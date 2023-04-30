Army and paramilitaries to extend Sudan ceasefire for further 72 hours

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News World

Army and paramilitaries to extend Sudan ceasefire for further 72 hours

By Press Association
Khartoum has been the scene of heavy fighting between the army and rival paramilitaries (AP Photo/Marwan Ali, File)
Khartoum has been the scene of heavy fighting between the army and rival paramilitaries (AP Photo/Marwan Ali, File)

Sudan’s army and its rival paramilitary said on Sunday they will extend a humanitarian ceasefire a further 72 hours.

The decision follows international pressure to allow the safe passage of civilians and aid but the shaky truce has not so far stopped the clashes.

In statements, both sides accused the other of violations. The agreement has de-escalated the fighting in some areas but violence continues to push civilians to flee.

Aid groups have also struggled to get badly needed supplies into the country.

The conflict erupted on April 15 between the nation’s army and its paramilitary force, and threatens to thrust Sudan into a raging civil war.

Earlier on Sunday, an aircraft carrying eight tons of emergency medical aid landed in Sudan to resupply hospitals devastated by the fighting, according to the International Committee of the Red Cross, which organised the shipment.

It arrived as the civilian death toll from the countrywide violence topped 400.

More than two-thirds of hospitals in areas with active fighting are out of service, a national doctors’ association has said, citing a shortage of medical supplies, health workers, water and electricity.

United States Sudan Evacuation
Smoke is seen over Khartoum as fighting rages (AP Photo/Marwan Ali, File)

The supplies, including anaesthetics, dressings, sutures and other surgical material, are enough to treat more than 1,000 people wounded in the conflict, the ICRC said.

The aircraft took off earlier in the day from Jordan and safely landed in the city of Port Sudan, it said.

“The hope is to get this material to some of the most critically busy hospitals in the capital” of Khartoum and other hot spots, said Patrick Youssef, ICRC’s regional director for Africa.

The Sudan Doctors’ Syndicate, which monitors casualties, said on Sunday that over the past two weeks, 425 civilians were killed and 2,091 wounded. The Sudanese Health Ministry on Saturday put the overall death toll, including fighters, at 528, with 4,500 wounded.

Some of the deadliest battles have raged across Khartoum. The fighting pits the army chief, general Abdel Fattah Burhan, against general Mohammed Hamdan Dagalo, the head of a paramilitary group known as the Rapid Support Forces.

The generals, both with powerful foreign backers, were allies in an October 2021 military coup that halted Sudan’s fitful transition to democracy, but they have since turned on each other.

Ordinary Sudanese have been caught in the crossfire. Tens of thousands have fled to neighbouring countries, including Chad and Egypt, while others remain pinned down with dwindling supplies. Thousands of foreigners have been evacuated in airlifts and land convoys.

On Sunday, fighting continued in different parts of the capital where residents hiding in their homes reported hearing artillery fire.

There have been lulls in fighting, but never a fully observed ceasefire, despite repeated attempts by international mediators.

Over the weekend, residents reported that shops were reopening and normalcy gradually returning in some areas of Khartoum as the scale of fighting dwindled after yet another shaky truce.

But in other areas, terrified residents reported explosions thundering around them and fighters ransacking houses.

Mr Youssef, the ICRC official, said the agency has been in contact with the top command of both sides to ensure that medical assistance could reach hospitals safely.

“With this news today, we are really hoping that this becomes part of a steady coordination mechanism to allow other flights to come in,” he said.

Mr Youssef said more medical aid was ready to be flown into Khartoum pending necessary clearances and security guarantees.

Sudan’s healthcare system is near collapse with dozens of hospitals out of service. Multiple aid agencies have had to suspend operations and evacuated employees.

On Sunday, a US warship also arrived to Port Sudan to evacuate more American citizens, according to footage from the Saudi-owned al-Arabiya TV channel.

Most of the estimated 16,000 Americans believed to be in Sudan right now are dual US-Sudanese nationals. The defence department said in a statement on Saturday it was moving naval assets toward Sudan’s coast to support further evacuations.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Lindsay Bartlet, 61, from Old Aberdeen, who had a drink with Michael Bublé at P&J Live.
Michael Bublé orders Aberdeen man three pints and has a drink with him
2
Michael Bublé fans holding a handmade sign before the start of the P&J Live event.
Gallery: Michael Bublé oozed with energy as he wowed the crowd at P&J Live
3
Aberdeen student Georgia Bland.
Aberdeen student moved car to avoid parking ticket – and got caught drink-driving instead
4
Stephen Brand outside the EV charging point that gave him the unexpected bill. Image: Wullie Marr/ DC Thomson
Man outraged after he is billed £73 instead of £5.63 for overstaying at Aberdeen…
5
Councillors recently debated plans to turn the former Turriff TSB into a pub.
Former Turriff TSB to become pub despite neighbour’s fears about ‘alcohol-fuelled nuisance’ inches from…
6
Partygoers beaming at a May Day event at Revolucion De Cuba, Academy Centre, Belmont Street, Aberdeen.
May Day in Aberdeen: 11 venues to visit to celebrate the event in style
7
SNP ‘cutting off rural Scotland’ with transport failures, warns billionaire bus tycoon
8
Eight Acres Hotel in Elgin has cancelled reservations just days before the MacMoray Festival begins. Image: Jasperimage.
Last-minute cancellations at Eight Acres causes chaos for MacMoray festival goers
9
Michael Bublé performing at P&J Live, Aberdeen.
Review: Michael Bublé brings ‘the greatest show on Earth’ to P&J Live
10
Crowds gathered in Elgin's Cooper Park for the festival. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
GALLERY: The best pictures from the return of the MacMoray music festival

More from Press and Journal

To go with story by Karla Sinclair. May Day in Aberdeen: What did punters have to say about the celebrations? Picture shows; May Day in Aberdeen. Aberdeen. Supplied by Karla Sinclair Date; Unknown
May Day in Aberdeen: What did punters have to say about the celebrations?
Bucksburn residents gathered to say goodbye to the much-loved pool on Sunday. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson
'We've got heavy hearts today': Bucksburn community determined to see pool re-open as they…
Potato and spring barley planting has been delayed in the UK and elsewhere. Wullie Marr/DCT Media
Richard Wright: Rainfall fails to ease water worries in EU
A stream near Castlebay was allegedly contaminated. Image: PA
Man, 67, charged after allegedly contaminating stream near Castlebay
Stoneywood's Cory Ritchie celebrating after scoring to make it 3-1 against Dufftown. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Junior football: Former Don breaks Hermes' hearts with late winner in Quest Engineering Cup
Around 4000 Caley Thistle fans were behind their team for the Hampden semi win against Falkirk. How many more will join them for the final? Image: SNS Group
Paul Chalk: Caley Thistle deserve huge backing when they chase unlikely Scottish Cup triumph…
Aberdeen's Angus MacDonald, Mattie Pollock and Liam Scales (L-R) after the 1-0 win at Ross County. Image: SNS
Aberdeen boss Barry Robson says shut-out success has been a team effort
To go with story by Kathryn Wylie. court story Picture shows; Ryan Gallon appeared at Elgin Sheriff Court.. Elgin. Supplied by Facebook/ DC Thomson Date; Unknown
Man told partner: 'If I get lifted you are getting a punch in the…
Lovat keeper Stuart Macdonald makes the second of his three penalty saves to win the shoot-out. Image: Neil Paterson
Lovat boss Jamie Matheson hails 'best goalkeeper in Scotland' following shootout win at Beauly
Stoneywood wicket keeper Andrew Maclaren and Heriots batsman James Dickinson. Image: Wullie Marr / DC Thomson
Cricket: Stoneywood-Dyce slip to opening defeat; Aberdeenshire and Huntly make winning starts

Editor's Picks

Most Commented