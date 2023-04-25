Six men and three women chosen as jurors in rape case against Trump

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News World

Six men and three women chosen as jurors in rape case against Trump

By Press Association
Former advice columnist E Jean Carroll walks into Manhattan federal court on Tuesday (Seth Wenig/AP)
Former advice columnist E Jean Carroll walks into Manhattan federal court on Tuesday (Seth Wenig/AP)

A jury of six men and three women has been chosen to hear a former advice columnist’s lawsuit accusing former US president Donald Trump of raping her in the 1990s.

Opening statements are expected later on Tuesday.

The federal civil trial stands to tests Mr Trump’s “Teflon Don” reputation for shaking off serious legal problems and to reprise accounts of the type of sexual misconduct that rocked his 2016 presidential campaign as he seeks office again.

He denies E Jean Carroll’s claim and all the others, saying they are falsehoods spun up to damage him.

The jurors were selected after questioning about not only their background but their news-watching habits and more.

Former US president Donald Trump
Former US president Donald Trump is not currently expected to give evidence in the case (Seth Wenig/AP)

They were asked whether they had made political donations, supported any of a number of right and left-wing groups, used Mr Trump’s social media platform, read Ms Carroll’s former Elle magazine column and even if they had seen Mr Trump’s former reality show The Apprentice — and whether any of these and other matters would make it difficult for them to be fair.

Jurors’ names will be kept secret and they will be escorted to and from the courthouse to avoid any harassment or invasions of privacy, US district judge Lewis A Kaplan said.

The trial is in a federal civil court, meaning that no matter the outcome, Mr Trump is not in danger of going to jail.

He is not required to be in court, either, and his lawyers have indicated he most likely will not give evidence.

The trial comes a month after Mr Trump pleaded not guilty in an unrelated criminal case surrounding payments made to bury accounts of alleged extramarital sex.

Ms Carroll is expected to give evidence about a chance encounter with Mr Trump in late 1995 or early 1996 that she says turned violent.

Former advice columnist E Jean Carroll, right, walks into Manhattan federal court on Tuesday
Former advice columnist E Jean Carroll, right, walks into Manhattan federal court on Tuesday (Seth Wenig/AP)

The trial will also include Ms Carroll’s defamation claim against Mr Trump over disparaging remarks he made about her in response to the rape allegations.

She is seeking unspecified damages and a retraction.

She says that after she ran into the future president at Manhattan’s Bergdorf Goodman, he invited her to shop with him for a woman’s lingerie gift before they teased one another to try on a garment.

Ms Carroll says they ended up alone together in a shop dressing room, where Mr Trump pushed her against a wall and raped before she fought him off and fled.

Since Ms Carroll first made her accusations in a 2019 memoir, Mr Trump has vehemently denied that a rape ever occurred or that he even knew Ms Carroll.

Mr Trump has labeled Ms Carroll a “nut job” and “mentally sick”.

He claimed she fabricated the rape claim to boost sales of her book.

“She’s not my type,” he has said repeatedly, although during sworn questioning in October he also misidentified her in a photograph as his ex-wife Marla Maples.

Mr Trump’s lawyer Susan Necheles, left, walks into the courthouse
Mr Trump’s lawyer Susan Necheles, left, walks into the courthouse (Brittainy Newman/AP)

Ms Carroll did not stop to speak with reporters as she arrived at the courthouse on Tuesday morning.

Jurors are also expected to hear from two other women who say they were sexually assaulted by Mr Trump.

Jessica Leeds is set to say Mr Trump tried to put his hand up her skirt on a 1979 flight on which the two were assigned neighbouring seats.

Natasha Stoynoff, a former People magazine staff writer, will say Mr Trump pinned her against a wall and forcibly kissed her at his Florida mansion when she went there in 2005 to interview him and his then-pregnant wife Melania Trump.

Jurors will also see the infamous 2005 Access Hollywood video in which Mr Trump is heard making misogynistic remarks about women, including an assertion that celebrities can grab, even sexually, women without asking.

Ms Carroll’s allegations normally would be too old to bring to court.

But in November, New York state enacted a law allowing for suits over decades-old sexual abuse claims.

Ms Carroll smiles as she walks into court
Ms Carroll smiles as she walks into court (Brittainy Newman/AP)

Mr Kaplan, who will preside over the trial, rejected a request by Mr Trump’s lawyers that jurors be told that the ex-president wanted to spare the city the disruption his presence might cause.

Mr Trump could still decide to attend the trial and give evidence.

If he does not, the jury might be shown excerpts from his deposition, which was recorded on video.

On Monday, Mr Kaplan instructed lawyers on both sides not to say anything in front of prospective jurors on Tuesday about who is paying legal fees.

Earlier this month, the judge let Mr Trump’s lawyers question Ms Carroll for an extra hour after it was revealed that her lawyers had received funding from American Future Republic, an organisation funded by LinkedIn co-founder Reid Hoffman.

In earlier questioning, Ms Carroll said the lawyers were relying solely on contingency fees.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Arlene Fraser, right, Nat Fraser, left, and the couple at their wedding in the middle
The Arlene Fraser murder 25 years on: The inside story of how a loving…
2
Vogue Williams. Image: PA.
‘It’s the best student town ever’: Irish model Vogue Williams hails Aberdeen the number…
3
Image: Police Scotland.
Armed police search village near Inverness following reports of man carrying gun
4
Inverness Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson
‘You won’t be driving for a while yet’: 114mph speeder banned from the roads
5
To go with story by Bryan Rutherford. An infant child had her femur broken by a spanner, wielded by an Inverness plumbing and heating engineer who was looking after her. Liam Cummings was jailed for three and a half years after being found guilty last month by a jury of assaulting the toddler in the Autumn of 2017 Picture shows; Liam Cummings. N/A. Supplied by Facebook/DC Thomson Date; Unknown
Plumber broke vulnerable toddler’s thigh bone in ‘excruciating’ spanner attack
6
From left: Cameron Ross, Alasdair Finlayson and Daniel Degan. Image: Spindrift
Man joined £650,000 drug dealing operation after taking cocaine to cope with eating disorder
7
To go with story by Jenni Gee. Men convicted of being concerned in the supply following ?500,000 drugs seizure in Highlands Picture shows; Serafin Gaik, Pawel Chmielewski, Logan MacLeod. N/A. Supplied by Police Scotland Date; Unknown
Inverness crime gang convicted after ‘Operation Bearskin’ seized drugs worth £425,000
8
Arlene's family centre, Arlene and her sister Carol as kids, left and Arlene, right. Image: Supplied/Universal News and Sport
‘We still don’t have Arlene’s body but we just cannot give up on her’
9
Piping school lecturer Ross Ainslie with 11-year-old Seorus McKerron, and Aberdeen punk piper Dod Copland depicted in a painting.
Bagpipes of late Aberdeen musician Dod Copland inspiring new generation of talent
10
Forres Academy report
Damning report rates Forres Academy as ‘weak’ in main areas of learning

More from Press and Journal

Peterhead caretaker co-managers Jordon Brown, left, and Ryan Strachan, right. Image: Shutterstock/Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.
Peterhead confirm appointment of co-managers Jordon Brown and Ryan Strachan
Both heart-breaking and heart-warming, we heard the stories of single parents living in the north-east.
Single parents: modern-day heroes?
Peter Murrell and Nicola Sturgeon. Image: PA.
VIDEO: Nicola Sturgeon answers questions on SNP finance crisis
Oban FM is appealing for donations. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.
Oban FM community radio station needs injection of cash to keep them afloat
To go with story by Karla Sinclair. Aberdeen's Smoke and Soul takes over city centre bar Six Degrees North Picture shows; Smoke and Soul. Aberdeen. Supplied by Smoke and Soul Date; Unknown
Aberdeen's Smoke and Soul takes over city centre bar Six Degrees North
To go with story by Stuart Findlay. Highland planning ahead, April 24 2023 Picture shows; Glamping pods in Caithness. Caithness. Supplied by DC Thomson Date; Unknown
Caithness glamping pods and Skye workshop among latest Highland plans
Ross County celebrate David Cancola's goal against St Johnstone. Image: SNS
Analysis: Ross County must waste no time in hitting post-split points trail in order…
Bongo's Bingo will be coming to P&J Live in July. Image: P&J Live.
Night out sensation Bongo’s Bingo returns to Aberdeen's P&J Live
The Goat Shed has been transformed from a dilapidated croft house into an amazing five-bedroom family home. Photos supplied by Aberdein Considine.
Dramatically transformed Tarves croft house on the market for £535,000
Councillor for Speyside Glenlivet Derek Ross.
'We must all be very concerned': Violence and aggression in Moray schools on the…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented