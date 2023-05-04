Police arrest suspect in Atlanta medical practice shooting

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Police arrest suspect in Atlanta medical practice shooting

By Press Association
Police on Wednesday evening arrested a man accused of opening fire inside the waiting room of an Atlanta medical practice, killing one woman and wounding four others earlier in the day. (Arvin Temkar/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP)
Police have arrested a man accused of opening fire inside the waiting room of an Atlanta medical practice on Wednesday, killing one woman and wounding four others.

Authorities were in the city’s midtown neighbourhood shortly after noon in search of the suspect, who fled after the shooting.

Police said in a statement on Wednesday evening that the gunman, who they identified as 24-year-old Deion Patterson, was captured in Cobb County, just northwest of Atlanta.

Authorities said Patterson shot five women on the 11th floor of a Northside Medical building, which is in a commercial area filled with office towers and high-rise apartments.

News of the shooting prompted workers and civilians to shelter in place for hours.

Atlanta Shooting
This photo released by the Atlanta Police Department on Wednesday, shows Deion Patterson (Atlanta Police Department via AP)

Patterson had an appointment at the medical practice and shortly after arriving shot the first victim, law enforcement officials said.

The shooting lasted approximately two minutes before Patterson left the building and went to a Shell gas station and took a pickup truck that had been left running and unattended, authorities said.

Atlanta Police chief Darin Schierbaum said a 39-year-old woman was pronounced dead at the scene of the shooting.

The Fulton County medical examiner’s office identified her as Amy St Pierre.

The four wounded victims were also women, aged 25, 39, 56 and 71.

Atlanta Police deputy chief Charles Hampton Jr said they remained in a critical but stable condition on Wednesday night.

Mr Hampton declined to discuss any details of the investigation or possible motive, saying: “Why he did what he did, all of that is still under investigation.”

Patterson’s mother, Minyone Patterson, who police said had accompanied her son to the medical office, said her son, a former Coast Guardsman, had “some mental instability going on” from medication he received from the Veterans Affairs health system that he began taking on Friday.

Atlanta Shooting
Police and emergency workers outside the Northside Medical building (Ben Gray/ AP)

She said her son had wanted Ativan to deal with anxiety and depression but that the Veterans Affairs would not give it to him because they said it would be “too addicting”.

She is a nurse and said she told them he would only have taken the proper dosage “because he listened to me in every way”.

“Those families, those families,” she said. “They’re hurting because they wouldn’t give my son his damn Ativan.

“Those families lost their loved ones because he had a mental break because they wouldn’t listen to me.”

She ended the call without saying what medication her son had been taking.

“We are horrified and saddened to hear of the active shooter situation in Atlanta today,” Veterans Affairs press secretary Terrence Hayes said in an emailed statement.

“Due to patient privacy, we cannot discuss the Veteran’s personal information without written consent.”

In a statement, the US Coast Guard said Patterson had joined the service in 2018 and was discharged from active duty in January.

Atlanta mayor Andre Dickens was happy Patterson was arrested and taken into custody alive so he can be prosecuted.

“Right now, we’ve had a successful end to a traumatic day,” Mr Dickens said, while also advocating for tougher gun laws and stressing the importance of police training.

“I hope the city, the region, rests easy that he is in custody, but I also hope that we will stay vigilant to continue to look at a future where individuals who shouldn’t have a gun in possession won’t have one, and also that individuals are brought to justice, and also that we deal with these things that are mental health or easy access to guns.”

