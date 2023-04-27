Frank Lampard hints at chances for Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang in Chelsea’s run-in

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News World

Frank Lampard hints at chances for Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang in Chelsea’s run-in

By Press Association
Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang could still have a part to play at Chelsea despite previously having been frozen out (Mike Egerton/PA)
Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang could still have a part to play at Chelsea despite previously having been frozen out (Mike Egerton/PA)

Frank Lampard hinted Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang could have a role to play in Chelsea’s run-in after the striker made just his second appearance since February in the loss to Brentford.

The team’s goalscoring woes plumbed new depths at Stamford Bridge as a toothless 2-0 defeat on Wednesday extended their poor run to a single goal scored in the last seven games.

Aubameyang, who was frozen out under former manager Graham Potter, emerged from the bench at half-time and had a noticeable impact on the way Chelsea tried to play, lending their attack a badly-needed focal point.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang
Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang made a difference to Chelsea’s play when he came on against Brentford (John Walton/PA)

But it was not enough to prevent Lampard from suffering a fifth consecutive defeat since he was appointed as interim boss.

Chelsea’s starting XI against Brentford have scored only 10 Premier League goals between them this season, and a tally of 30 in 32 games means only four teams in the division have fewer.

By contrast, relegation-threatened Leeds and Leicester have scored 12 and 14 more goals respectively than the Blues.

Lampard, who was unable to select Aubameyang for the Champions League quarter-final against Real Madrid after Potter left him out of his European squad, suggested there may be chances for him in the run-in.

“Auba has been a tough one for me because I’ve got complete respect for him as a player,” said Lampard. “He’s scored 300 and whatever goals in his career.

“He couldn’t play the two Madrid games for me because he was not in the squad, he came on against Wolves (a 1-0 defeat) and for a number nine particularly, to be sharp and to be playing regularly is key.

Frank Lampard
Frank Lampard has lost all five games since being appointed Chelsea’s interim manager (John Walton/PA)

“To see him train, when we haven’t had big minutes for training, in the last few days I’ve seen him be able to train, so he was in my thinking for (Brentford) anyway.

“He certainly has the profile of a number nine. We don’t have that elsewhere in the squad. So I did see a difference.”

Chelsea have won seven times in the league since Champions League-winning coach Thomas Tuchel was sacked on September 7.

That run has seen three different managers try and coax results out of the squad assembled by owner Todd Boehly at a cost of almost £600million.

Mauricio Pochettino has been linked with Chelsea
Mauricio Pochettino has been linked with Chelsea (Gareth Fuller/PA)

Mauricio Pochettino is expected to be appointed as Potter’s permanent successor in the next week to try and lead a restoration of the club’s fortunes.

Lampard was asked whether he worried about the impact being associated with the club’s current demise might have on his reputation.

“I took (the job) on knowing the jeopardy of what it might be, but I’m very proud to manage here,” he said. “I came here (in 2019) when we had a difficult moment before, and we had big success in my first year. I went to Everton and had a challenge to stay in the league, I stayed in the league.

“People will perceive you in a different way anyway. In the short-term, I’m not worried. I want to win games, that’s clear. But I understand the problems as to why we’re probably not winning games.

“I got asked before about belief and how we’re going to change that. I can’t just say ‘lads, believe’ and they’re going to run out and believe all of a sudden. Those things take time and they take a bit of work, then maybe something goes in your favour. (Against Brentford), nothing went in our favour.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Waitrose is to open in Aberdeen. Image: Shutterstock
Waitrose to set up shop in Aberdeen this summer
2
The Range Rover crashed onto its side, closing the road in both directions. Image: Ben Hendry/ DC Thomson.
Aberdeen street closed after Range Rover overturns
3
Readers react to Waitrose coming to Aberdeen. Image: Shutterstock
Readers react to supermarket giant Waitrose coming to Aberdeen
4
Deborah Millar. Image: DC Thomson
Drink-driver started singing and dancing in middle of the A90
5
Inverness Sheriff Court
Woman kicked heavily pregnant daughter in the stomach three times
6
To go with story by Sarah Bruce. Plans for Inverness Castle's transformation into a visitor attraction are gathering pace Picture shows; Artist impressions of how the Inverness Castle attraction will look. Inverness. Supplied by High Life Highland Date; Unknown
New visuals of Inverness Castle transformation revealed as Runrig announced as the star of…
7
Guinea pig. Image: System.
Police investigate after guinea pig posted through window in Orkney
8
The Union Street Pavilion in Union Terrace Gardens. Neither it or the Burns pavilion have been let ahead of the first step in reopening. Picture taken July 22 by Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.
New Granite Mile taskforce share hopes of setting up office in Union Terrace Gardens
9
This season's Highland League title went to the final day, with Brechin City pipping Buckie Thistle to the crown. Image: Jason Hedges
Aberdeen colts and Highland League clubs in line to join new Scottish Conference League
2
10
Alan McCartney outside Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson.
Aberdeen teacher who slapped back of pupil’s head struck off

More from Press and Journal

Police divers at the scene at Mugdock Country Park. Image: Lucinda Cameron/PA Wire
Murder investigation launched into death of pregnant teacher Marelle Sturrock
A drone test was carried out in Argyll and Bute in 2020. Picture by Skyports/ PA Wire
Argyll drone school meals delivery pilot up for national award
motorcyclist dies
Investigation launched into sudden death of baby girl in Aberdeen
Floral tributes have been laid at a garden in Kirkwall after two teenagers died. Image: Supplied.
Floral tributes paid to Orkney teenagers after 'tragic deaths'
Police are asking for any witnesses to come forward. Image: Police Scotland.
Police in Alness hunt thieves who cracked open ATM
A £3.1 million project to improve visitor facilities at Corrieshalloch Gorgge have been completed - including a new centre and improved paths, giving access to three extra waterfalls for the first time. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Corrieshalloch Gorge reopens following £3.1 million improvement project
The e-bikes are primarily for people hoping to travel the Fortmartine and Buchan Way. Image: Aberdeenshire Council.
E-bikes set to be launched in Ellon next month
First Aberdeen is reintroducing its 1970s and 80s bus design to mark its milestone 125 year anniversary. Image: First Aberdeen.
First Bus bringing back classic design to mark milestone 125th anniversary
(L-R) Osamu Inoue, President & COO of Sumitomo Electric; Neil Gray, Scottish Cabinet Secretary for Wellbeing Economy, Fair Work and Energy. Image: Sumitomo
Japanese cabling giant plans Highland factory
The fairy bridge, hidden deep in Glen Creran. Image: Solway Tours
Argyll forest trail leading to hidden fairy bridge reopens

Editor's Picks

Most Commented