Jamie Vardy ‘as important as they come’ – Dean Smith

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News World

Jamie Vardy ‘as important as they come’ – Dean Smith

By Press Association
Jamie Vardy celebrates his goal against Leeds (Mike Egerton/PA)
Jamie Vardy celebrates his goal against Leeds (Mike Egerton/PA)

Leicester boss Dean Smith has backed Jamie Vardy to finish the season with a flurry of goals after his late equaliser clinched a 1-1 draw at relegation rivals Leeds.

Vardy stepped off the bench as a 70th-minute replacement for Tete to earn the Foxes a crucial point after Luis Sinisterra’s first-half header had put Leeds in front.

It was Vardy’s first Premier League goal since October – just his second of the season – and kept Smith’s side one place and a point behind Leeds in the table, just above the drop zone.

Smith, who has taken four points from his three games in charge since replacing Brendan Rodgers, said: “(Strikers) know they’re judged by goals.

“It’s not been the most fruitful of seasons for him, but that penalty (he won against Wolves) on Saturday and the goal tonight – he’s as important as they come.

“Who knows, he could end up with eight goals by the end of the season.”

Vardy had another effort ruled out for offside as Leicester threatened to snatch all three points after dominating possession in the second period.

Smith said: “I think it’s his 135th Premier League goal, which just shows you the quality of the striker we have. I’m really pleased he got that goal.

Jamie Vardy fires past Illan Meslier to earn Leicester a point
Jamie Vardy fires past Illan Meslier to earn Leicester a point (Mike Egerton/PA)

“The chance he’s scored today, we’ve seen him take loads of them over time and if we can keep creating chances like that he will take them.”

Smith conceded his side could have ended up with nothing to show for their efforts in a topsy-turvy encounter after clear chances for Leeds pair Marc Roca and Patrick Bamford in the closing minutes.

Roca’s header from a corner was brilliantly saved by Daniel Iversen before Victor Kristiansen hacked the ball off the goal-line, while Bamford missed from a yard out at the back post following another corner.

Leeds head coach Javi Gracia took heart from his players’ battling display after three successive defeats, but could not hide his disappointment after they let slip the lead.

Javi Gracia
Javi Gracia saw his side squander the lead (Mike Egerton/PA)

When asked if his side should have won the game, the Spaniard said: “To be honest, I don’t know.

“We have one more point, but after competing in the game as we did it is hard to get only one point.

“Even after conceding the goal we had the clearest chance. We have to keep going and prepare for the next game as best as possible.”

Both sides face relegation rivals again in their next match. Leeds play at Bournemouth on Sunday and Leicester face Everton at home on Monday.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Arlene Fraser, right, Nat Fraser, left, and the couple at their wedding in the middle
The Arlene Fraser murder 25 years on: The inside story of how a loving…
2
Vogue Williams. Image: PA.
‘It’s the best student town ever’: Irish model Vogue Williams hails Aberdeen the number…
3
Image: Police Scotland.
Armed police search village near Inverness following reports of man carrying gun
4
Inverness Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson
‘You won’t be driving for a while yet’: 114mph speeder banned from the roads
5
To go with story by Bryan Rutherford. An infant child had her femur broken by a spanner, wielded by an Inverness plumbing and heating engineer who was looking after her. Liam Cummings was jailed for three and a half years after being found guilty last month by a jury of assaulting the toddler in the Autumn of 2017 Picture shows; Liam Cummings. N/A. Supplied by Facebook/DC Thomson Date; Unknown
Plumber broke vulnerable toddler’s thigh bone in ‘excruciating’ spanner attack
6
From left: Cameron Ross, Alasdair Finlayson and Daniel Degan. Image: Spindrift
Man joined £650,000 drug dealing operation after taking cocaine to cope with eating disorder
7
To go with story by Jenni Gee. Men convicted of being concerned in the supply following ?500,000 drugs seizure in Highlands Picture shows; Serafin Gaik, Pawel Chmielewski, Logan MacLeod. N/A. Supplied by Police Scotland Date; Unknown
Inverness crime gang convicted after ‘Operation Bearskin’ seized drugs worth £425,000
8
Arlene's family centre, Arlene and her sister Carol as kids, left and Arlene, right. Image: Supplied/Universal News and Sport
‘We still don’t have Arlene’s body but we just cannot give up on her’
9
Piping school lecturer Ross Ainslie with 11-year-old Seorus McKerron, and Aberdeen punk piper Dod Copland depicted in a painting.
Bagpipes of late Aberdeen musician Dod Copland inspiring new generation of talent
10
Forres Academy report
Damning report rates Forres Academy as ‘weak’ in main areas of learning

More from Press and Journal

Culter celebrate winning the Premier League. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
In Pictures: Culter crowned Premier League champions
Peterhead caretaker co-managers Jordon Brown, left, and Ryan Strachan, right. Image: Shutterstock/Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.
Peterhead confirm appointment of co-managers Jordon Brown and Ryan Strachan
Both heart-breaking and heart-warming, we heard the stories of single parents living in the north-east.
Single parents: modern-day heroes?
Peter Murrell and Nicola Sturgeon. Image: PA.
VIDEO: Nicola Sturgeon answers questions on SNP finance crisis
Oban FM is appealing for donations. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.
Oban FM community radio station needs injection of cash to keep them afloat
To go with story by Karla Sinclair. Aberdeen's Smoke and Soul takes over city centre bar Six Degrees North Picture shows; Smoke and Soul. Aberdeen. Supplied by Smoke and Soul Date; Unknown
Aberdeen's Smoke and Soul takes over city centre bar Six Degrees North
To go with story by Stuart Findlay. Highland planning ahead, April 24 2023 Picture shows; Glamping pods in Caithness. Caithness. Supplied by DC Thomson Date; Unknown
Caithness glamping pods and Skye workshop among latest Highland plans
Ross County celebrate David Cancola's goal against St Johnstone. Image: SNS
Analysis: Ross County must waste no time in hitting post-split points trail in order…
Bongo's Bingo will be coming to P&J Live in July. Image: P&J Live.
Night out sensation Bongo’s Bingo returns to Aberdeen's P&J Live
The Goat Shed has been transformed from a dilapidated croft house into an amazing five-bedroom family home. Photos supplied by Aberdein Considine.
Dramatically transformed Tarves croft house on the market for £535,000

Editor's Picks

Most Commented