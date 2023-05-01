New Barbie pays tribute to Asian-American Hollywood trailblazer

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
New Barbie pays tribute to Asian-American Hollywood trailblazer

By Press Association
A Barbie doll in the image of Anna May Wong (Jason Tidwell/Mattel via AP)
A Barbie doll in the image of Anna May Wong (Jason Tidwell/Mattel via AP)

Asian-American Hollywood trailblazer Anna May Wong, who was immortalised with a US quarter six months ago, has received another accolade – her own Barbie.

Mattel announced the release of the new doll to mark Asian American and Pacific Islanders Heritage Month.

The figure has her trademark hairstyle, eyebrows and well-manicured nails.

The doll is dressed in a red gown with a shiny golden dragon design and cape, inspired by her appearance in the 1934 movie Limehouse Blues.

A Barbie doll in the image of Anna May Wong
A Barbie doll in the image of Anna May Wong (Jason Tidwell/Mattel via AP)

Her niece, Anna Wong, gave her blessing and worked closely with the brand to develop the Barbie’s look.

“I did not hesitate at all. It was such an honour and so exciting,” she said. “I wanted to make sure they got her facial features and clothing correct. And they did.”

The doll is part of the Barbie Inspiring Women series, which features dolls in the likeness of pioneering women. Past inspirations include aviator Amelia Earhart and artist Frida Kahlo.

“As the first Asian American actor to lead a US television show, whose perseverance broke down barriers for her gender and AAPI community in film and TV, Anna May Wong is the perfect fit for our Barbie Inspiring Women series,” said Lisa McKnight, an executive vice president at Mattel.

Born in Los Angeles, the actress is considered the first major Asian-American movie star.

Anna May Wong Barbie doll
The new Barbie doll (Marci Manklow/Mattel via AP)

She started out during the silent movie era in the 1920s and gained international notice in films such as The Thief Of Bagdad as well as for her fashion sense.

In the 1930s, she was acting opposite stars such as Marlene Dietrich in Shanghai Express. But in 1937, she lost the lead role of a Chinese villager in The Good Earth to Luise Rainer, a white actress who went on to win a best actress Oscar.

In the ensuing decades, she went to Europe to act. But she later returned to the US. In 1951, she led her own television show, The Gallery Of Madame Liu-Tsong. The short-lived mystery series was believed to be the first with an Asian-American lead.

In another first, she was the first Asian-American woman to get a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame for acting in 1960. She died a year later at the age of 56.

