Ukraine denies Russian claims of assassination attempt on Vladimir Putin

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News World

Ukraine denies Russian claims of assassination attempt on Vladimir Putin

By Press Association
A view of the Moscow Kremlin in Moscow, Russia, Wednesday, May 3, 2023. Russian authorities have accused Ukraine of attempting to attack the Kremlin with two drones overnight. The Kremlin on Wednesday decried the alleged attack attempt as a “terrorist act” and said Russian military and security forces disabled the drones before they could strike. (AP Photo)
A view of the Moscow Kremlin in Moscow, Russia, Wednesday, May 3, 2023. Russian authorities have accused Ukraine of attempting to attack the Kremlin with two drones overnight. The Kremlin on Wednesday decried the alleged attack attempt as a “terrorist act” and said Russian military and security forces disabled the drones before they could strike. (AP Photo)

Russia has claimed it foiled an attack by Ukrainian drones on the Kremlin, calling it an unsuccessful assassination attempt on Vladimir Putin and promising retaliation for what it termed a “terrorist” act.

Ukraine denied any involvement, saying Moscow could use it for further escalation of the war.

The Russian president was not in the Kremlin at the time but was at his Novo-Ogaryovo residence outside Moscow, his spokesman Dmitry Peskov told state news agency RIA Novosti.

Russia Putin
Russian President Vladimir Putin (Mikhail Klimentyev, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo/AP)

There was no independent verification of the reported attack on the Kremlin, which Russia authorities said occurred overnight but presented no evidence to support it.

Questions also arose as to why it took the Kremlin hours to report the incident and why videos of it surfaced so late in the day.

A video posted overnight on a local Moscow news channel, shot from across the river from the Kremlin, appeared to show smoke rising over the buildings. It was not possible to ascertain its veracity.

According to text accompanying the footage, residents of a nearby apartment building reported hearing bangs and seeing smoke at around 2.30am.

Another video on social media, which looks to have been taken from across Red Square, appears to show the moment a drone explodes in a flash of fire above the roof of the Senate Palace in the Kremlin, near a flagpole flying the Russian flag, with debris falling on the roof.

The Kremlin said Russian military and security forces stopped the drones before they could strike, and nobody was hurt. It added that debris from the drones fell in the grounds of the Moscow landmark without damage.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky denied any role in the attack, saying: “We don’t attack Putin or Moscow. We fight on our territory. We’re defending our villages and cities.”
Ukraine presidential adviser Mykhailo Podolyak denied any involvement, saying: “Ukraine has nothing to do with drone attacks on the Kremlin.”

He added that the claims would provide a pretext for Russia “to justify massive strikes on Ukrainian cities, on the civilian population, on infrastructure facilities” in coming days.

US sources said the Pentagon and intelligence officials are looking into the alleged attack.

Secretary of state Antony Blinken said he had seen the reports but “I can’t in any way validate them. We simply don’t know”.

He added: “I would take anything coming out of the Kremlin with a very large shaker of salt. So let’s see. We’ll see what the facts are and it’s really hard to comment or speculate on this without really knowing what the facts are.”

The purported drone attack would be a significant escalation in the 14-month conflict, with Ukraine taking the war to the heart of Russian power.

Phillips O’Brien, professor of strategic studies at the University of St Andrews, said: “It certainly wasn’t an attempt to assassinate Putin, because he doesn’t sleep in the roof and he probably never sleeps in the Kremlin.”

He added it was too soon to prove or disprove whether it was a Russian attempt “either to make Ukraine look reckless or to buck up Russian public opinion” or if it was a Ukrainian operation to embarrass Russia.

The alleged attack immediately prompted calls from pro-Kremlin figures in Russia to assassinate senior leadership in Ukraine.

The Kremlin claimed the attack was planned to disrupt Victory Day, which Russia celebrates in Red Square on May 9 to commemorate the defeat of Nazi Germany in the Second World War. Mr Peskov said the parade will take place as scheduled.

Shortly before the news about the alleged attack broke, Moscow mayor Sergei Sobyanin issued a ban on using drones in the Russian capital, with an exception for drones launched by authorities.

He offered no reason for the ban, saying only that it would prevent the “illegal use of drones that can hinder the work of law enforcement”.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Shelves full of stock in Nisbets
Aberdeen city centre shop owned by millionaire businessman to close
2
To go with story by Keith Findlay. Row over bus access to Aberdeen bus station Picture shows; FlixBus managing director Andreas Schorling. don't know. Supplied by Media House International Date; Unknown
Bus battle leaves budget operator out on the streets in Aberdeen
2
3
To go with story by Keith Findlay. New Food Warehouse supermarket opening in Aberdeen Picture shows; Berryden retail park in Aberdeen. Aberdeen. Supplied by CBRE Date; Unknown
New supermarket and owner for Aberdeen’s Berryden retail park
4
Work has started on the demolition of the community centre in Aberdeen's Leadside Road.
End of an eyesore: Derelict Aberdeen community centre finally demolished… 25 YEARS after its…
5
Luis 'Duk' Lopes of Aberdeen celebrates his second goal against Hearts a few weeks ago. Image: Shutterstock
Aberdeen chief Alan Burrows says ‘we’ll fight to keep star players’, and reveals club…
6
To go with story by Bryan Rutherford. Five people have been arrested and convicted for their part in drugs offences and organised crime in Aberdeen. In 2020, officers from North East Division?s Organised Crime Unit launched Operation Dismantle, targeting a criminal group involved in county lines and organised crime. Over a six-month period, between February and July 2020, officers pieced together evidence of a county line supply of crack cocaine and heroin from London to Aberdeen, at addresses predominantly throughout Aberdeen City Centre and Rosemount Picture shows; From left: Gavion Smith and Zamar Green. N/A. Supplied by Police Scotland Date; Unknown
Aberdeen organised crime group dismantled by anti-drugs operation
7
This gorgeous granite home is on the market in Aberdeen's Stanley Street. Photos supplied by Raeburn, Christie, Clark & Wallace.
Superb six bedroom granite townhouse on the market for £460,000 in Aberdeen’s west end
8
Missing person silhouettes with police behind them
Missing Aberdeenshire woman with pink hair found safe and well
9
Rosehill Roundabout closed for 12 nights. Image: Google Maps.
Disruption expected as Aberdeen roundabout closes for overnight resurfacing
10
Kirkhill School Nursery is located in the grounds of Kirkhill Primary School, pictured above, in Kincorth. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.
Aberdeen nursery told to make improvements after children return home ‘feeling hungry’