Israelis block roads in protest against plan to overhaul judiciary

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News World

Israelis block roads in protest against plan to overhaul judiciary

By Press Association
Israeli mounted police disperse demonstrators blocking a highway in Tel Aviv (Ariel Schalit/AP)
Israeli mounted police disperse demonstrators blocking a highway in Tel Aviv (Ariel Schalit/AP)

Israelis have blocked roads and demonstrated against a government plan to overhaul the judiciary, hoping to ramp up pressure on lawmakers after parliament reconvened this week following a month-long recess.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu paused the overhaul in March after intense pressure and the opposing sides are trying to reach a compromise agreement.

But in a sign of the mistrust of his intentions, tens of thousands have continued to protest every Saturday night since.

Thursday’s mid-week protest was smaller but demonstrators are hoping to remind legislators of their presence and their past ability to disrupt the country over their opposition to the overhaul.

Israel Politics
Israeli women’s rights activists dressed as characters in the popular television series, The Handmaid’s Tale, protest against plans to overhaul the judicial system (Ohad Zwigenberg/AP)

Dozens of protesters under waves of Israeli flags choked off major roads and intersections in seaside Tel Aviv, including briefly its main highway.

Demonstrations took place outside the homes of Israel’s ceremonial president and the country’s national security minister Itamar Ben-Gvir, who in exchange for the plan being paused demanded Mr Netanyahu grant him authority over a new national guard, which critics say would amount to his own personal militia.

Police said several protesters were arrested for causing disturbances.

Protest leaders have billed Thursday’s events a call for “equality”, expanding their criticism to the rising cost of living in Israel and the military draft exemptions granted to most ultra-Orthodox Jews.

Protesters dyed white a pool of water in the square of Israel’s national theatre in Tel Aviv to symbolise a recent milk price hike.

Israel Politics
Israelis waved flags during protests in Tel Aviv (Ariel Schalit/AP)

The plan to overhaul the country’s judiciary, advanced by Israel’s most right-wing government ever, plunged Israel into one of its worst domestic crises, ripping open long-standing societal rifts and creating new ones.

While the freeze in the legislation eased tensions, Mr Netanyahu’s allies are pushing him to move ahead on the overhaul. The talks, meant to forge a path out of the crisis, do not appear to have produced any results.

Mr Netanyahu, who is on trial for corruption, faced a barrage of criticism over the legal plan from a broad swathe of Israeli society, including business leaders, the booming tech sector and military reservists, who threatened not to show up for duty if the plan was approved.

He relented only when a burst of spontaneous protests erupted after he fired his dissenting defence minister, a decision that was later reversed.

Proponents of the plan, which would weaken the Supreme Court and limit judicial oversight on legislation and government decisions, say it is necessary to rein in what they say is an interventionist court and restore power to elected lawmakers.

Opponents say it would upset Israel’s delicate system of checks and balances and imperil its democratic fundamentals.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
To go with story by Keith Findlay. New Food Warehouse supermarket opening in Aberdeen Picture shows; Berryden retail park in Aberdeen. Aberdeen. Supplied by CBRE Date; Unknown
New supermarket and owner for Aberdeen’s Berryden retail park
2
Shelves full of stock in Nisbets
Aberdeen city centre shop owned by millionaire businessman to close
3
To go with story by Keith Findlay. Row over bus access to Aberdeen bus station Picture shows; FlixBus managing director Andreas Schorling. don't know. Supplied by Media House International Date; Unknown
Bus battle leaves budget operator out on the streets in Aberdeen
4
4
A rescue helicopter that was called to the incident involving an oil rig worker in Shetland
Oil rig worker airlifted by helicopter following injury west of Shetland
5
Kisimul Castle as seen from Castlebay, Isle of Barra. Image: DC Thomson
Outrage after police arrest man for emptying motorhome ‘cassette’ into river on Barra
6
To go with story by Bryan Rutherford. Five people have been arrested and convicted for their part in drugs offences and organised crime in Aberdeen. In 2020, officers from North East Division?s Organised Crime Unit launched Operation Dismantle, targeting a criminal group involved in county lines and organised crime. Over a six-month period, between February and July 2020, officers pieced together evidence of a county line supply of crack cocaine and heroin from London to Aberdeen, at addresses predominantly throughout Aberdeen City Centre and Rosemount Picture shows; From left: Gavion Smith and Zamar Green. N/A. Supplied by Police Scotland Date; Unknown
Aberdeen organised crime group dismantled by anti-drugs operation
7
Rosehill Roundabout closed for 12 nights. Image: Google Maps
Disruption expected as Aberdeen roundabout closes for overnight resurfacing
8
The Royal Hotel in Thurso.
New owner’s plans to renovate 105-bedroom Highlands hotel
9
Photograph by Sandy McCook, Inverness 26th April '14 The York Day Hospital on the site of the Royal Northern Infirmary in Inverness.
NHS Highland issues warning after scabies outbreak at Inverness hospital
10
Work has started on the demolition of the community centre in Aberdeen's Leadside Road.
End of an eyesore: Derelict Aberdeen community centre finally demolished… 25 YEARS after its…