FA Cup final won’t derail Man United’s top-four bid, says Tyrell Malacia

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News World

FA Cup final won’t derail Man United’s top-four bid, says Tyrell Malacia

By Press Association
Manchester United’s Tyrell Malacia in action against Aston Villa (Martin Rickett/PA).
Manchester United’s Tyrell Malacia in action against Aston Villa (Martin Rickett/PA).

Tyrell Malacia says there is no chance of Manchester United’s focus wavering as the mouth-watering FA Cup final against Manchester City draws closer.

Erik ten Hag has overseen an impressive turnaround in culture and quality at Old Trafford since taking over last summer.

United are pushing for a top-four finish, having already won the Carabao Cup, and June 3 offers another shot at silverware against potentially treble-chasing rivals City.

The all-Manchester FA Cup final may be looming large, but Malacia says it will not distract the squad from their final Premier League push.

“No, I think we have a lot of experienced players who have been in these kind of situations,” the full-back said ahead of Thursday’s trip to Brighton.

“We keep each other like a team and we focus on qualification for the Champions League.

“I think Brighton are a good team, very good football, quality players, so it’s going to be a tough game.

“We have to focus on ourselves now, watch game-to-game and we need to win.”

Tyrell Malacia challenges Brighton's Solly March in the FA Cup semi-final
Tyrell Malacia challenges Brighton’s Solly March in the FA Cup semi-final (Nick Potts/PA).

Brighton will be looking for revenge just 11 days after their FA Cup semi-final penalty shoot-out defeat to United, who have since drawn 2-2 with Tottenham before beating Aston Villa 1-0 on Sunday.

Bruno Fernandes’ strike at Old Trafford ended Villa’s 10-match unbeaten run and strengthened the Red Devils’ grip on a Champions League qualification spot with six matches left to play.

“I think from now until the last game of the season it’s important points, so we have to win every game now,” Malacia said.

“It’s not good that we dropped points (at Tottenham), but (against Villa) we played good and (won) important points.”

As well as picking up three points, United recorded a 15th Premier League clean sheet – no mean feat given Villa’s form and the absence of first-choice centre-backs Raphael Varane and Lisandro Martinez.

“We have a lot of quality in the team, so if someone drops out we know we have someone there with quality,” Malacia said, who played left-back as Luke Shaw impressed centrally once again.

“Yeah (they are big players missing), but still we are Man United so we have a lot qualities and that’s important.”

On Shaw, the Netherlands international said: “We’re helping each other before the game, before training. We always talk to each other, so it’s good.

“From the beginning when I came here he always talked to me and spoke with me.”

Luke Shaw impressed in a central position against Aston Villa
Luke Shaw impressed in a central position against Aston Villa (Martin Rickett/PA).

Sunday was Malacia’s 19th Premier League appearance for United and he has played 36 matches in all competitions since joining last July.

The 23-year-old became the first signing of the Ten Hag era after moving from Feyenoord for 15million euros (£12.95m), plus 2m euros (£1.7m) in add-ons.

“I said to myself maybe 20 games this season and I’ve played more than 20,” Malacia said.

“I’m happy I’m here, I’m learning a lot. My first year in the Premier League, I’ve played a lot of games. I’ve learnt a lot of things, so happy to be here.”

Asked if he has felt extra pressure playing for United, he said: “All good. I don’t feel the pressure. For me, it’s OK.

Erik ten Hag celebrates Sunday's victory
Erik ten Hag celebrates Sunday’s victory (Martin Rickett/PA).

“I’m just happy to be on the pitch and play football. That’s what I want to do and that’s what I dream all of my life, so why should I be pressured?”

Malacia’s delight to be playing at United comes with gratitude to Ten Hag, whose meticulous nature and approach the squad have bought into.

Put to Malacia that the manager seems demanding, he said: “Always, always (with) everyone.

“It’s a good thing because it keeps us sharp and you have to be on your A-game, especially because he said we are a big club so we need to win prizes. Then we have to be on our A-game.

“Everything (he is demanding about). It’s good because you see it work, so it’s always good then.”

Villa have their own demanding manager in impressive Emery, whose side will look to get back to winning way at Wolves on Saturday.

Leander Dendoncker told VillaTV ahead of the trip to his former club: “I don’t think we played a bad game here.

“The next game is an away game as well, which is going to be tough as well.

“We just have to keep going, we have been outstanding in the last few weeks and we just have to keep going.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
The incident involved a Flixbus and a flat-bed lorry. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.
Bus and lorry crash closes A92 at Bridge of Muchalls
2
A row has broken out over CCTV in the garden of a home in the west end of Aberdeen
Aberdeen CCTV row as ‘decade-long’ war between west end neighbours reaches boiling point
4
3
A memorable day for Siberia Bar. Image: Wullie Marr / DC Thomson
20 pictures from Siberia Bar & Hotel’s 2023 May Day celebrations in Aberdeen
4
Donald Trump
Donald Trump says it’s ‘good to be home’ after landing at Aberdeen Airport
11
5
Inverness Sheriff Court
Five-year ban for disqualified driver who crashed while over the limit
6
Lindsay Bartlet, 61, from Old Aberdeen, who had a drink with Michael Bublé at P&J Live.
Michael Bublé orders Aberdeen man three pints and has a drink with him
7
Manchester United’s Tyrell Malacia in action against Aston Villa (Martin Rickett/PA).
Five-times-the-limit drink-driver banned from the roads
8
To go with story by Kathryn Wylie. court story Picture shows; Ryan Gallon appeared at Elgin Sheriff Court.. Elgin. Supplied by Facebook/ DC Thomson Date; Unknown
Man told partner: ‘If I get lifted you are getting a punch in the…
9
The scene at High Street in Elgin following a serious assault on Sunday night. Image: Jasper Images.
Police hunt for 14-year-old boy after man critically injured in Elgin assault
10
Huge sandstone blocks fell from the roof of the Thurso building. Image: Supplied
Thurso town centre street closed after large chunks of masonry fall to street