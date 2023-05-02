Rihanna stuns Met Gala crowds with extravagant bridal look inspired by Chanel

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Rihanna stuns Met Gala crowds with extravagant bridal look inspired by Chanel

By Press Association
Rihanna stuns Met Gala crowds with extravagant bridal look inspired by Chanel (Evan Agostini/AP)
Rihanna stuns Met Gala crowds with extravagant bridal look inspired by Chanel (Evan Agostini/AP)

Rihanna stunned crowds at the 2023 Met Gala in an extravagant bridal gown inspired by French fashion house Chanel.

The Barbadian singer – who is pregnant with her second child – arrived over an hour late to the event in New York on Monday with her partner Asap Rocky.

Marking the unveiling of the Metropolitan Museum’s exhibition Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty, the Met Gala brings together A-listers across fashion, television, sport, film and music.

The dress code for the 2023 event was “in honour of Karl” – in tribute to the late fashion designer, who died at the age of 85 in February 2019.

Lagerfeld was creative director of Chanel from 1983 until his death.

The bride is a major symbol of the fashion house, which historically closes its couture show with a white wedding outfit.

2023 MET Museum Costume Institute Benefit Gala
The Barbadian singer – who is pregnant with her second child – arrived over an hour late to the event in New York with her partner Asap Rocky (Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

Rihanna gave a typically lavish interpretation of the bridal look, with the top half of her hooded outfit featuring camellias – Lagerfeld’s favourite flower and a common motif in his designs – and the bottom half progressing into a long train.

She accessorised the bold outfit with white sunglasses featuring 3D lashes.

The singer later undid the hood of her ensemble and turned it into a loose jacket, revealing a simple white dress underneath which displayed her baby bump.

2023 MET Museum Costume Institute Benefit Gala
Rihanna is pregnant with her second child (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

Asap Rocky wore a kilt over jeans, with a more traditional Lagerfeld-inspired white shirt, jacket and tie on top.

Some of the biggest names in fashion and show business attended the event including Kim Kardashian, Cara Delevigne, Emily Ratajkowski, Cardi B and Florence Pugh.

Recently announced as the newest ambassador for Italian fashion house Valentino, Pugh wore a dramatic white gown with a long train trailing across the carpet by the brand.

2023 MET Museum Costume Institute Benefit Gala
Florence Pugh debuted a freshly shaved head which was crowned with a towering black feathered headpiece (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

The actress also debuted a freshly shaved head which was crowned with a towering black feathered headpiece.

Pugh said she had undergone her transformation for her upcoming film We Live In Time, in which she stars with Andrew Garfield, and that she had kept it a secret for “about three weeks” ahead of the dramatic reveal.

This year’s Met Gala was co-chaired by British stars Dua Lipa and Michaela Coel, as well as Penelope Cruz, Roger Federer, and Vogue editor-in-chief, Dame Anna Wintour.

2023 MET Museum Costume Institute Benefit Gala
This year’s Met Gala was co-chaired by British star Dua Lipa (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

Lipa thanked Dame Anna for the “honour” of hosting this year’s Met Gala and the “responsibility” of honouring Lagerfeld’s legacy during her second time at the event.

“It’s a big responsibility and a big honour and I feel very lucky that Anna asked me to do this to honour Karl’s night, and his legacy,” the pop megastar told Vogue, speaking on the event’s carpet.

The singer’s white dress – in Chanel’s signature tweed fabric – had a corset bodice, black trim and fringing at the hem.

German supermodel Claudia Schiffer originally wore the design in the early 90s.

2023 MET Museum Costume Institute Benefit Gala
Kim Kardashian at the 2023 Met Gala (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

Lipa, 27, accessorised the look with a statement Tiffany diamond necklace she said had never been seen before in public.

She said that wearing the archival Chanel item was “a dream come true”.

Wearing a surrealist design by Schiaparelli, Coel’s brown dress was heavily embellished with plenty of nods to Lagerfeld hidden among the design – which featured 130,000 crystals.

“I’m just a tourist in this industry – I’m here to serve,” she told Vogue.

Elsewhere tributes were paid to Lagerfeld through various outfits, with stars recalling their personal experiences of working with the renowned fashion designer prior to his death.

APTOPIX 2023 MET Museum Costume Institute Benefit Gala
Jared Leto arrived for the event in an enormous fluffy white cat costume (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

Many of Lagerfeld’s signature touches were present on the carpet – including pearls, black and white monochromatic colour palettes, a crisp white shirt and his favourite flower, the camellia.

Famous faces also appeared to honour Lagerfeld’s beloved cat Choupette with their ensembles.

Outfit’s ranged from the full-body suits and prosthetics of Doja Cat, to the enormous fluffy white cat costume of Jared Leto.

Dame Anna, who arrived at the event with veteran actor Bill Nighy, also wore a coat that seemed to have small cat motifs embroidered on it.

2023 MET Museum Costume Institute Benefit Gala
Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour arrived for the Met Gala with veteran actor Bill Nighy (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

She said that this year’s event would be “a very emotional night” and paid tribute to her friend Lagerfeld.

Speaking to Vogue on the carpet, she said: “It’s a very emotional night for me.

“I love Karl so much and it’s just wonderful to see so many people who are turning out to honour him, and give him the recognition that he so deserves.

“Karl was just was so creative, so visionary… (he) invented so many things and at the same time I think was intrinsically the chicest designer that you can ever imagine.”

