US talk show host Jerry Springer dies aged 79

Controversial talk show host Jerry Springer has died aged 79.

He was best known for showcasing dysfunctional families on The Jerry Springer Show, which ran from 1991 until 2018 in the US.

Springer had stepped down from The Jerry Springer Podcast, after eight years, in December.

Family spokesman Jene Galvin said in a statement: “Jerry’s ability to connect with people was at the heart of his success in everything he tried, whether that was politics, broadcasting or just joking with people on the street who wanted a photo or a word.

“He’s irreplaceable and his loss hurts immensely, but memories of his intellect, heart and humour will live on.”

Springer died peacefully at his home in Chicago after a brief illness, the statement added.

Before Springer’s broadcasting career, which included stints as a political reporter and commentator, he was the mayor of Cincinnati, in the US state of Ohio, and a political campaign adviser to Robert F. Kennedy.

Springer was born in a London underground railway station on February 13 1944, while it was being used as a bomb shelter.