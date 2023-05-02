Musical comedy Some Like It Hot leads Tony Award nominations

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Musical comedy Some Like It Hot leads Tony Award nominations

By Press Association
The cast during a performance of Some Like It Hot (Marc J. Franklin/Polk & Co. via AP)
The cast during a performance of Some Like It Hot (Marc J. Franklin/Polk & Co. via AP)

Some Like It Hot, a musical adaptation of the cross-dressing movie that starred Tony Curtis and Jack Lemmon, has waltzed away with 13 Tony Award nominations.

With songs by Marc Shaiman and Scott Wittman, the show follows two musician friends who disguise themselves as women and join an all-girl band to flee Chicago after witnessing a mob hit.

It has been turned into a sweet, full-hearted embrace of trans rights starring Christian Borle and J Harrison Ghee, both who earned nominations.

Three shows tied with nine nominations each: & Juliet, which reimagines Romeo And Juliet and adds some of the biggest pop hits of the past few decades; New York, New York, which combined two generations of Broadway royalty in John Kander and Lin-Manuel Miranda; and Shucked, a surprise lightweight musical comedy studded with corn puns.

Tony Awards-Nominations
Stark Sands, left, and Betsy Wolfe during a performance of & Juliet (Matthew Murphy/Grapevine Public Relations via AP)

Kimberly Akimbo, with Victoria Clark playing a teenager who ages four times faster than the average human, rounds out the best musical category.

In the best new play category, nominations were distributed to Tom Stoppard’s Leopoldstadt, which explores Jewish identity with an intergenerational story, and Fat Ham, James Ijames’ Pulitzer Prize-winning adaptation of Shakespeare’s Hamlet set at a black family’s barbecue in the modern South.

The rest of the category is made up of Ain’t No Mo, the short-lived but critically applauded work by playwright and actor Jordan E Cooper, Stephen Adly Guirgis’ Pulitzer Prize-winning play Between Riverside And Crazy, and Cost Of Living, parallel stories of two caretakers and their respective patients.

Wendell Pierce, who has won a Tony for producing Clybourne Park, earned his first nomination as an actor on Broadway for a blistering revival of Death Of A Salesman and Jessica Chastain, an Oscar-winner for The Eyes Of Tammy Faye, got her first Tony nomination for a stripped down version of A Doll’s House.

Tony Nominations
Jessica Chastain and Okieriete Onaodowan during a performance of A Doll’s House (Emilio Madrid/DKC/O&M via AP)

Pierce will face off against both stars of Suzan-Lori Parks’ Topdog/Underdog — Yahya Abdul-Mateen II and Corey Hawkins — as well as former Will & Grace star Sean Hayes from Good Night, Oscar, and Stephen McKinley Henderson, who earned his second nomination, having got one in 2019 for Fences.

Jodie Comer, the three-time Emmy nominated star of Killing Eve, earned a nomination for her Broadway debut in Prima Facie.

Audra McDonald, who has won six Tony Awards, can extend her reign if she beats Comer as best leading actress in a play for Ohio State Murders.

The last slot in the category went to Jessica Hecht, staring in the play Summer, 1976.

Two shows that closed quickly nevertheless picked up nominations — KPOP, which put Korean pop music on Broadway for the first time, and Ain’t No Mo, in which the United States government emails every black citizen with the offer of a free plane ticket to Africa and explores how various personalities respond to the offer.

Tony Awards-Nominations
Jodie Comer stars in Prima Facie (Helen Murray/The Press Room via AP)

KPOP got three — including best original score — and Ain’t No Mo nabbed six, including a best new play nomination.

Andrew Lloyd Webber’s frothy and widely panned Bad Cinderella earned zero nominations, as did A Beautiful Noise, The Neil Diamond Musical, a stage biography of the singer-songwriter who has had dozens of top-40 hits.

Two well-received revivals from the late Stephen Sondheim — Sweeney Todd with Annaleigh Ashford and Josh Groban, and a star-studded Into The Woods – were recognised.

Sweeney Todd received eight nominations including for Groban and Ashford, and Into The Woods earned six, including for Brian d’Arcy James and Grammy Award-winning Sara Bareilles, her third Tony nomination.

Ariana DeBose will host the June 11 awards celebration from New York City’s United Palace theatre live on CBS and on Paramount+. It is her second-straight stint as host.

