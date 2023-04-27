Manuel Akanji: Title-chasing Manchester City can’t relax after Arsenal victory

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News World

Manuel Akanji: Title-chasing Manchester City can’t relax after Arsenal victory

By Press Association
Manuel Akanji insists there will be no complacency at Manchester City in the title race (Adam Davy/PA)
Manuel Akanji insists there will be no complacency at Manchester City in the title race (Adam Davy/PA)

Manuel Akanji insists there will be no complacency at Manchester City following their emphatic win over title rivals Arsenal.

The treble-chasing champions took firm control of the title race as they overpowered the Premier League leaders 4-1 at the Etihad Stadium on Wednesday.

The victory took them within two points of the Gunners at the top and, with two games in hand, they now look strong favourites to secure their fifth league crown in six years.

John Stones celebrates scoring against Arsenal
City are now strong favourites to win the title yet again (Martin Rickett/PA)

“It was a big game and a massive win for us,” said defender Akanji. “It helps us a lot but there’s still so many games to play.

“Seven games – still 21 points to grab so we can’t relax now on this win. We’ve got to go on Sunday and win the next game against Fulham.”

Arsenal had seen their once-healthy advantage eroded with three successive draws heading into the hotly-anticipated encounter.

City, having hit form with 11 wins in their previous 12 games in all competitions, not only sensed their opportunity but ruthlessly took it.

They tore into the visitors from the first whistle and took the lead as Erling Haaland and Kevin De Bruyne combined for a superb breakaway goal after seven minutes.

John Stones added a second just before the break but City might have already been out of sight by then with Haaland having spurned a host of chances.

De Bruyne’s second early in the second half wrapped up the win before Haaland got the goal his performance deserved – his 49th of a remarkable campaign – late on after Rob Holding netted an Arsenal consolation.

It was City’s third victory over Arsenal in just over three months, a strong statement against the side that have been their toughest challengers this season.

Akanji feels the team’s experience of success in the latter half of the campaign has come to the fore.

The versatile Switzerland international, who joined the club from Borussia Dortmund in September, said: “The whole team played really good and had a really good team performance over 90 minutes.

“We were strong in the duels, we were good with the ball and that was different to the game at the Emirates.

“Then we used our chances and we played well defensively and I think that’s the key to these wins, (as is) the experience that the guys in the locker room have.

“They won three championships in the last four and the experience that they bring into the team, and for me also as a player to come into the team, helps.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Waitrose is to open in Aberdeen. Image: Shutterstock
Waitrose to set up shop in Aberdeen this summer
2
The Range Rover crashed onto its side, closing the road in both directions. Image: Ben Hendry/ DC Thomson.
Aberdeen street closed after Range Rover overturns
3
This season's Highland League title went to the final day, with Brechin City pipping Buckie Thistle to the crown. Image: Jason Hedges
Aberdeen colts and Highland League clubs in line to join new Scottish Conference League
2
4
Marelle Sturrock from Wick was found dead in a Glasgow property on Tuesday, April 25. Image: Facebook/ DC Thomson.
Police treating death of pregnant Wick woman as suspicious
5
Image: Police Scotland.
Armed police search village near Inverness following reports of man carrying gun
6
Alan McCartney outside Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson.
Aberdeen teacher who slapped back of pupil’s head struck off
7
Henry Evans called his local doctor's office and told them he wanted to 'taste human blood'. Image: Facebook/DC Thomson.
Man told receptionist he was ‘ready for the kill’ and wanted to ‘taste human…
8
The Goat Shed has been transformed from a dilapidated croft house into an amazing five-bedroom family home. Photos supplied by Aberdein Considine.
Dramatically transformed Tarves croft house on the market for £535,000
9
Konrad Kanski collided with a bus. Image: First
Drink-driver crashed into bus in Aberdeen city centre
10
To go with story by Ben Hendry. Aberdeen councillors vote to keep stadium in beach plans Picture shows; Aberdeen beach stadium plans. Aberdeen. Supplied by Design team, Chris Donnan Date; 01/03/2022; 66bf02f0-2381-4d87-bdea-5a70ec7b215a
‘No talks’ between council and Dons this year as possible beach stadium remains part…

More from Press and Journal

May Day march
May Day March: Workers to rally against services cuts 'for their children's future'
Manuel Akanji insists there will be no complacency at Manchester City in the title race (Adam Davy/PA)
Former Aberdeen boss Stephen Glass leads Memphis to cup upset in USA
The incident happened next to P&J Live in Stoneywood. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.
Small fire breaks out at building next to P&J Live in Aberdeen through the…
New power line plans are causing controversy
Power lines plan: the case for and against
Stromness ATM
Orkney councillors grant planning permission for second ATM in Stromness
Community B4 Power Companies members including Lyndsey, second from right Ward
Opinion: We want 'just transmission' and evidence of why power lines are needed
Teachers play an important role in safeguarding kids, but they shouldn't have to carry that burden alone (Image: Monkey Business Images/Shutterstock)
Caroline Renton: We can work together in the classroom, corridor and community to end…
Inverness Sheriff Court
Woman kicked heavily pregnant daughter in the stomach three times
Tiger Woods waits to play on the 18th hole during the weather delayed second round of the Masters. Image: AP.
Stephen Gallacher: New fears about Tiger Woods' health make for worrying reading
Items with sentimental value, like crockery, should be added to your will (Image: Natalia Bostan/Shutterstock)
Donna McLean: Talk about death and plan ahead to make the end easier

Editor's Picks

Most Commented