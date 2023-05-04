European Central Bank announces quarter-point rise in interest rates

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business UK and abroad

European Central Bank announces quarter-point rise in interest rates

By Press Association
The European Central Bank, based in Frankfurt, Germany, has increased interest rates (Michael Probst/AP)
The European Central Bank, based in Frankfurt, Germany, has increased interest rates (Michael Probst/AP)

The European Central Bank has slowed the pace of its interest rate increases, stepping back like the US Federal Reserve from a string of larger hikes aimed at snuffing out inflation.

The ECB’s quarter-point hike to 3.25% follows evidence that its efforts are working by making mortgages and business loans harder to get.

The decision comes a day after the Fed approved a quarter-point increase and hinted that it may have reached the end of its cycle.

But the central bank for the 20 countries that use the euro currency started raising rates later and may have further to go even as economic growth slows to a crawl and US bank instability stirs fears of financial turmoil.

“Based on the information we have today, we have more ground to cover, and we are not pausing,” ECB president Christine Lagarde said at a news conference.

The ECB said in a statement that inflation “has declined over recent months but underlying price pressures remain strong”.

The bank said a series of six hikes of half or three-quarters of a point are being “transmitted forcefully” by making loans harder to get but how that affects the rest of the economy is not yet clear.

Sweden EU Finance Meeting
Christine Lagarde, president of the European Central Bank, has been under pressure to tackle inflation (Caisa Rasmussen/TT via AP)

The ECB eased the pace after its lending survey showed that banks are getting stricter about giving loans and that consumers and companies are asking for less credit and fewer mortgages.

That is a sign that its streak of six hikes of either half or three-quarters of a point are taking effect.

Making it more expensive to borrow can cool off spending, easing pressure on prices but potentially weighing on economic growth.

Demand for housing loans plummeted in the first three months of the year following the sharpest decline since statistics started in 2003 at the end of 2022.

Market observers were waiting for Ms Lagarde’s news conference for clues about the bank’s future steps, especially with inflation still high at 7%.

It has been fuelled by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, which drove up oil prices and led Moscow to cut off most natural gas to Europe. Energy costs have since fallen but the surge is still feeding through to higher prices for goods, services and food.

Food prices jumped 13.6% in April from a year earlier, following a 15.5% annual increase the month before.

So-called core inflation, which excludes volatile fuel and food prices fell only slightly in April, to 5.6% from a record 5.7% in March. It is considered a clearer picture of whether price pressures are building up in the economy from demand for goods and higher wages.

Workers across Europe have been striking for wages that keep pace with inflation, with analysts saying average pay rises could hit 5% this year — driven by eye-catching deals like German public employees’ 11% salary increase over two years.

The ECB slowed down as renewed turmoil in the US banking system appears not to be shaking the stability of Europe’s banks, the chief source of credit for businesses.

US officials seized First Republic Bank this week and sold it to JPMorgan Chase, the third major bank failure following the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank in March.

The earlier turmoil enveloped long-troubled Swiss lender Credit Suisse and led to a government-orchestrated takeover by rival UBS, but European financial officials say their banks have minimal direct exposure to the US troubles.

The central bank has pressed ahead with rate hikes despite concerns about their impact on economic growth. The eurozone barely scraped out 0.1% growth in the first three months of the year compared with the previous quarter.

The ECB’s decision brings its benchmark rate on deposits from banks to 3.25%.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
To go with story by Keith Findlay. New Food Warehouse supermarket opening in Aberdeen Picture shows; Berryden retail park in Aberdeen. Aberdeen. Supplied by CBRE Date; Unknown
New supermarket and owner for Aberdeen’s Berryden retail park
2
Shelves full of stock in Nisbets
Aberdeen city centre shop owned by millionaire businessman to close
3
To go with story by Keith Findlay. Row over bus access to Aberdeen bus station Picture shows; FlixBus managing director Andreas Schorling. don't know. Supplied by Media House International Date; Unknown
Bus battle leaves budget operator out on the streets in Aberdeen
4
4
A rescue helicopter that was called to the incident involving an oil rig worker in Shetland
Oil rig worker airlifted by helicopter following injury west of Shetland
5
Kisimul Castle as seen from Castlebay, Isle of Barra. Image: DC Thomson
Outrage after police arrest man for emptying motorhome ‘cassette’ into river on Barra
6
To go with story by Bryan Rutherford. Five people have been arrested and convicted for their part in drugs offences and organised crime in Aberdeen. In 2020, officers from North East Division?s Organised Crime Unit launched Operation Dismantle, targeting a criminal group involved in county lines and organised crime. Over a six-month period, between February and July 2020, officers pieced together evidence of a county line supply of crack cocaine and heroin from London to Aberdeen, at addresses predominantly throughout Aberdeen City Centre and Rosemount Picture shows; From left: Gavion Smith and Zamar Green. N/A. Supplied by Police Scotland Date; Unknown
Aberdeen organised crime group dismantled by anti-drugs operation
7
Rosehill Roundabout closed for 12 nights. Image: Google Maps
Disruption expected as Aberdeen roundabout closes for overnight resurfacing
8
The Royal Hotel in Thurso.
New owner’s plans to renovate 105-bedroom Highlands hotel
9
Photograph by Sandy McCook, Inverness 26th April '14 The York Day Hospital on the site of the Royal Northern Infirmary in Inverness.
NHS Highland issues warning after scabies outbreak at Inverness hospital
10
Work has started on the demolition of the community centre in Aberdeen's Leadside Road.
End of an eyesore: Derelict Aberdeen community centre finally demolished… 25 YEARS after its…