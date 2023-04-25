Harry Belafonte, activist and entertainer, dies at 96

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment Music

Harry Belafonte, activist and entertainer, dies at 96

By Press Association
Harry Belafonte speaking after he was presented with the Amnesty International Ambassador of Conscience award for 2013 at a ceremony in the Mansion House Dublin (PA)
Harry Belafonte speaking after he was presented with the Amnesty International Ambassador of Conscience award for 2013 at a ceremony in the Mansion House Dublin (PA)

Harry Belafonte, the civil rights and entertainment giant who began as an actor and singer and became an activist and humanitarian, is dead at the age of 96.

He died on Tuesday of congestive heart failure at his New York home with his wife Pamela by his side, said Paula Witt from public relations firm Sunshine Sachs Morgan and Lylis.

Belafonte was one of the first black performers to gain a wide following on film and sell a million records as a singer.

Many still know him for his signature hit Banana Boat Song (Day-O) and its call of: “Day-O! Daaaaay-O.”

Harry Belafonte
Belafonte was one of the first black performers to gain a wide following on film and sell a million records as a singer (Roger Tillberg/Alamy/PA)

But he forged a greater legacy once he scaled back his performing career in the 1960s and lived out his hero Paul Robeson’s decree that artists are “gatekeepers of truth”.

He stands as the model and the epitome of the celebrity activist.

Few kept up with Belafonte’s time and commitment and none his stature as a meeting point among Hollywood, Washington and the civil rights movement.

Belafonte not only participated in protest marches and benefit concerts, but also helped organise and raise support for them.

He worked closely with his friend and generational peer Martin Luther King Jnr, often intervening on his behalf with both politicians and fellow entertainers and helping him financially.

Sidney Poitier, right, with Belafonte in London in March 1972
Sidney Poitier, right, with Belafonte in London in March 1972 (PA)

He risked his life and livelihood and set high standards for younger black celebrities, scolding Jay Z and Beyonce for failing to meet their “social responsibilities” and mentoring Usher, Common, Danny Glover and many others.

In Spike Lee’s 2018 film BlacKkKlansman, he was fittingly cast as an elder statesman schooling young activists about the country’s past.

Belafonte’s friend, civil rights leader Andrew Young, said Belafonte was the rare person to grow more radical with age.

He was ever engaged and unyielding, willing to take on southern segregationists, northern liberals, the billionaire Koch brothers and the country’s first black president, Barack Obama, whom Belafonte remembered asking to cut him “some slack”.

Belafonte responded: “What makes you think that’s not what I’ve been doing?”

Belafonte, his then-wife Julie and young son David after arriving in Southampton from New York on the Queen Mary in September 1959
Belafonte, his then-wife Julie and young son David after arriving in Southampton from New York on the Queen Mary in September 1959 (PA)

Belafonte had been a major artist since the 1950s.

He won a Tony Award in 1954 for his starring role in John Murray Anderson’s Almanac and five years later became the first black performer to win an Emmy for the TV special Tonight With Harry Belafonte.

In 1954, he co-starred with Dorothy Dandridge in the Otto Preminger-directed musical Carmen Jones, a popular breakthrough for an all-black cast.

The 1957 movie Island In The Sun was banned in several southern cities, where theatre owners were threatened by the Ku Klux Klan because of the film’s interracial romance between Belafonte and Joan Fontaine.

His album Calypso, released in 1955, became the first officially certified million-selling album by a solo performer and started a national infatuation with Caribbean rhythms.

Belafonte was nicknamed, reluctantly, the King Of Calypso.

From left: James Foreman, executive secretary of the Student Non-violent Co-ordinating Committee, civil rights leader Martin Luther King Jnr, and Belafonte in April 1965
From left: James Foreman, executive secretary of the Student Non-violent Co-ordinating Committee, civil rights leader Martin Luther King Jnr, and Belafonte in April 1965 (Horace Cort/AP)

Admirers of Belafonte included a young Bob Dylan, who debuted on record in the early 1960s by playing harmonica on Belafonte’s Midnight Special.

“Harry was the best balladeer in the land and everybody knew it,” Dylan later wrote.

“He was a fantastic artist, sang about lovers and slaves — chain gang workers, saints and sinners and children…

“Harry was that rare type of character that radiates greatness, and you hope that some of it rubs off on you.”

Belafonte befriended King in the spring of 1956 after the young civil rights leader called and asked for a meeting.

They spoke for hours and Belafonte remembered feeling King raised him to the “higher plane of social protest”.

Belafonte poses for a portrait at a New York recording studio in November 2001
Belafonte poses for a portrait at a New York recording studio in November 2001 (Leslie Hassler/AP)

Then at the peak of his singing career, Belafonte was soon producing a benefit concert for the bus boycott in Alabama that helped make King a national figure.

By the early 1960s, he had decided to make civil rights his priority.

“I was having almost daily talks with Martin,” Belafonte wrote in his memoir My Song, published in 2011.

“I realised that the movement was more important than anything else.”

Belafonte was married three times, most recently to photographer Pamela Frank, and had four children.

Three of them — Shari, David and Gina — became actors.

In addition to his wife, Belafonte is survived by his children Adrienne Belafonte Biesemeyer, Shari Belafonte, Gina Belafonte and David Belafonte; two stepchildren, Sarah Frank and Lindsey Frank; and eight grandchildren.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Arlene Fraser, right, Nat Fraser, left, and the couple at their wedding in the middle
The Arlene Fraser murder 25 years on: The inside story of how a loving…
2
Vogue Williams. Image: PA.
‘It’s the best student town ever’: Irish model Vogue Williams hails Aberdeen the number…
3
Image: Police Scotland.
Armed police search village near Inverness following reports of man carrying gun
4
Inverness Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson
‘You won’t be driving for a while yet’: 114mph speeder banned from the roads
5
To go with story by Bryan Rutherford. An infant child had her femur broken by a spanner, wielded by an Inverness plumbing and heating engineer who was looking after her. Liam Cummings was jailed for three and a half years after being found guilty last month by a jury of assaulting the toddler in the Autumn of 2017 Picture shows; Liam Cummings. N/A. Supplied by Facebook/DC Thomson Date; Unknown
Plumber broke vulnerable toddler’s thigh bone in ‘excruciating’ spanner attack
6
From left: Cameron Ross, Alasdair Finlayson and Daniel Degan. Image: Spindrift
Man joined £650,000 drug dealing operation after taking cocaine to cope with eating disorder
7
To go with story by Jenni Gee. Men convicted of being concerned in the supply following ?500,000 drugs seizure in Highlands Picture shows; Serafin Gaik, Pawel Chmielewski, Logan MacLeod. N/A. Supplied by Police Scotland Date; Unknown
Inverness crime gang convicted after ‘Operation Bearskin’ seized drugs worth £425,000
8
Arlene's family centre, Arlene and her sister Carol as kids, left and Arlene, right. Image: Supplied/Universal News and Sport
‘We still don’t have Arlene’s body but we just cannot give up on her’
9
Piping school lecturer Ross Ainslie with 11-year-old Seorus McKerron, and Aberdeen punk piper Dod Copland depicted in a painting.
Bagpipes of late Aberdeen musician Dod Copland inspiring new generation of talent
10
Forres Academy report
Damning report rates Forres Academy as ‘weak’ in main areas of learning

More from Press and Journal

Peterhead caretaker co-managers Jordon Brown, left, and Ryan Strachan, right. Image: Shutterstock/Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.
Peterhead confirm appointment of co-managers Jordon Brown and Ryan Strachan
Both heart-breaking and heart-warming, we heard the stories of single parents living in the north-east.
Single parents: modern-day heroes?
Peter Murrell and Nicola Sturgeon. Image: PA.
VIDEO: Nicola Sturgeon answers questions on SNP finance crisis
Oban FM is appealing for donations. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.
Oban FM community radio station needs injection of cash to keep them afloat
To go with story by Karla Sinclair. Aberdeen's Smoke and Soul takes over city centre bar Six Degrees North Picture shows; Smoke and Soul. Aberdeen. Supplied by Smoke and Soul Date; Unknown
Aberdeen's Smoke and Soul takes over city centre bar Six Degrees North
To go with story by Stuart Findlay. Highland planning ahead, April 24 2023 Picture shows; Glamping pods in Caithness. Caithness. Supplied by DC Thomson Date; Unknown
Caithness glamping pods and Skye workshop among latest Highland plans
Ross County celebrate David Cancola's goal against St Johnstone. Image: SNS
Analysis: Ross County must waste no time in hitting post-split points trail in order…
Bongo's Bingo will be coming to P&J Live in July. Image: P&J Live.
Night out sensation Bongo’s Bingo returns to Aberdeen's P&J Live
The Goat Shed has been transformed from a dilapidated croft house into an amazing five-bedroom family home. Photos supplied by Aberdein Considine.
Dramatically transformed Tarves croft house on the market for £535,000
Councillor for Speyside Glenlivet Derek Ross.
'We must all be very concerned': Violence and aggression in Moray schools on the…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented