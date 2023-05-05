Australian PM to declare allegiance to the King – but wants president

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Australian PM to declare allegiance to the King – but wants president

By Press Association
The King, left, receives Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese (Pool via AP)
The King, left, receives Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese (Pool via AP)

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has said he will declare his allegiance to the King at the coronation – despite believing that Australia should have its own head of state.

Mr Albanese voted in a failed referendum in 1999 for an Australian citizen to replace the British monarch as the country’s head of state.

He said he accepted that a majority of Australians chose for the country to remain a constitutional monarchy instead of becoming a republic and would reflect that sentiment when he attends the King’s coronation on Saturday in London.

Coronation graphic
(PA Graphics)

Mr Albanese told the Australian Broadcasting Corp: “I haven’t changed my position on that and I’ve made that very clear. I want to see an Australian as Australia’s head of state.

“That doesn’t mean that you cannot have respect for the institution, which is the system of government that we have,” he said.

“And I believe, as the Australian prime minister, I have a particular responsibility to represent the nation in a way that respects the constitutional arrangements, which are there.”

The Australian Republic Movement, which campaigns for Australia to become a republic, has urged Mr Albanese to remain silent when the Archbishop of Canterbury invites “all who desire” among the congregation at Westminster Abbey to take the oath of allegiance to the King.

Anthony Albanese
Mr Albanese has been open about wanting an Australian to be Australia’s head of state (Australian Broadcasting Corp via AP)

But Mr Albanese said he would follow protocol by taking the oath, though his office did not respond when asked if the Australian leader intended to affirm or swear his allegiance to the king.

“I think as the Australian prime minister, people expect me to not come to the King’s coronation in order to create a controversy,” Mr Albanese said.

Brought up as a Roman Catholic, Mr Albanese opted against swearing an oath on a Bible a year ago when he was appointed prime minister by Governor-General David Hurley, who was then Australia’s representative of the late Queen.

He took an affirmation of office, a secular alternative to the oath that does not mention God or the monarch.

Nick Cave
Nick Cave will be among the Australian guests at the ceremony (Yui Mok/PA)

Mr Albanese’s eclectic Australian delegation to the coronation includes Mr Hurley and all six state governors.

The delegation will be led by Australian women’s football star Sam Kerr, who currently plays for Chelsea; post-punk pioneer musician Nick Cave; and comedian Adam Hills.

As a coronation gift, the Australian government will donate 10,000 Australian dollars (£5,300) to a charity that conserves the Western ground parrot, an endangered Australian bird.

Mr Albanese has ruled out holding a referendum to replace the British monarch with an Australian president during his first three-year term in office.

This year, he is prioritising a referendum that would recognize Indigenous Australians in the constitution and create a representative body to advise the parliament on Indigenous issues.

While Mr Albanese has appointed a minister responsible for the republic, he has not provided a time frame for when Australians will get to vote on such a constitutional change.

