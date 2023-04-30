Eddie Howe salutes game-changer Callum Wilson following Newcastle’s victory

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Eddie Howe salutes game-changer Callum Wilson following Newcastle’s victory

By Press Association
Callum Wilson scored twice after coming on as Newcastle came from behind to beat Southampton (John Walton/PA)
Callum Wilson scored twice after coming on as Newcastle came from behind to beat Southampton (John Walton/PA)

Eddie Howe saluted game-changer Callum Wilson after seeing him come off the bench to fire Newcastle ever-closer to Champions League qualification.

The 31-year-old England striker was left out of the starting line-up despite scoring twice at Everton on Thursday evening, but took full advantage of his introduction at the start of the second half to help himself to another double as the Magpies turned a 1-0 deficit into a 3-1 win.

In the process, Wilson reached 15 goals for the season to remind onlookers that record signing Alexander Isak is not the only player who can put opposition defenders to the sword.

Head coach Howe said: “Callum was exceptional – he changed the game for us.

“First and foremost, he comes on with the right attitude, as he always does. He’s got that desire to score, for the team and for himself as well, and he could have had a hat-trick. It was an outstanding display from Callum.”

For the second time this season, Wilson found himself named only among the substitutes after scoring a brace – a fate also suffered by Isak and Jacob Murphy in recent weeks – although Howe insisted he had not been banging on his door to ask him why.

He said: “We’ve had discussions and talks, but there’s been no bending the ear.

“I know he’s desperate to play every minute of every game, but I do think I have a duty to manage him as well and make sure that he stays fit for as long as possible because when he is fit and playing and doing what he did today, I don’t think there’s anyone better.

Newcastle United v Southampton – Premier League – St James’ Park
Bruno Guimaraes (centre) celebrates Newcastle’s second goal (Owen Humphreys/PA)

“I’m delighted for him, and it obviously gives me food for thought as we go through the last five games.

“In a three-game week previously, Callum would probably have played every game – and every minute of every game – and that might have meant he picked up an injury, so we can manage him carefully.

“But what I would say is that in times where he has been managed, his attitude has been absolutely first-class. That’s why he’s able to perform as he has.”

Meanwhile, Howe revealed that X-rays have confirmed midfielder Sean Longstaff did not suffer a foot fracture at Everton and could yet play again this season.

The victory – Newcastle’s eighth in nine Premier League outings – kept them in third place, two points clear of Manchester United who have a game in hand, with time running out fast for the chasing pack.

It was secured in starkly different fashion to those over Tottenham and Everton in the past week, with Stuart Armstrong stunning the home crowd with a 41st-minute opener before Wilson intervened either side of substitute Theo Walcott’s own goal.

The Saints were more than in the game at the break but succumbed tamely after it to leave boss Ruben Selles wounded, but defiant.

He said: “I’m very positive. We’re still alive, it’s still six points. I’m going to go to try to win the next four games, as I have been trying to do in every single game since I took the team.

“My chances are still there and I’m going to grab every single percentage of that. I know it’s low, but I’m going to fight until the very end of the season.”

