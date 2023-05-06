Ilkay Gundogan double sinks Leeds as Manchester City survive late scare

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Ilkay Gundogan double sinks Leeds as Manchester City survive late scare

By Press Association
Manchester City’s Ilkay Gundogan scored twice against Leeds (Martin Rickett/PA).
Manchester City’s Ilkay Gundogan scored twice against Leeds (Martin Rickett/PA).

Ilkay Gundogan scored twice but missed a penalty as Manchester City survived a late scare to maintain their title charge with a 2-1 win over relegation-threatened Leeds.

The German midfielder swept home from the edge of the area in the 19th and 27th minutes at the Etihad Stadium to put the champions on course for what seemed a comfortable victory.

City then spurned a host of chances, with Erling Haaland twice being denied by the woodwork and Gundogan hitting a post from the spot, before Rodrigo gave Leeds late hope in Sam Allardyce’s first match in charge.

The hosts held on for a victory that lifts them four points clear of Arsenal at the top of the Premier League, with both sides having four games remaining, but manager Pep Guardiola will be concerned it was not emphatically closed out.

Such was their dominance, City had all but reduced the game to walking pace before Rodrigo changed the picture in the 85th minute.

Allardyce, who made four changes, including bringing in Joel Robles for Illan Meslier in goal, will at least take encouragement from that, although for the majority of the game Leeds were comprehensively outplayed.

City started strongly and there was little surprise when the opener came after 19 minutes, with Guardiola’s side having already threatened numerous times.

Sam Allardyce
Sam Allardyce was taking charge of Leeds for the first time (Martin Rickett/PA).

Kevin De Bruyne had a shot blocked, Julian Alvarez fired over and Haaland was denied by Robles before Gundogan passed into the bottom corner from the edge of the area after Riyad Mahrez cut inside.

Mahrez himself then shot narrowly over before Leeds-born Haaland uncharacteristically blasted wide after Gundogan pinged the ball into the area and De Bruyne teed up the striker with a brilliant lay-off.

With Leeds clearly struggling, a second goal seemed inevitable and it arrived in similar fashion to the first as Mahrez cut inside and found Gundogan 18 yards out once again. This time the German picked the opposite corner as he clipped the ball into the net.

Leeds did have a chance when a Weston McKennie header forced Ederson to save, but the visitors were fortunate not to concede again before the break.

Haaland again spared them when he miskicked in front of goal, Alvarez had an effort cleared off the line and Phil Foden volleyed narrowly over with the final kick of the first half.

Erling Haaland reacts to a missed chance
Erling Haaland reacts to a missed chance (Martin Rickett/PA).

Haaland hit the woodwork twice after the break, first heading against the bar following a set-piece and then striking the base of a post on the turn after Rico Lewis threaded him through.

City seemed to be cruising and Gundogan looked likely to wrap up the game by completing his treble when Haaland handed him the ball after Foden was felled by Pascal Struijk.

Yet his effort cannoned back off Robles’ left-hand post and Rodrigo set alarm bells ringing when he pounced on a Manuel Akanji error to pull one back late on.

City needed to regroup, but avoided any further scares.

