Fears over casualties and damage after Japanese quake

By Press Association
Japanese government spokesman Hirokazu Matsuno (Kyodo News via AP)
Japanese government spokesman Hirokazu Matsuno (Kyodo News via AP)

Authorities are looking into possible casualties and damage after a strong earthquake struck close to central Japan – although there were no reports of a tsunami threat.

Government spokesperson Hirokazu Matsuno told reporters that authorities were checking into possible casualties, putting human life first after the quake in Ishikawa prefecture.

There was a report of buildings being damaged, but details were still being confirmed, he said.

The 6.2-magnitude quake struck Ishikawa at 2.42pm local time (6.42am BST) near the central west coast of the main Japanese island of Honshu, according to the US Geological Survey’s earthquake information centre.

The Japan Meteorological Agency put the preliminary magnitude at 6.3, but later raised it to 6.5. They measured the depth of about 7.5 miles.

The Fire and Disaster Management Agency said two people were reported hurt in Ishikawa’s Suzu City, on the northern tip of the Noto Peninsula.

One person was found without vital signs after falling from a ladder, and another was injured when a cabinet fell on top of them. Other details were not immediately available.

There were no reports of any problems at the two major nuclear facilities in the area, according to Mr Matsuno.

Japan is one of the world’s most earthquake-prone nations. A massive 2011 quake in the country’s northeast caused a devastating tsunami and nuclear plant meltdown that still reverberates today.

