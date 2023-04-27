Ruben Selles vows Southampton will fight to the end in survival battle

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News World

Ruben Selles vows Southampton will fight to the end in survival battle

By Press Association
Ruben Selles insists Southampton will not give up in their battle for survival (Zac Goodwin/PA)
Ruben Selles insists Southampton will not give up in their battle for survival (Zac Goodwin/PA)

Ruben Selles vowed Southampton will “fight until the very last point” after his side slipped closer to Premier League relegation following a damaging 1-0 defeat to Bournemouth.

Marcus Tavernier’s second-half winner at St Mary’s left the the division’s bottom club six points from safety with five games to go.

Beleaguered Saints thought they had snatched a dramatic draw but Che Adams’ 89th-minute effort was disallowed for offside following VAR intervention.

A painful defeat to their south-coast rivals inflicted a club-record 11th home league loss of the season on Southampton, with lingering hopes of survival fading fast.

“We are going to go and try to put a performance in every game to try to win, and we are going to do it until the very end,” said Selles.

“I know it’s only five games to play. But we are professionals and we will fight until the very last point.

“I know now it’s hard, I know the table is looking like it’s a difficult one but we are going to give it a try.”

Southampton lacked attacking thrust and urgency for much of a miserable evening played in soggy conditions.

Aside from Adams’ disallowed effort, the home side rarely threatened an equaliser following Tavernier’s deflected effort in the 50th minute.

“It’s a disappointing night, we came with the intention to put in a good performance and we obviously didn’t,” said Selles.

“Some of the things that can go against us, they went against us.

“Even the offside goal, it’s a couple of centimetres but it is offside. It was a hard night.”

Southampton lost captain James Ward-Prowse for the second half due to a sore throat and he will be assessed before Sunday’s visit to high-flying Newcastle.

Bournemouth moved on to 36 points – seven clear of the drop zone – following a significant win over their near neighbours.

Cherries boss Gary O’Neil initially feared substitute Adams was onside but felt his team were due a favourable VAR call.

O’Neil insists Bournemouth still have work to do to ensure safety following a third consecutive away success.

“It’s a big win for us, of course,” he said. “The performance was pleasing. I thought we were by far the better side today.

“The lads are recovering for Sunday (at home to Leeds), there’s no celebration, there’s not talk of points tallies. I can easily see 36 points going down this year. We won’t be resting.”

Speaking about the disallowed goal, he said: “We were due one to go our way. We’ve had some tight ones go against us.

“There were a few screams on the bench when it was ruled out. I didn’t think it was going to be.

“We had some footage in front of us which wasn’t clear. That’s a horrible moment as a coach when you’re sat there and waiting for someone to decide.

“But the players didn’t deserve to suffer that today, so pleased that we had a VAR check go our way for the first time this season, I think.”

Match-winner Tavernier limped off 12 minutes from time with a hamstring issue.

“He seems to think it isn’t too serious,” said O’Neil. “Hopefully it was just a touch of cramp.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Police remained at the scene into the evening. Image: Darrell Benns/ DC Thomson.
Investigation launched into sudden death of baby girl in Aberdeen
2
Readers react to Waitrose coming to Aberdeen. Image: Shutterstock
Readers react to supermarket giant Waitrose coming to Aberdeen
3
Waitrose is to open in Aberdeen. Image: Shutterstock
Waitrose to set up shop in Aberdeen this summer
4
The Range Rover crashed onto its side, closing the road in both directions. Image: Ben Hendry/ DC Thomson.
Aberdeen street closed after Range Rover overturns
5
Floral tributes have been laid at a garden in Kirkwall after two teenagers died. Image: Supplied.
Floral tributes paid to Orkney teenagers after ‘tragic deaths’
6
Deborah Millar. Image: DC Thomson
Drink-driver started singing and dancing in middle of the A90
7
The Goat Shed has been transformed from a dilapidated croft house into an amazing five-bedroom family home. Photos supplied by Aberdein Considine.
Dramatically transformed Tarves croft house on the market for £535,000
8
Marelle Sturrock from Wick was found dead in a Glasgow property on Tuesday, April 25. Image: Facebook/ DC Thomson.
Police treating death of pregnant Wick woman as suspicious
9
Nat Fraser, left, Alan Smith right and searches for missing Arlene Fraser back in 1998 centre. Image: DC Thomson/ Supplied / Northpix
The Arlene Fraser murder: A witness wearing a wire and a lip-reader led to…
10
Lord Provost David Cameron has apologised Councillor Mrs Stewart, Councillor Tissera and "anyone else who feels I have not treated them fairly". Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson.
Analysis: Sorry seems to be the hardest word for Aberdeen’s Lord Provost as sexism…

More from Press and Journal

Invergordon with the Jock Mackay Memorial Cup, which they won against Alness United this season..
Invergordon and Golspie Sutherland relish chance to score North Caledonian Cup triumph
Alasdair Mackenzie who has a problem with sewage at his house. Image: by Scott Baxter/DC Thomson.
'This has ruined us' - sewage flood families demand answers from Scottish Water
The money will help Jack Dow hopefully fulfill his dream of becoming a Royal Marine. Image: Willie Dow.
Mystery donor makes £100,000 donation towards Aberdeen teen's sight-saving brain surgery
Peterhead player-interim co-manager Jordon Brown. Image: SNS
Peterhead co-managers have no intention of calling time on their playing careers
Decades on, childhood memories can still prompt tears - of laughter (Image: Helen Hepburn)
Moreen Simpson: Oh, What A Night of memories at Aberdeen's tremendous Tivoli
Pictures by JASON HEDGES 26.10.2022 URN: CR0039066 Updated photos of senior Highland Councillors/committee chairs, plus some new locators of the Highland Council Chamber and Exterior. Picture:Glynis Sinclair Ward: 17 Culloden and Ardersier Party: Scottish National Party Pictures by JASON HEDGES
'We could rent every vacant house six times over' - Highland Council agrees new…
Traffic is expected to be heavier over the bank holiday weekend. Image: Shutterstock.
Bank holiday roads: Motorists urged to drive with extra care
To go with story by Keith Findlay. Pics for file Picture shows; Martin Gilbert, co-founder and retired chief executive of Aberdeen Asset Management. Don't know. Supplied by James Thorneley, on behalf of Martin Gilbert Date; Unknown; 7d6565f1-128f-4fc7-a225-46feaa7bcc04 ABERDEEN BUSINESSMAN MARTIN GILBERT JANUARY 2021
Martin Gilbert: Retaining fossil fuels doesn’t mean continuing to pollute the environment
The Hermes players celebrate. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Junior football: Hermes set sights on reaching Quest Engineering Cup final
To go with story by Kathryn Wylie. court story Picture shows; Malgorzata Rzeznik appeared at Aberdeen Sheriff Court.. Aberdeen. Supplied by Facebook/DC Thomson Date; Unknown
Woman seen driving 'exceptionally slow' was more than four times drink-drive limit

Editor's Picks

Most Commented