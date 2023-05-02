US bride killed by ‘drink driver’ in golf cart crash hours after wedding

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
US bride killed by ‘drink driver’ in golf cart crash hours after wedding

By Press Association
Jamie Lee Komoroski has been charged over the crash (Charleston County Sheriff’s Office via AP)
Jamie Lee Komoroski has been charged over the crash (Charleston County Sheriff’s Office via AP)

A bride leaving her wedding reception was killed when a speeding drink driver slammed into the back of a golf cart on a South Carolina beach road, US authorities said.

Data retrieved from Jamie Lee Komoroski’s rental car indicated she was driving at 65mph and only briefly hit the brakes before she crashed into the golf cart at around 10pm on Friday at Folly Beach, investigators said.

The speed limit on the island near Charleston is 25mph.

Samantha Miller, 34, of Charlotte, North Carolina, died in the crash, according to the Charleston County Coroner’s Office.

Bride Killed
Jamie Lee Komoroski was allegedly drink driving (Charleston County Sheriff’s Office via AP)

Ms Miller had got married hours earlier, Folly Beach Public Safety Department director Andrew Gilreath said.

Three others in the golf cart including the groom were injured. Mr Gilreath said the golf cart had lights and was legal to drive at night.

The groom’s mother created an online fund to pay for her daughter-in-law’s funeral and her son’s medical bills. It included a photo of the newlyweds running under sparklers just before the crash.

It also had a photo of groom Aric Hutchinson in hospital, where he is recovering from a brain injury and numerous broken bones after the golf cart rolled over several times and was thrown 100 yards (91m).

Annette Hutchinson wrote that at the hospital she was handed a bag with her son’s wedding ring five hours after his now-dead wife put it on his finger.

Komoroski, 25, is charged with reckless vehicular homicide and three counts of driving under the influence (DUI) causing death. She faces one to 25 years in prison on each DUI count.

