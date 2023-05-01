Gareth Southgate says ‘opportunities must be earned’ as England chase Euro glory

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Gareth Southgate says ‘opportunities must be earned’ as England chase Euro glory

By Press Association
Gareth Southgate during a mock press conference at Lawnswood School, Leeds (Danny Lawson/PA)
Gareth Southgate during a mock press conference at Lawnswood School, Leeds (Danny Lawson/PA)

Gareth Southgate has told England hopefuls they must “earn the right” to break into a group hellbent on winning next year’s European Championship.

The 52-year-old’s early selections always had an accent on youth and sometimes surprised, yet Ivan Toney is the only player to have made their senior bow this season.

Southgate understandably kept with the tried and tested as Euro 2024 qualification got under way just 103 days after their World Cup quarter-final exit, but June appears a good chance to experiment.

England sit atop of Group C after beating holders Italy and Ukraine in March, taking the heat off the straightforward-looking doubleheader against Malta and North Macedonia.

“If we’re going to have a look at players, they’ve got to earn the right,” Southgate told the PA news agency.

“First and foremost, we’ve got to win the two matches and I think we’ve always given people opportunities at the right time.

“That’s why the team has had a youthful look over the years and it’s why new players have been able to come through and we’ve been able to evolve the team over a period of time.

“We’ll always look to give people opportunities, but they have to be earned.”

Rather than a chance to experiment, Southgate sees June as an opportunity for his players to show their commitment to the collective goal of Euro 2024 glory.

Many will not have played for almost three weeks when England travel to Malta, but winning there and at home to North Macedonia will see them take a giant stride towards the finals in Germany.

England beat Euro 2020 final foes Italy in Naples
England beat Euro 2020 final foes Italy in Naples (Adam Davy/PA)

“We’re in the middle of a qualifying campaign that we’ve started well and we need to make sure that we take full advantage of the start that we’ve had,” Southgate said.

“All of our discussions as a team have been about wanting to be European champions – what that’s going to take, what that means in terms of commitment, what that means in terms of quality.

“So, every time we get together – we’re only going to have four or five camps before a European Championship – we have to make the most of every day that we’re working.”

Gareth Southgate has Euro 2024 glory in his sights
Gareth Southgate (left) has Euro 2024 glory in his sights (Nick Potts/PA)

That commitment to work, and one another, has been key in England’s eye-catching rise from Euro 2016 embarrassment to within penalty kicks of winning the last edition at Wembley.

Every starter from the final remains heavily involved, with the players’ proven ability to perform for their country and shared experiences part of the reason why Southgate has not trialled as many new players of late.

“There’s that element (that they have proved it),” he said. “And also when you’re building a team, it’s about the experiences that you share together.

England's players showed strength and unity in the win away to Italy
England's players showed strength and unity in the win away to Italy (Adam Davy/PA)

“When you’re in the last 10 minutes away in Naples and you’re down to 10 men, that camaraderie and spirit that comes from being a close team is what gets you over the line. We constantly have to build on that.

“That’s why those guys that have been together such a long time, it’s more than just how they might be playing at any one given time with their club or it’s more than just the ability they might have.

“It’s everything that comes together and June is another moment where we have to do that.”

That does not mean Southgate is resting on his laurels with Euro 2024 coming into focus as he believes “any team is constantly in a period of flux”, with the constant highs and lows of individual emotions feeding into the wider picture.

Gareth Southgate led England to the Euro 2020 final
Gareth Southgate led England to the Euro 2020 final (Nick Potts/PA)

“We talk about culture within teams a lot, but I think that has to be constantly worked at and it will be constantly challenged,” the 57-cap former defender said.

“Although I think, generally speaking, this team have shown tremendous progress and they do get on really well, I don’t take it as a given that that’s going to happen in the next camp or next season because you can never switch off.

“The best teams are constantly challenging themselves and are ready for the challenge that everybody else around them is providing.”

Southgate shared his views on teamwork, competition and confidence with students during a surprise appearance to a Leeds school to support Channel 4’s efforts to inspire the next generation of broadcast professionals.

The England boss held a mock press conference as part of the 4Schools initiative and spent time speaking with each of the 30 students after the event at Lawnswood School.

“When you’re playing for the national team, you’re representing everybody, you have the chance to bring people together,” Southgate said.

“And, without a doubt, because of the position we hold we can make a difference to people’s lives.

“So, I understand that when I come to an event like this you do have the opportunity to inspire people or to bring some enjoyment to their day.

Gareth Southgate takes a selfie with students at a Channel 4 schools day
Gareth Southgate takes a selfie with students at a Channel 4 schools day (Danny Lawson/PA)

“But also, I think we can all remember what it was like for us at their age and the things that worried you, and the things that you find out later are things that you shouldn’t worry about.

“So, to try and give some perspective that hopefully will give them something to think about when they go away.”

:: Gareth Southgate was with Channel 4 in partnership with 4Schools at Lawnswood School in Leeds to inspire students interested in sports journalism

