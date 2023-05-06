I understand both sides – Pep Guardiola defends duo over penalty miss

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
I understand both sides – Pep Guardiola defends duo over penalty miss

By Press Association
Pep Guardiola saw his Manchester City side see off Leeds (Martin Rickett/PA).
Pep Guardiola refused to criticise Ilkay Gundogan and Erling Haaland over the missed penalty in Manchester City’s unexpectedly narrow 2-1 win over Leeds.

Regular taker Haaland deferred to Gundogan when City were awarded a late spot-kick at the Etihad Stadium to allow the German a chance to complete a hat-trick.

Yet, much to Guardiola’s obvious frustration, Gundogan’s effort came back off Joel Robles’ left-hand post and Rodrigo pulled one back for relegation-threatened moments later.

That set up a grandstand finish to what had seemed a straightforward Premier League assignment for the champions after Gundogan’s two well-taken efforts in the first half.

Guardiola seemed quite annoyed at the time and was caught on camera saying he felt Haaland, who did not add to the 51 goals he has scored this season but twice hit the woodwork, should have taken it.

The Spaniard, however, had calmed down by the time he undertook post-match media duties.

Guardiola said: “The performance was excellent, we played really good.

“I am not going to explain my feelings about the last five, six or seven minutes because in general it was really good.

“Who knows if Erling had taken the penalty and missed? What happens if Riyad (Mahrez) takes it and misses? What happens if Ilkay Gundogan takes the penalty and scores?

“The question is, if it is 2-0 who is the taker? If it is 2-0 Erling or Riyad has to take it.

“But (it shows) how Erling is as a person. He is incredible and wants to score goals, but at the same time mates are important. He is so nice and generous.

“The game could have been over, but I understand both sides. Ilkay has never scored a hat-trick and he wanted him to do it.

“Gundo scored two incredible goals. How good did he play today? He has everything.”

Gundogan, who is out of contract at the end of the season, admitted the matter had taken the gloss off the game for him.

He said on Sky Sports: “I saw Erling with the ball, looking for me, telling me to take it. I asked him a couple of times, ‘Are you sure?’ and he was quite sure and confident to give me the ball.

“I wish I would have scored. The sad thing now, looking back, the disappointment of failing to score the penalty is a bit higher than actually scoring two goals and maybe winning the game.”

The frantic finish gave new Leeds manager Sam Allardyce some positives to cling to from what had been a largely poor performance from the relegation-threatened side.

Leeds are outside the bottom three only on goal difference and Allardyce, appointed earlier this week, now has just three games to guide them to safety.

He said: “In the second half you would probably think, and rightly so, how many is it going to be?

“We were defending with spirit but playing nowhere near the way we needed to.

“When we stopped giving the ball to City we grew in confidence. We gave a stupid penalty away.

“We scored and then the game was on and they were showing a bit of nerves. When you get Manchester City playing by the corner flag in the last five minutes you know you must still be in with a chance.”

