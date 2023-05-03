Iranian president holds rare meeting with Assad in Syria

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Iranian president holds rare meeting with Assad in Syria

By Press Association
The Iranian and Syrian leaders (Syrian Presidency via Facebook via AP)
The Iranian and Syrian leaders (Syrian Presidency via Facebook via AP)

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi has met his Syrian counterpart Bashar Assad in Damascus in a bid to boost cooperation between the two allies, state media reported.

Tehran has been a main backer of Mr Assad’s government since an uprising turned into a full-blown war in March 2011, and has played an instrumental role in turning the tide in his favour.

Iran has sent scores of military advisers and thousands of Iranian-backed fighters from around the Middle East to fight on Mr Assad’s side.

With the help of Russia and Iran, Syrian government forces have controlled large parts of the country in recent years.

Syria Iran
Iran has helped the Syrian government control large parts of the country (Syrian Presidency via Facebook via AP)

In an interview with pan-Arab television channel Al-Mayadeen, Mr Raisi called for reconstruction efforts and for refugees who fled the country’s war to return to the country.

Mr Raisi, who is a leading a high-ranking political and economic delegation in a two-day visit to Syria, was received on arrival at Damascus International Airport on Wednesday by Syrian economy minister Samer al-Khalil.

“Syria’s government and people have gone through great hardship,” Syrian state media quoted Mr Raisi telling Mr Assad during the meeting.

“Today, we can now say that you have overcome all these problems and were victorious despite the threats and sanctions imposed against you.”

He is also set to visit the Sayida Zeinab and Sayida Ruqayya shrines, both holy sites in Shia Islam, as well as the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier, a monument dedicated to Syrian soldiers killed in battle.

Syria Iran
Mr Raisi noted the hardships the Syrian government and its people have faced (Syrian Presidency via Facebook via AP)

The last Iranian president to visit Syria was President Mahmoud Ahmadinejad in 2010.

The Iranian president’s visit comes as some Arab countries, including regional powerhouses Egypt and Saudi Arabia, have been opening up to Mr Assad and their foreign ministers have visited Damascus in recent weeks.

Syria’s foreign minister also visited the Saudi capital of Riyadh in April, the first such visit since the two countries cut relations in 2012.

In March, Iran and Saudi Arabia, a main backer of Syrian opposition fighters, reached an agreement in China to re-establish diplomatic relations and reopen embassies after seven years of tensions.

The reconciliation between Iran and Saudi Arabia is likely to have positive effects on regional states where the two countries fought proxy wars, including in Syria.

Ebrahim Raisi
Mr Raisi steps off the plane as he arrives to the airport in Damascus (AP)

Syria was widely shunned by Arab governments over Mr Assad’s brutal crackdown on protesters and the breakdown in relations culminated with Syria being ousted from the Arab League in 2011.

The conflict has since killed nearly half a million people and displaced half of Syria’s pre-war population of 23 million.

“America and its allies failed on all fronts against the resistance, and could not achieve any of their goals,” Iran’s new ambassador to Syria Hossein Akbari told Iran’s state news agency on Tuesday.

The Iranian President’s visit also comes a week after its minister for road and urban development Mehrdad Bazrpash met Mr Assad in Damascus, where he delivered a message from the Iranian leader supporting the expansion of economic relations between the two countries, according to Iran’s state news agency.

Iran’s military presence in Syria been a major concern for Israel, which has vowed to stop Iranian entrenchment along its northern border.

Israel has carried out hundreds of strikes on targets in government-controlled parts of Syria in recent years – but rarely acknowledges them.

Since the beginning of 2023, Syrian officials have attributed a dozen strikes on Syrian territory to Israel, the latest of which came early Tuesday and put the international airport of the northern city of Aleppo out of service.

