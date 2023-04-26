Jailed Russian opposition leader Navalny to face new trial

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Jailed Russian opposition leader Navalny to face new trial

By Press Association
Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny appeared in court via video link (Alexander Zemlianichenko/AP)
Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny appeared in court via video link (Alexander Zemlianichenko/AP)

Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny said he was facing new extremism and terrorism charges that could land him in prison for life as authorities set the stage for a new trial against the Kremlin’s leading critic.

Mr Navalny said by video-link from prison during the hearing that the extremism charges that he rejected as “absurd” could see him in prison for 30 years.

He noted that an investigator had told him that he would also face a separate military court trial on terrorism charges that could potentially carry a life sentence, adding sardonically that the charges implied that “I’m conducting terror attacks while sitting in prison”.

His top ally said that investigators were trying to link the terrorism charges against Mr Navalny to a bombing that killed a well-known Russian military blogger earlier this month.

Alexei Navalny
Alexei Navalny rejected the charges as a political vendetta (Alexander Zemlianichenko/AP)

Mr Navalny, 46, who exposed official corruption and organised massive anti-Kremlin protests, was arrested in January 2021 upon returning to Moscow after recuperating in Germany from nerve-agent poisoning that he blamed on the Kremlin.

He initially received a two-and-a-half-year prison sentence for a parole violation. Last year, he was sentenced to a nine-year term for fraud and contempt of court. He is currently serving time at a maximum security prison 150 miles (250km) east of Moscow.

The new charges against Mr Navalny relate to the activities of his anti-corruption foundation and statements by his top associates.

His ally, Leonid Volkov, said the accusations retroactively criminalised all the activities of Mr Navalny’s foundation since its creation in 2011 and carried a potential punishment of up to 35 years in prison.

Mr Navalny’s associate, Ivan Zhdanov, said on Wednesday that investigators were revising the charges to link them to a bombing that killed Russian military blogger Vladlen Tatarsky at a St Petersburg cafe earlier this month.

The authorities described Darya Trepova, a 26-year-old St Petersburg resident who was seen on video presenting Mr Tatarsky with a statuette moments before the blast, as an active supporter of Mr Navalny.

Russian president Vladimir Putin
Alexei Navalny is Russian president Vladimir Putin's most prominent foe (Aleksey Babushkin, Sputnik/Kremlin Pool Photo via AP)

They also accused Mr Zhdanov and Mr Volkov of making repeated calls for subversive activities in Russia.

The new charges come as Russian authorities conduct an intensifying crackdown on dissent amid the fighting in Ukraine, which Mr Navalny has harshly criticised.

Wednesday’s hearing at Moscow’s Basmanny District Court was held to discuss preparations for Mr Navalny’s trial on the extremism charges.

Mr Navalny asked for more time to study the 196 case files.

The judge closed the session minutes after it opened, ruling that it should be held behind closed doors, because the case involved sensitive information.

“It’s an attempt to unlawfully restrict my ability to study the materials of the case and prevent anyone from knowing about it,” Mr Navalny said before public access to the hearing ended.

Ukrainian soldiers walk in an area of the heaviest battles in Bakhmut in Donetsk region, Ukraine
The Russian authorities have ramped up their crackdown on dissent amid the fighting in Ukraine, which Mr Navalny has criticised (Iryna Rybakova via AP)

The hearing ended with the judge giving Mr Navalny 10 days to study his criminal case. No date for the trial has been set yet.

Mr Navalny, who is Russian president Vladimir Putin’s most prominent foe, has rejected the charges as a political vendetta and an attempt by Russian authorities to keep him out of politics for as long as possible.

His associates and supporters have become increasingly worried about his failing health. Earlier this month, they said Mr Navalny had fallen ill with acute stomach pains and suspected that he was being slowly poisoned.

While imprisoned, Mr Navalny has spent months in a tiny one-person cell, also called a “punishment cell”, for purported disciplinary violations such as an alleged failure to properly button his prison robe, properly introduce himself to a guard or to wash his face at a specified time.

His supporters have accused prison authorities of failing to provide him with proper medical assistance, using blindingly bright light in his cell and placing him next to a mentally unstable person.

Mr Navalny said on Tuesday that he had completed a 15-day stay in the punishment cell and was immediately ordered to spend another 15 days there.

The Russian authorities have ramped up their crackdown on dissent after Mr Putin sent troops into Ukraine under new legislation that has effectively criminalised any public criticism of Moscow’s military action and independent reporting on the conflict.

