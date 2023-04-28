Ed Sheeran gets musical with a New York jury amid copyright lawsuit

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Ed Sheeran gets musical with a New York jury amid copyright lawsuit

By Press Association
(John Minchillo/AP)
(John Minchillo/AP)

Ed Sheeran sang a few lyrics from one of his songs and played a few chords on a guitar in a packed New York courtroom on Thursday, with a jury deciding on whether the song violates the copyrights of Marvin Gaye’s soul classic Let’s Get It On.

Sheeran was an hour into testimony in Manhattan federal court when his lawyer, Ilene Farkas, pressed him to tell how he came to write Thinking Out Loud a decade ago.

He reached back, grabbed his guitar from a rack behind the witness stand and explained that writing a song was second nature to him.

He said he used his own version of phonetics to create songs so quickly that he could write up to nine in a day. Even last weekend, Sheeran claimed, he wrote 10 songs.

Ed Sheeran Copyright Lawsuit
A member of Sheeran’s entourage carries a guitar case outside New York Federal Court (John Minchillo/AP)

Then he sang just a few words of the pivotal tune, bringing smiles to the faces of some of the spectators in the courtroom of Judge Louis L Stanton.

“I’m singing out loud,” he sang, loud enough to be heard but not raising decibels in the court.

After he finished singing those words, he spoke a few too, saying “and then words fall in” as he tried to teach the jury his method of creating music. He said he collaborated on the song with a co-writer, Amy Wadge, who wrote the opening chords.

Though he has performed with some of the world’s great artists and become a regular at music award shows by age 32, he said from the witness stand with his chair tilted toward the jury: “I’m not the world’s most talented guitar player.”

And when he bumped his hand against the witness stand microphone, he said a quick “sorry”.

Then he launched into the song that heirs of Ed Townsend, Gaye’s co-writer on Let’s Get It On, say has “striking similarities” and “over common elements” to the famed 1973 Gaye musical treasure.

“When your legs don’t work like they used to,” he sang earnestly, like he might go deeper into the song. Then, after just a few bars, he abruptly placed the guitar back in the rack behind him as his lawyer told the judge it was an appropriate spot to adjourn for the week.

Two days earlier, he had been called to testify by attorneys for the plaintiffs and was adamant in telling jurors that he and Ms Wadge came up with the song without copying anyone else’s music.

Ed Sheeran-Copyright-Lawsuit
The trial resumes on Monday (Bebeto Matthews/AP)

He had also said a video that showed he had segued on stage between Thinking Out Loud and Let’s Get It On was not unusual, adding it was “quite simple to weave in and out of songs” that are in the same key.

On Thursday, his lawyer posed friendly questions, eliciting from Sheeran how he became interested in music after joining a church choir with his mother when he was four.

Sheeran appeared self deprecating as he told his story, saying: “I can’t read music. I’m not classically trained in anything.”

He said he quit school at 17 so he could perform up to three times a night, playing anywhere that would have him, from bingo halls to restaurants to “anywhere nobody was”.

Within a decade, he was performing with some of the biggest names in music, from Taylor Swift to the Rolling Stones, 50 Cent to Eric Clapton.

Before long, he said, he was writing eight or nine songs a day, explaining: “When inspiration hits, you get excited and it just comes out.”

Near the end of his testimony, Sheeran was asked by his lawyer why an expert called by the plaintiffs had tried to show how chords in Thinking Out Loud resemble Let’s Get It On.

“He was saying that because it helps his argument,” Sheeran said.

The trial resumes on Monday.

