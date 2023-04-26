He’s just a great player – Erik ten Hag admits admiration for Harry Kane

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News World

He’s just a great player – Erik ten Hag admits admiration for Harry Kane

By Press Association
Harry Kane has been linked with a summer move to Manchester United (Owen Humphreys/PA)
Harry Kane has been linked with a summer move to Manchester United (Owen Humphreys/PA)

Erik ten Hag has praised potential summer target Harry Kane’s intelligence, personality and goalscoring instincts ahead of Manchester United’s trip to Tottenham.

Fresh from edging past Brighton in Sunday’s FA Cup semi-final on penalties, the Red Devils return to London for a key match in the race for Champions League qualification.

Fourth-placed United boast a six-point cushion and two games in hand on Spurs, who turned to Ryan Mason as caretaker boss following their 6-1 shellacking at Newcastle.

But whatever the disfunction at Spurs, club record goalscorer Kane always seems to find a way to find the net and took his tally to 26 in all competitions at St James’ Park.

Harry Kane has enjoyed another fine goalscoring season
Harry Kane has enjoyed another fine goalscoring season (Zac Goodwin/PA)

The 29-year-old’s deal at his boyhood club expires next year and United have been strongly linked with a summer move for the striker, who was subject of a failed pursuit by Manchester City in 2021.

“It’s quite clear his impact on the game from Spurs,” United boss Ten Hag said of threat posed by Kane on Thursday night.

“We have a plan of course for that. The home game we did very well, so for tomorrow we need a very good plan as well.

“You have to defend him as a team. He’s a clever player, so don’t allow him to come into situations. He can have a big impact on the game.”

Asked what makes Kane such a great striker, Ten Hag said: “First of all, the number of goals.

“And also his key actions (that) come to a goal, final passes as well. He’s just a great player, great personality as well.”

Then pushed on whether he would fit in well at United, Ten Hag said after a slight pause: “I am preparing my team tomorrow for a game against Spurs.

“He is one of the players but we have to face Spurs, so I don’t think about anything else.”

United had already looked light up top before Cristiano Ronaldo’s acrimonious November departure.

Football director John Murtough told a fans’ forum the following month that “it’s no secret that we’re looking for a new centre-forward”.

Wout Weghorst was brought in as a stop-gap for Manchester United
Wout Weghorst was brought in as a stop-gap for Manchester United (Tim Goode/PA)

Wout Weghorst joined on loan from Burnley in January to plug that gap for the remainder of the season, but Murtough said “the main focus remains on the summer window”.

Planning was well under way for that window before the curtain came down on 2022 and Kane is among the elite number nines United have been linked with.

“I think we have to strengthen the team on more positions (than just striker) – for instance the depth in the squad,” Ten Hag said when asked about the need for a striker.

“But don’t think about that in this moment. It’s not about that.

Erik ten Hag heaped praise on Harry Kane
Erik ten Hag heaped praise on Harry Kane (Nick Potts/PA)

“So far I think we have a great season so keep going, keep improving, keep progressing.

“The team is doing so well and I think it’s enjoyable to be part of this team.

“We have to keep the process going. We have good players, we have a great team, we have a great year but it’s only success if you keep going.”

United won the Carabao Cup in February and have the FA Cup final against Manchester City to look forward to on June 3.

They are on course for a top-four finish but last week’s embarrassing Europa League quarter-final loss at Sevilla provided a reality check for Ten Hag’s developing team.

“Of course it would be great but in this moment we can’t dream for that,” the United boss said when the prospect of pushing for the title next year rather than the top four was put to him.

“We know where Man United should belong, but the reality is we are not in that place, so, as a club, we have to work very hard to get back in that position.

“So, don’t dream in this moment, be in the reality and make a good plan, strategy, but work very hard and be ready for every game.

“I think we are in a good direction, but we have still a way to go. That’s also the truth.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Police remained at the scene into the evening. Image: Darrell Benns/ DC Thomson.
Investigation launched into sudden death of baby girl in Aberdeen
2
Readers react to Waitrose coming to Aberdeen. Image: Shutterstock
Readers react to supermarket giant Waitrose coming to Aberdeen
3
Waitrose is to open in Aberdeen. Image: Shutterstock
Waitrose to set up shop in Aberdeen this summer
4
The Range Rover crashed onto its side, closing the road in both directions. Image: Ben Hendry/ DC Thomson.
Aberdeen street closed after Range Rover overturns
5
Floral tributes have been laid at a garden in Kirkwall after two teenagers died. Image: Supplied.
Floral tributes paid to Orkney teenagers after ‘tragic deaths’
6
Deborah Millar. Image: DC Thomson
Drink-driver started singing and dancing in middle of the A90
7
The Goat Shed has been transformed from a dilapidated croft house into an amazing five-bedroom family home. Photos supplied by Aberdein Considine.
Dramatically transformed Tarves croft house on the market for £535,000
8
Marelle Sturrock from Wick was found dead in a Glasgow property on Tuesday, April 25. Image: Facebook/ DC Thomson.
Police treating death of pregnant Wick woman as suspicious
9
Nat Fraser, left, Alan Smith right and searches for missing Arlene Fraser back in 1998 centre. Image: DC Thomson/ Supplied / Northpix
The Arlene Fraser murder: A witness wearing a wire and a lip-reader led to…
10
Lord Provost David Cameron has apologised Councillor Mrs Stewart, Councillor Tissera and "anyone else who feels I have not treated them fairly". Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson.
Analysis: Sorry seems to be the hardest word for Aberdeen’s Lord Provost as sexism…

More from Press and Journal

Pictish stones at Rhynie in Aberdeenshire.
Aberdeen University study reveals new insights into the origins of Scotland’s mysterious Picts
Corran ferry
Kate Forbes tells community it is unlikely MoD able to help with temporary Corran…
More than 75% of Britain's seed potato exports comes from Scotland
Seed potato exports to NI to resume in autumn
Thurso Art Gallery to close to save costs for High Life Highland. Image: Google Maps.
Decision to close Thurso Art Gallery prompts community backlash
Carl Tremarco was a Scottish Cup winner with Inverness in 2015. Image: SNS
Carl Tremarco: 'My Scottish Cup final red card is reminder for Caley Thistle to…
Add a ray of sunshine to your home this spring.PA Photo/Victory.
Sunshine yellow: 12 ways to brighten your home with summer’s favourite hue
MHA chief executive Graeme Kinghorn says dealing with his mum's mental health issues propelled him into the charity sector.
Mental Health Aberdeen head Graeme Kinghorn: 'It's not a good thing when we're busy'
CR0038899 Restaurant review: Marshall's Farm Shop and Restaurant, Boghead Farm, A96, Kintore. Selection of cakes Picture by Kami Thomson / DC Thomson 13-10-2022`
Love big portions? Put these 8 places on your must-visit list in Aberdeenshire
Barry Humphries as alter ego Dame Edna Everage, pictured in 2016 (Image: Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock)
Catherine Deveney: The politics of drag changed massively between the births and deaths of…
To go with story by Sarah Bruce. Plans for Inverness Castle's transformation into a visitor attraction are gathering pace Picture shows; Artist impressions of how the Inverness Castle attraction will look. Inverness. Supplied by High Life Highland Date; Unknown
It's been years in the making, but Inverness Castle is shaping up to be…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented