday and we will give everything to put things right against Manchester United on Thursday evening when, again, your support will mean everything to us.

“Together – and only together – can we move things forward.”

Following Sunday’s defeat, the Tottenham Hotspur Supporters’ Trust called for decisive action to “give us all some hope and something to get behind at the end of a truly awful season”.

After the announcement dismissing Stellini, who was also part of Antonio Conte’s backroom staff, the THST had suggested fans “still deserve a refund” for Sunday’s shambolic display.

“All supporters will now want to get behind Ryan in his attempt to rescue our season,” the THST added.

Spurs later revealed more details on the club’s new ‘Fan Advisory Board’, which will aim to represent supporter engagement and representation both at home and abroad.

There will be a new forum for elected members from different sections of Tottenham’s diverse fanbase to ensure supporters are “kept informed and their views considered during club decision-making”.

Fans outside the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium
Tottenham fans will be given more representation on the board (Nick Potts/PA)

Tottenham’s executive director Donna-Maria Cullen, the nominated board official for fan engagement, said on the club website: “It (FAB) represents a strong and structured forum for fan engagement and more extensive communication with supporters.”

The TST welcomed the development as a “major step forward for fan engagement at the club” which will created a binding obligation to consult with supporters’ representatives on key issues, something which the organisation has long campaigned for.

“Fans are a crucial part of the club’s overall success and it’s vital they have a voice at the top table,” the THST said in a statement.

“We are now consulting our members on the FAB proposals with a recommendation that we take up the two allocated seats.”

