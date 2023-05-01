We’re not leading Wrexham transfer plans, say Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
We’re not leading Wrexham transfer plans, say Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney

By Press Association
Wrexham manager Phil Parkinson (centre) is already planning for next season (Martin Rickett/PA)
Wrexham manager Phil Parkinson (centre) is already planning for next season (Martin Rickett/PA)

Wrexham manager Phil Parkinson will take the lead on any new transfers as the club prepare for life back in the English Football League, according to co-owners Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney.

Parkinson’s side produced a fitting Hollywood finale to their Vanarama National League promotion bid by securing the title to end a 15-year exile.

Both Reynolds and McElhenney were at the Racecourse Ground for the victory over Boreham Wood last month, joining in with the post-match celebrations among joyous fans on the pitch.

Wrexham are set for a bus parade on Tuesday evening to mark the club’s achievements, but attentions are already on plans for next season and life in Sky Bet League Two.

While there has been a tongue-in-cheek offer for former Wales captain Gareth Bale to sign up, it will be down to Parkinson to advise the celebrity owners on what realistic reinforcements are likely to be needed.

Asked about the club’s transfer plans for the summer window in an interview for S4C, to be broadcast on Tuesday, McElhenney said: “We defer to Phil.

“We are actively talking about that right now. I know for a fact he feels as though we have a very strong side.

“No decision that we have made over the last two years hasn’t kept the future in mind, so we never make a short-term decision.

“Any player that we have signed, we have signed to at least a three-year deal, except for one (goalkeeper Ben Foster).

“He is the guy we are going to work on, but other than that, I think we have a very strong side.

“If Phil says we need somebody else, then we will do our best to go out and get them.”

Although McElhenney insisted there was “seriousness from our side” over attempting to sign Bale, the former Tottenham and Real Madrid forward has already knocked back the idea of coming out of retirement.

Reynolds added: “I’m also weirdly happy for him to do exactly what he wants to do with his life, because he has given up so much for a sport that he loves – but it is fun though.

“I like that we can kind of do some stuff that is a little outside the box of convention when it comes to goofing around.”

Reynolds and McElhenney have reportedly already spent more than £10million on restructuring the club from top to bottom.

Wrexham co-owners Rob McElhenney and Ryan Reynolds (right) celebrate
Rob McElhenney and Ryan Reynolds (right) celebrated on the pitch with Wrexham fans following promotion (Martin Rickett/PA)

As well as strengthening the playing squad, there has also been significant investment in infrastructure, including at the stadium.

“I don’t think we’re necessarily concerned with losing money as much as we are concerned with making the club sustainable, that was always our intent,” said US actor McElhenney.

“It is interesting to see a lot of the media that has come out over our annual report from this past year, because it is not taking into account so many different things.

“We don’t respond to it because we know what the truth is, which is that the club is certainly on its way to becoming sustainable and that’s what our goal is.”

Deadpool star Reynolds also stressed Wrexham’s long-term future would always remain front and centre.

“Ultimately, like any business, you want it to be able to self-perpetuate and continue growing. You don’t want to lose money, but I don’t think either of us are in this to make money either,” he said.

“It’s just about growing the best possible club and finding value in any place that we can find value, whether that is financial or emotional, sometimes it can be indistinguishable.”

Reynolds added: “At the end of the day, you can count on us to do whatever is in the best interest for the club and the community, but often the two of those are the same.”

