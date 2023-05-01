Ed Sheeran: Other artists are cheering me on in copyright fight

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Ed Sheeran: Other artists are cheering me on in copyright fight

By Press Association
Recording artist Ed Sheeran arrives at New York Federal Court as proceedings continue in his copyright infringement trial (John Minchillo/AP)
Recording artist Ed Sheeran arrives at New York Federal Court as proceedings continue in his copyright infringement trial (John Minchillo/AP)

Ed Sheeran has said he is getting encouragement during his copyright trial from other performers who also worry that they will be sued as he battles claims that he stole material from Marvin Gaye’s Let’s Get It On to make a new tune a decade ago.

The British singer offered a spirited defence and a lot of singing during a second day in the witness box after he was called by his lawyer to answer questions at a trial at which he is accused of infringing the copyrights of the 1973 soul classic Gaye created with fellow songwriter Ed Townsend.

Sheeran said he has heard from other singers since the trial began last week because they share his worries about litigation resulting from their songwriting.

He did not identify any of them, but said they are cheering him on – grateful that he is standing up against what all songwriters view as a threat to their work.

Ed Sheeran Copyright Lawsuit
Ed Sheeran plays his guitar during his evidence in Manhattan federal court (Elizabeth Williams via AP)

“When you write songs, somebody comes after you,” Sheeran said.

The trial, now in its second week, stems from a lawsuit filed by Townsend’s heirs several years ago.

They seek unspecified damages.

During an opening statement last week, Townsend lawyer Ben Crump said a Zurich concert clip in which Sheeran can be heard segueing on stage between Let’s Get It On and the alleged offending song, Thinking Out Loud, amounted to “smoking gun” proof that Sheeran was violating copyrights.

Sheeran’s lawyer, Ilene Farkas, countered Mr Crump’s claim by providing the jury with a mini-concert on Monday from her client, who cheerfully picked up a guitar from behind his witness chair whenever she asked him to demonstrate how he could switch from his song to somebody else’s and back again in a practice known as “mashups”.

He said he used the mashups to “spice it up a bit” during concerts, generally choosing songs that utilised similar chords.

“If it’s a love song, you might mash it up with another love song,” Sheeran said, suggesting that Elvis Presley’s version of Can’t Help Falling In Love or the Whitney Houston rendition of I Will Always Love You, written by Dolly Parton, would mash well with Thinking Out Loud.

At one point, Ms Farkas asked her client if he copied anything from Let’s Get It On when he wrote his song.

The entourage of recording artist Ed Sheeran arrives at court carrying a guitar case as proceedings continue in his copyright infringement trial in New York
The entourage of recording artist Ed Sheeran arrives at court carrying a guitar case as proceedings continue in his copyright infringement trial in New York (John Minchillo/AP)

“No,” he said.

Sheeran expressed his admiration for Van Morrison, calling the Northern Irish singer “one of the most important influences in my life”.

He said his record label even referred to Thinking Out Loud as “the Van Morrison song”.

Sheeran’s good humour all but vanished when he faced cross-examination as lawyer Patrick Frank asked him about evidence from an expert witness.

“If I can be honest, I think what he’s doing here is criminal,” the singer said.

Sheeran did not hide how irritating he found it that his life of music had landed him in a witness chair.

Sheeran said he could not believe that somebody would listen to one of his songs and then “diminish it by saying I stole it”.

He added: “I find it really insulting.”

