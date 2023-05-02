Greece looks to Vienna for new boost on Parthenon Sculptures

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Greece looks to Vienna for new boost on Parthenon Sculptures

By Press Association
Tourists visit the Acropolis hill with the 2,500-year-old Parthenon temple on the left, and the ancient Erechtheion temple on the right, in Athens, Greece (Petros Giannakouris/AP)
Museums in Austria and Greece are discussing the potential return to Athens of two ancient Greek sculptures, a move which could have a knock-on effect for the world’s thorniest cultural heritage dispute: the fate of the British Museum’s Parthenon Sculptures.

The talks announced by Austria’s foreign minister on Tuesday concern two small pieces of the 2,500-year-old marble works from the Acropolis.

The sculptures are now held in Vienna’s Kunsthistorisches Museum.

If a deal for their return is struck, it would be Greece’s third in a few months with the handful of European museums that own small parts of the Parthenon Sculptures.

That could increase pressure on the British Museum to return its own much larger collection, amid the global debate on cultural restitution.

Austrian foreign minister Alexander Schallenberg discussed the issue with his visiting Greek counterpart, Nikos Dendias, in Vienna, the Foreign Ministry said.

Mr Schallenberg said that “technical talks are currently under way” between the Kunsthistorisches Museum and the Acropolis Museum in Athens “about the possibility of a loan”, according to Austrian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Antonia Praun.

Sounding optimistic, Mr Dendias voiced “deep satisfaction” at the development, but did not provide any details on the terms being discussed.

The two museums did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

“This will add to a series of highly symbolic gestures that may create a positive momentum” for the return of the sculptures from the British Museum, Mr Dendias said after meeting with Mr Schallenberg.

In January, the Vatican Museums – in a “donation” from Pope Francis – returned their three small parts of the sculptures, shortly after a museum in Palermo, Sicily, sent back its one piece.

The Parthenon Sculptures at the British Museum in London
The Parthenon Sculptures at the British Museum in London (Matthew Fearn/PA)

“So, (Vienna’s) will be the third one,” Mr Dendias said.

“And this, for us, is of huge importance.”

In February, the chair of the British Museum said the UK and Greece were working on a deal that would see his institution’s Parthenon Marbles displayed in both London and Athens.

Nothing has been announced since.

The two relief sculptures in Vienna measure 26 by 29 centimetres (10 by 11 inches) and 36 by 35 centimetres.

The one depicts two bearded men, and the other two young riders and the head of a horse.

They were part of the 160-metre-long (520ft) frieze that ran around the outer walls of the Parthenon, dedicated to Athena, goddess of wisdom.

Carved between 447-432 BC, the frieze and other sculptures remained largely intact until the temple – used by the Turkish garrison as a gunpowder store – was blown up during a siege in 1687.

About half the surviving works were removed by British diplomat Lord Elgin in the early 19th century, while Athens was still under Ottoman Turkish rule.

Since 1816 they have been a key part of the British Museum’s collections.

Greece claims they were illegally acquired during a period of foreign occupation.

British officials have rebuffed repeated demands for their return to Athens.

Most of the other works are in the Acropolis Museum, with scattered fragments in Paris, Copenhagen, Munich and Wuerzburg in Germany, and Vienna.

