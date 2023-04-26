China says it will send peace envoy to Ukraine

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
China says it will send peace envoy to Ukraine

By Press Association
President Xi Jinping’s government released a peace proposal in February and called for a ceasefire and talks (Jack Taylor/Pool Photo via AP)
Chinese leader Xi Jinping told Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky in a phone call on Wednesday that his government would send a peace envoy to Ukraine and other nations, state media said.

A government statement reported by state TV gave no indication whether the Chinese envoy would visit Russia.

“China will send a special representative of the Chinese government on Eurasian affairs to Ukraine and other countries to conduct in-depth communication with all parties on the political settlement of the Ukrainian crisis,” the statement said.

It made no mention of Russia or President Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine last year.

“There is no winner in a nuclear war,” the statement warned.

China, which said it wanted to act as mediator in Russia’s war with Ukraine, has tried to appear neutral but has refused to criticise Moscow’s invasion.

Mr Xi and Mr Putin issued a joint statement before the February 2020 attack saying their governments had a “no limits friendship”.

Mr Xi’s government released a peace proposal in February and called for a ceasefire and talks.

Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky
Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky said he hoped the phone call would give a powerful impetus to the development of ‘bilateral relations’ (Andrew Kravchenko/AP)

“Negotiation is the only viable way out,” state TV said in a report on Mr Xi’s comments to Mr Zelensky.

“All parties concerned should remain calm and restrained in dealing with the nuclear issue and truly look at the future and destiny of themselves and humanity as a whole and work together to manage the crisis.”

Mr Zelensky said he had had “a long and meaningful phone call” with Mr Xi. His press officer, Serhii Nykyforov, said Mr Zelensky and Mr Xi spoke for nearly an hour.

“I believe that this call, as well as the appointment of Ukraine’s ambassador to China, will give a powerful impetus to the development of our bilateral relations,” Mr Zelensky said in a Facebook post.

Talks between the two leaders had been anticipated for weeks, after China produced a 12-point proposal to end the fighting. The phone call was for China another step towards deeper involvement in resolving the conflict.

Europe China
Russian president Vladimir Putin, right, and Chinese president Xi Jinping toast during their dinner at the Kremlin last month (Pavel Byrkin, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP, File)

Despite that overture, Mr Zelensky said in an interview with The Associated Press in late March that he had not spoken with Mr Xi since the war began and extended an invitation for him to visit Ukraine.

The peace proposal came on the heels of China’s announcement that it was keen to act as mediator in the war that has reenergised western alliances that are regarded by Beijing and Moscow as rivals.

With the step, Mr Xi’s government reinforced China’s claim to being neutral in the war, despite blocking efforts at the United Nations to condemn the Kremlin’s invasion.

While Mr Zelensky has moved his country closer to Nato and has successfully pleaded with alliance member nations to send sophisticated modern weapons to help defeat Russia, Beijing has accused the West of provoking the conflict and “fanning the flames” by providing Ukraine with defensive arms.

Mr Putin warmly welcomed Mr Xi to the Kremlin in March, in what was seen as a powerful message to western leaders that their efforts to isolate Moscow over the fighting in Ukraine had fallen short.

Russian foreign ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova commended China’s approach but was scathing about Ukraine’s stance.

Referring to the call, she praised Beijing’s “readiness to strive to establish a (peace) negotiations process”, while slamming what she called Kyiv’s “rejection of any sound initiatives aimed at a settlement”.

Chernobyl’s nuclear power plant workers lay flowers at a monument to the victims of the tragedy
Nuclear power plant workers attend a monument to victims of the Chernobyl tragedy on the 37th anniversary of the disaster (Wladyslaw Musiienko/AP)

Meanwhile, Mr Zelenskyy used the 37th anniversary of the world’s worst nuclear disaster on Wednesday to repeat his warnings about the potential threat of a new atomic catastrophe in Ukraine amid his country’s war with Russia.

Mr Zelensky drew a parallel between the Chernobyl nuclear disaster on April 26 1986, to Moscow’s brief seizure of the plant and its radiation-contaminated exclusion zone following its full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

“Last year, the occupier not only seized the (Chernobyl) nuclear power plant, but also endangered the entire world again,” Mr Zelensky said in a Telegram post in English.

Russian forces were stationed at the Chernobyl plant between February and March last year, before it was recaptured by Ukrainian troops.

Mr Zelenskyy said Kyiv had since then re-established pre-war security measures and scientific activities within the zone. But he cautioned that future moves from Moscow could endanger global nuclear safety.

