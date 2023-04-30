Erik ten Hag says Bruno Fernandes is proving captaincy doubts were ‘crazy’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Erik ten Hag says Bruno Fernandes is proving captaincy doubts were ‘crazy’

By Press Association
Bruno Fernandes led by example for Manchester United (Martin Rickett/PA)
Bruno Fernandes led by example for Manchester United (Martin Rickett/PA)

Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag says Bruno Fernandes’ match-winning display against Aston Villa highlighted just how “crazy” the recent debate about his captaincy was.

The Red Devils strengthened their grip on a Champions League spot on Sunday, when the 28-year-old’s first-half strike proved enough to seal a 1-0 win at Old Trafford.

It was the latest in a long line of impressive displays by Fernandes, who somehow recovered from sustaining an ankle complaint in last Sunday’s FA Cup semi-final against Brighton to play on Thursday.

Ten Hag heaped praised on the Portugal international after that 2-2 draw at Tottenham, calling him an “inspiration” and an example team-mates must follow.

The United boss offered similarly fulsome praise on Sunday and pointed out how laughable talk about his suitability for the captaincy was following the 7-0 loss at Liverpool.

Asked what it says about Fernandes’ resilience to be playing like he is a week on from that ankle knock, Ten Hag said: “A lot. I emphasise it all on Thursday in London.

“He’s so tough. A couple of weeks ago there was questions about his captaincy. It’s crazy because he’s such a big leader, by example.

“He gives so much energy to the team besides his smartness.

“But also his determination, his passion and his resilience, so I think we as a team are so happy.

Fernandes struck the only goal
Fernandes struck the only goal (Martin Rickett/PA)

“We need such players if you want to win games, if you want to win trophies.”

Ten Hag says “it’s a pleasure to work with players like” Fernandes, who skippered the side again with Harry Maguire on the bench and fired United to a victory that keeps them well placed for Champions League qualification.

“We have to keep going from game to game, but I think this is a brilliant week for us,” the Dutchman said.

“When you’re in the semi-final in a tough game against a good opponent (Brighton) as we have seen in the week, we played a very good game and get through to the final.

“Then Tottenham, in first half we played very well and today we play in two halves, I think, an impressive game, so big credit to the team.”

United head to Brighton on Thursday night looking to maintain momentum, while Villa have the chance to bounce back from a first loss in 10 weeks at Wolves on Saturday.

Emery’s men end the weekend seventh in the standings and the four-time Europa League winner is not giving up on continental qualification.

“It’s more difficult when you are trying to be in the top 10,” the Villa boss said.

“But it’s really difficult when you want to be in the European positions because you have to win and to win and to win.

“We were doing that but now we have to do it again. That is the more difficult step ahead that we have but we deserve it.

“Today against Manchester United we didn’t play as competitive as we have done in other matches.

“It could be because Manchester United is difficult and controlled the game.

“If we are defending more the attacking moments are more difficult.

“We didn’t play good in the first half and we were defending more. It was not enough. The performance in the second half was better.”

