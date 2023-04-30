Biden hails importance of free press at White House correspondents’ dinner

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Biden hails importance of free press at White House correspondents’ dinner

By Press Association
President Joe Biden speaks during the White House Correspondents’ Association dinner at the Washington Hilton (Carolyn Kaster/AP)
President Joe Biden speaks during the White House Correspondents’ Association dinner at the Washington Hilton (Carolyn Kaster/AP)

The White House Correspondents’ Association dinner – known for its fun albeit ferocious jabs at Washington – took a more solemn tone this year as US President Joe Biden acknowledged the several American journalists under siege in authoritarian countries around the world.

In his speech at the event on Saturday night, Mr Biden said: “We are here to send a message to the country and, quite frankly, to the world: The free press is a pillar, maybe the pillar, of a free society, not the enemy.”

The president and First Lady Jill Biden, upon arriving at the Washington Hilton, met privately with the parents of Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich, who has been imprisoned in Russia since March.

He was charged with spying, despite strong denials from his employer and the US government. Some guests wore badges with “Free Evan” printed on them.

Evan Gershkovich
Joe Biden raised the case of Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich, who is detained in Russia (Alexander Zemlianichenko/AP)

Also among the 2,600 people attending the gala was Debra Tice, the mother of Austin Tice, who has not been heard from since disappearing at a checkpoint in Syria in 2012. US officials say they operate under the assumption that he is alive and are working to try to bring him home.

Mr Biden said: “Journalism is not a crime. Evan and Austin should be released immediately, along with every other American detained abroad.

“I promise you, I am working like hell to get them home.”

The Bidens also made a beeline for Brittney Griner, the WNBA star and Olympic gold medallist who was detained in Russia for nearly 10 months last year before her release in a prisoner swap. Ms Griner attended with her wife Cherelle as guests of CBS News.

“This time last year we were praying for you, Brittney,” Mr Biden said to the basketball star.

The annual black-tie dinner drew a wide array of celebrities and media moguls to Washington, with parties being held across the capital. Among those in attendance were actor Liev Schreiber, singer John Legend and his wife Chrissy Teigen.

Arnold Schwarzenegger
The event began with a video message from Arnold Schwarzenegger (Carolyn Kaster/AP)

Actor and former California governor Arnold Schwarzenegger opened the dinner with a pre-taped video message about the importance of a free and independent press, calling reporters an “ally of the people”.

Mr Biden and vice-president Kamala Harris were seated on the stage along with comedian Roy Wood Jr, a correspondent for The Daily Show, who was the featured entertainer.

While Mr Biden spent the majority of his speech focused on the issue of press freedom, he took time to take jabs at some of his most vocal political critics.

The occasion is a familiar and comfortable one for Mr Biden, who attended several of the dinners as vice-president to Barack Obama.

The Washington event returned last year after being side-lined by the pandemic in 2020 and 2021. Mr Biden was the first president in six years to accept the invitation after Donald Trump shunned the event while in office.

Joe Biden
Mr Biden made a series of jokes about his own age (Carolyn Kaster/AP)

But this year, he came not only as the commander in chief but as a presidential contender.

He started his punchlines with House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, taking direct aim at a recent Bill Republicans passed that would lift the debt ceiling in exchange for a series of budget cuts, including some of Mr Biden’s key legislative achievements.

“The last time Republicans voted for something that hapless it took 15 tries,” Mr Biden said, referring to the gruesome fight McCarthy endured to become speaker in January.

The president then went after Fox Corp chairman Rupert Murdoch about his age. “And you call me old?” he told the crowd.

Mr Biden even made a couple of self-deprecating jokes, mostly surrounding criticism of his age as he mounts a second bid for re-election. “I believe in the First Amendment and not just because my good friend Jimmy Madison wrote it,” he said to a roaring crowd.

Wood Jr, who took the stage after Mr Biden, also zeroed in on the president’s age.

“We should be inspired by the events in France,” he said. “They rioted when the retirement age went up two years to 64. Meanwhile in America, we have an 80-year-old man, begging us for four more years.”

