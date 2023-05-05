Eight killed and 10 injured in Serbia in drive-by shooting

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Eight killed and 10 injured in Serbia in drive-by shooting

By Press Association
Flowers and toys are placed for the victims near the Vladislav Ribnikar school in Belgrade, Serbia, Thursday, May 4, 2023. A 13-year-old who opened fire Wednesday at his school in Serbia’s capital. He killed multiple fellow students and a guard before calling the police and being arrested. Several children and a teacher were also hospitalized. (AP Photo/Darko Vojinovic)
Flowers and toys are placed for the victims near the Vladislav Ribnikar school in Belgrade, Serbia, Thursday, May 4, 2023. A 13-year-old who opened fire Wednesday at his school in Serbia’s capital. He killed multiple fellow students and a guard before calling the police and being arrested. Several children and a teacher were also hospitalized. (AP Photo/Darko Vojinovic)

At least eight people have been killed and 10 people have been wounded in a drive-by style shooting south of Belgrade on Thursday night, Serbian state TV reported.

The attacker used an automatic weapon to shoot randomly at people near the town of Mladenovac, 30 miles south of the capital, the Radio Television of Serbia (RTS) report said early on Friday.

Police were looking for the 21-year-old suspect, who fled after the attack, with the minister of police, Bratislav Gasic, treating the shooting as a terrorist attack.

RTS said the youngest person reported to have died was born in 2008.

They also said 600 special unit officers are involved in the search operation for the suspect and are using thermal imaging cameras in a hope to find the suspect.

Serbia School Shooting
School children mourn the victims near the Vladislav Ribnikar school in Belgrade, Serbia (Armin Durgut/AP)

On Wednesday in Belgrade, a 13-year-old boy used his father’s guns in a school shooting rampage that killed eight of his schoolmates and a school guard.

The bloodshed sent shockwaves through the Balkan nation which is not used to such mass murders.

Dozens of Serbian students, many wearing black and carrying flowers, paid silent homage on Thursday to peers killed a day earlier.

The students filled the streets around the school in central Belgrade as they streamed in from all over the city.

Earlier, thousands had lined up to lay flowers, light candles and leave toys to commemorate the eight children and a school guard who were killed on Wednesday morning.

The tragedy sparked a debate about the general state of the nation following decades of crises and conflicts which has created a state of permanent insecurity and instability, along with deep political divisions.

Authorities on Thursday moved to boost gun control, as police urged citizens to lock up their guns and keep them safe, away from children.

