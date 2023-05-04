New York subway passenger died after ex-Marine put him in chokehold

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News World

New York subway passenger died after ex-Marine put him in chokehold

By Press Association
New York police officers investigate Jordan Neely’s death (Paul Martinka via AP)
New York police officers investigate Jordan Neely’s death (Paul Martinka via AP)

A man who had been shouting at people on a New York subway train died after fellow passengers tackled him and one put him in a chokehold that lasted until his body went limp, US police said.

Jordan Neely, 30, died from compression of the neck, according to the city’s medical examiner.

Mr Neely was known to some New Yorkers as a Michael Jackson impersonator who regularly danced in the Times Square transit hub.

On Monday afternoon, he was yelling and pacing back and forth on a train in Manhattan, witnesses and police said, when he was restrained by at least three people, including a US Marine veteran who pulled one arm tightly around his neck.

Subway Restraint Death
Protesters march through the Manhattan borough of New York to protest over the death of Jordan Neely (Jake Offenhartz/AP)

Video of the altercation posted online by a freelance journalist showed the man lying beneath Mr Neely, holding him in a headlock position for several minutes as Mr Neely tried and failed to break free.

A second passenger pinned Mr Neely’s arms while a third person held down his shoulder.

It was unclear why the group had moved to restrain him.

Mr Neely, who is black, lost consciousness during the struggle. Paramedics and police arrived after the train stopped at a station but he was pronounced dead at a Manhattan hospital shortly afterwards.

The 24-year-old Marine veteran, who appeared to be white, was taken into custody and released without charges. His name has not been released publicly.

The medical examiner’s office classified Mr Neely’s death as a homicide and the manner as a chokehold but noted that any determination about criminal culpability would be left to the legal system.

The Manhattan district attorney’s office said it is investigating.

“As part of our rigorous ongoing investigation, we will review the medical examiner’s report, assess all available video and photo footage, identify and interview as many witnesses as possible, and obtain additional medical records,” a spokesperson for the DA said.

As news of Mr Neely’s death spread online, video of the encounter evoked strong reactions from New Yorkers and officials. Some described the act as a lethal overreaction to a person in the throes of mental illness while others defended the Marine veteran’s actions.

A group of protesters gathered on Wednesday afternoon in the station where Mr Neely died to call for an arrest. Kyle Ishmael, a 38-year-old Harlem resident, said the video of the incident left him feeling “disgusted”.

“I couldn’t believe this was happening on my subway in my city that I grew up in,” he said.

Mr Neely’s death comes amid a period of heightened public attention on both homelessness and mental illness on New York City’s streets and subways.

Following several high-profile incidents, including a shooting on a subway train that left 10 people wounded last year, Mayor Eric Adams promised to deploy additional police officers and mental health workers throughout the transit system.

The freelance journalist who recorded the incident, Juan Alberto Vazquez, told the New York Post that Mr Neely was screaming “in an aggressive manner” and complaining of hunger and thirst.

Subway Restraint Death
Protesters march through the Broadway-Lafayette subway station (Jake Offenhartz/AP)

Mr Neely did not physically attack anyone, Mr Vazquez said, adding that the Marine veteran approached the man after he threw his jacket to the ground.

The video starts with Mr Neely already on the subway car’s floor, with the man’s left arm around Mr Neely’s neck, locked into his other arm positioned against the man’s head.

A second man holds Mr Neely’s outstretched arm while pinning the other hand against his body. Mr Neely is mostly still but half a minute later tries to struggle out of the headlock. Eventually, he goes limp.

Dave Giffen, the executive director at Coalition for the Homeless, blamed city and state officials for an inadequate response to the mental health crisis — and questioned why the Marine veteran was not facing criminal charges.

“The fact that someone who took the life of a distressed, mentally ill human being on a subway could be set free without facing any consequences is shocking,” he said. “This is an absolute travesty that must be investigated immediately.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
To go with story by Keith Findlay. New Food Warehouse supermarket opening in Aberdeen Picture shows; Berryden retail park in Aberdeen. Aberdeen. Supplied by CBRE Date; Unknown
New supermarket and owner for Aberdeen’s Berryden retail park
2
Shelves full of stock in Nisbets
Aberdeen city centre shop owned by millionaire businessman to close
3
To go with story by Keith Findlay. Row over bus access to Aberdeen bus station Picture shows; FlixBus managing director Andreas Schorling. don't know. Supplied by Media House International Date; Unknown
Bus battle leaves budget operator out on the streets in Aberdeen
4
4
A rescue helicopter that was called to the incident involving an oil rig worker in Shetland
Oil rig worker airlifted by helicopter following injury west of Shetland
5
Kisimul Castle as seen from Castlebay, Isle of Barra. Image: DC Thomson
Outrage after police arrest man for emptying motorhome ‘cassette’ into river on Barra
6
To go with story by Bryan Rutherford. Five people have been arrested and convicted for their part in drugs offences and organised crime in Aberdeen. In 2020, officers from North East Division?s Organised Crime Unit launched Operation Dismantle, targeting a criminal group involved in county lines and organised crime. Over a six-month period, between February and July 2020, officers pieced together evidence of a county line supply of crack cocaine and heroin from London to Aberdeen, at addresses predominantly throughout Aberdeen City Centre and Rosemount Picture shows; From left: Gavion Smith and Zamar Green. N/A. Supplied by Police Scotland Date; Unknown
Aberdeen organised crime group dismantled by anti-drugs operation
7
Rosehill Roundabout closed for 12 nights. Image: Google Maps
Disruption expected as Aberdeen roundabout closes for overnight resurfacing
8
The Royal Hotel in Thurso.
New owner’s plans to renovate 105-bedroom Highlands hotel
9
Photograph by Sandy McCook, Inverness 26th April '14 The York Day Hospital on the site of the Royal Northern Infirmary in Inverness.
NHS Highland issues warning after scabies outbreak at Inverness hospital
10
Work has started on the demolition of the community centre in Aberdeen's Leadside Road.
End of an eyesore: Derelict Aberdeen community centre finally demolished… 25 YEARS after its…