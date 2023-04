Heavy clashes in Sudan’s capital despite truce being extended

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Heavy explosions and gunfire have rocked parts of Sudan’s capital Khartoum and its twin city of Omdurman, residents said.

The reported fighting comes despite a fragile truce between the county’s two top generals, whose power struggle has killed hundreds, being extended.

Gunfire erupted hours after both sides accepted a 72-hour extension of the ceasefire, apparently to allow foreign governments to complete the evacuation of their citizens from the chaos-stricken African nation.

Multiple short truces have not stopped the fighting but they did create enough of a lull for tens of thousands of Sudanese to flee to safer areas and for foreign nations to evacuate thousands of their citizens by land, air and sea.

A British military transport aircraft prepares to land at Larnaca airport, Cyprus (Petros Karadjias/AP)

On Friday, the truce remained delicate.

The Turkish defence ministry said “light weapons were fired” at a C-130 aircraft heading to Wadi Sayidna, about 14 miles north of Khartoum, to evacuate Turkish civilians.

The plane landed safely, the ministry said in a tweet, and no personnel were hurt.

The Sudanese military blamed the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) for firing at the Turkish aircraft. There was no immediate comment from the paramilitary force.

Residents reported fierce clashes in Khartoum’s upscale neighbourhood of Kafouri, where the military earlier used jets to bomb its rivals, RSF, in the area.

Clashes were also reported around the military’s headquarters, the Republican Palace and the area close to the Khartoum international airport.

A house hit in recent fighting Is seen in Khartoum, Sudan (Marwan Ali/AP)

All these areas have been flashpoints since the war between the military and the RSF erupted on April 15.

“Heavy explosions and constant gunfire are heard across Kafouri streets,” said Abdalla, a Kafouri resident who asked to be identified only by his first name for his safety.

In Omdurman, across the Nile from Khartoum, a protest group reported “constant explosions” in the district of Karari early on Friday.

It called residents in the area to remain vigilant.

The RSF said the army’s aircraft bombed its positions in Omdurman and Jabal Awliya, south of Khartoum.

The military, meanwhile, accused the paramilitary force of beginning the attack.

It was not possible to verify either claim.

The power struggle between the Sudanese military, led by General Abdel-Fattah Burhan, and the RSF, led by General Mohammed Hamdan Dagalo, has dealt a harsh blow to Sudan’s hopes for a democratic transition.

An evacuee from Sudan sits in a shuttle bus after arriving with a British military transport aircraft at Larnaca airport, Cyprus (Petros Karadjias/AP)

The rival generals came to power after a pro-democracy uprising led to the ousting of the former strongman Omar al-Bashir in April 2019.

In 2021, the generals joined forces to seize power in a coup that ousted a western-backed join military-civilian administration.

The fighting has further plunged the country, especially its capital, into chaos, with tens of thousands seeking safety elsewhere.

Many headed to the northern borders with Egypt or to the city of Port Sudan on the Red Sea.

Those who remain in the capital have been living in rapidly deteriorating conditions, mostly trapped inside their homes for days amid the clashes.

Food, water and other services have become scarce and electricity is cut off across much of Khartoum and other cities.

The health care system is near collapse, with dozens of hospitals out of service because of attacks, lack of staff or power.

Multiple aid agencies have had to suspend operations and evacuate most if its employees out of the country.

At least 512 people, including civilians and combatants, have been killed in Sudan since April 15, with another 4,200 wounded, according to the Sudanese health ministry.

The Doctors’ Syndicate, which tracks civilian casualties, has recorded at least 303 civilian deaths and 1,848 injuries.