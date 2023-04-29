Palace edge seven-goal thriller to leave West Ham looking over their shoulder

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News World

Palace edge seven-goal thriller to leave West Ham looking over their shoulder

By Press Association
Eberechi Eze scores from the penalty spot in Palace’s 4-3 win over West Ham (John Walton/PA Images).
Eberechi Eze scores from the penalty spot in Palace’s 4-3 win over West Ham (John Walton/PA Images).

Crystal Palace came from behind to spoil West Ham’s hopes of moving further clear of the relegation zone with a 4-3 victory at Selhurst Park.

Jordan Ayew cancelled out Tomas Soucek’s early opener for the visitors before Wilfried Zaha marked his return with his seventh of the season and Jeffrey Schlupp added another.

Antonio got his name on the scoresheet for the Hammers before the break and Eberechi Eze restored Palace’s advantage with a second-half spot kick.

Aguerd clawed one back to keep his side in it, but the hosts held on to make it 40 points for the season – and likely secure their own top-flight safety.

Crystal Palace v West Ham United – Premier League – Selhurst Park
Declan Rice (left) and Jarrod Bowen (right) look dejected after West Ham’s 4-3 defeat away to Crystal Palace (John Walton/PA Images).

Kick-off was delayed by 15 minutes to 12:45 due to issues with the turnstiles at Selhurst Park, with plenty of seats still empty at the initially scheduled start.

Palace were buoyed by the return of Zaha, who last featured in Roy Hodgson’s return to the dugout on April 1 but sustained a groin injury in that victory.

Michael Olise quickly found himself punished by the visitors after he nodded down Jarrod Bowen’s corner but into the path of Soucek, who fired past Sam Johnstone on nine minutes.

The advantage was fleeting. Olise repented for his involvement in the opener when he slipped a fine pass to Ayew, who levelled with a lovely low finish and West Ham were soon dealt another blow when Kurt Zouma was forced off.

When Zaha sustained his injury earlier this month Palaces supporters feared the worst – that they had seen their talisman at Selhurst Park for a final time. Instead, he handed Palace the lead on Saturday.

Olise’s cross from the right initially skipped past Ayew but Zaha was waiting at the post where he pounced and gave Lukasz Fabianski no chance as he sent the ball into the top right.

Crystal Palace v West Ham United – Premier League – Selhurst Park
Eberechi Eze (right) celebrates with Michael Olise (left) and Jeffrey Schlupp (centre) after scoring a penalty for Crystal Palace in the 4-3 win over West Ham (John Walton/PA Images).

The visitors worked the ball back into Palace’s half where Soucek tested Sam Johnstone with a low effort, forcing a simple save from the Eagles’ shot-stopper.

Schlupp extended the hosts’ advantage on 30 minutes as he picked the ball off Soucek and was through on goal, taking his time as he slotted through the legs of Fabianski.

This time it was West Ham with the quick reply, through a corner flicked on by Soucek to Antonio, who headed the ball in at the back post to close the gap and limit the first half to five goals despite a nervy flurry of activity at both ends.

Fabianski got just enough on Olise’s curling effort to tip it over the bar after the restart but the hosts restored their two-goal advantage after Eberechi Eze was deemed to have been dragged down by Nayef Aguerd inside the area.

The Morocco international protested but the penalty stood after a VAR check, Eze making it 4-2 after sending Fabianski the wrong way with his spot-kick to the bottom left corner.

As was the pattern of the afternoon, the pendulum swung back in the opposition’s favour, again from a corner. As the ball initially flicked on by Soucek, three bodies rose and it was Aguerd who was adjudged to have had the last touch at the back post, the goal standing after a VAR check for handball.

Despite both sides threatening, neither was able to take advantage of six minutes of second-half stoppage time, and Palace prevailed on a topsy-turvy afternoon.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
To go with story by Bryan Rutherford. An offshore worker who threw a cardboard cup towards Hearts star Barrie McKay at Celtic Park has been fined ?790. Zack Griffiths, 25, was also banned from attending all football matches for three years. Griffiths, of Aberdeen, pled guilty to behaving in a threatening or abusive manner on December 2 2021 Picture shows; Zack Griffiths and Hearts winger Barrie McKay. N/A. Supplied by Spindrift/Craig Foy/SNS Group Date; Unknown
Aberdeen offshore worker fined for throwing cardboard cup at Hearts footballer
2
Eight Acres Hotel in Elgin has cancelled reservations just days before the MacMoray Festival begins. Image: Jasperimage.
Last-minute cancellations at Eight Acres causes chaos for MacMoray festival goers
3
Highland Police during patrols.
Two drivers fail eyesight tests during Highland road policing patrols
4
Aberdeen student Georgia Bland.
Aberdeen student moved car to avoid parking ticket – and got caught drink-driving instead
5
CR0008671 EVENING EXPRESS "Society" magazine - Photo gallery - Revolucion De Cuba, Academy Centre, Belmont Street, May Day event. Picture of (L-R) Laura Junnier, Lauren Moore, Lynsay Scott, Jade Aspden, Leanne Anderson. Picture by KENNY ELRICK 05/05/2019
May Day in Aberdeen: 11 venues to visit to celebrate the event in style
6
The incident happened on Great Northern Road. Image: Kami Thomson / DC Thomson.
10-year-old girl taken to hospital after being struck by vehicle on Great Northern Road
7
Police are standing near to a cordoned off at Belmont Gardens where a body was found. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.
Police investigating ‘unexplained’ death of woman in Aberdeen
8
The money will help Jack Dow hopefully fulfill his dream of becoming a Royal Marine. Image: Willie Dow.
Mystery donor makes £100,000 donation towards Aberdeen teen’s sight-saving brain surgery
9
Will Aberdeen enter a colts team into the new fifth-tier Conference League?
Exclusive: Aberdeen colts team entry into SFA’s new Conference League not a done deal…
10
Some members of the meet-and-greet team who are getting ready to welcome cruise ship passengers to the city. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Aberdeen’s meet-and-greet team share their recommendations and love of the city ahead of first…

More from Press and Journal

Rab loves his view of the sea.
RAB MCNEIL: A view of the sea and the mountains is what I need
To go with story by Bryan Rutherford. Lindsay Bartlet, 61, from Old Aberdeen, has a drink with Michael Bubl? Picture shows; Lindsay Bartlet, 61, from Old Aberdeen, has a drink with Michael Bubl?. P&J Live, Aberdeen. Supplied by Wullie Marr/DC Thomson Date; 29/04/2023
Michael Bublé orders Aberdeen man three pints and has a drink with him
The MV Pentalina, which returned to service on Wednesday, was grounded off the coast of Orkney after smoke was detected in the engine room. Image: Pentland Ferries/David Banks.
Passengers evacuated from Orkney ferry after smoke detected in engine room
Aberdeen Women interim manager Gavin Levey. Image: Shutterstock.
'I will miss it': Gavin Levey reflects on Aberdeen Women tenure amid search for…
CR0042481 Reporter, Karla Sinclair. Aberdeen. For food and drink story on the founder of Nino's Masala, a sauce and paste brand based in Aberdeen Pictured is 28th April 2023 Image: Wullie Marr / DC Thomson
Nino Khan produces authentic Indian condiments in Aberdeen - and has done so for…
Dennis Wildgoose admitted trying to dispose of cannabis after he was stopped by police in Ann Street. Image: Google/Facebook.
Man found with £4,000 of cannabis tried to flee after car was pulled over
Loneliness is a growing people - but people are reluctant to talk about it. Photo: Shutterstock.
Talking Point: Do we need to talk about loneliness more?
Sir Peter Bruce with his knighthood
Aberdonian Sir Peter Bruce right at the heart of vital battery research
Cameron Harper, David Carson and Robbie Deas celebrate following Caley Thistle's Scottish Cup semi-final win over Falkirk. Image: SNS
Analysis: Caley Thistle fans daring to dream after Billy Dodds' men write another chapter…
To go with story by Jenni Gee. Crombie was found guilty of threatening behaviour and vandalism following domestic incidents Picture shows; Inverness Sheriff Court / Christopher Crombie. N/A. Supplied by Design Team Date; Unknown
Offshore worker grabbed knife during row with partner

Editor's Picks

Most Commented