Silvio Berlusconi makes first public statement since being admitted to hospital

Former Italian premier Silvio Berlusconi has made his first public statements since being admitted to hospital a month ago, delivering a video address to his Forza Italia party.

Mr Berlusconi, who appeared in the video sitting at a desk set up inside the hospital and flanked by Italian and EU flags, received a standing ovation from the floor of the party congress in Milan.

The 86-year-old three-time former premier and media mogul noted that it was the first time since he was taken to hospital that he had worn a coat and jacket.

Forza Italia party activists watch Silvio Berlusconi as he talks in his video address (Luca Bruno/AP)

He told party members that Forza Italia is “an essential and loyal pillar” of the governing majority led by Giorgia Meloni’s far-right Brothers of Italy, and said he was proud of the government’s accomplishments so far, including a reduction in payroll taxes.

Mr Berlusconi was admitted to Milan’s San Raffaele Hospital with a lung infection on April 5, and doctors later revealed he also has chronic leukaemia.

His party is the smallest in Ms Meloni’s coalition, which also includes Matteo Salvini’s League group.

Mr Berlusconi has a seat in the senate but no cabinet posts.