We value him so much – Ryan Mason hails Harry Kane’s all-round contribution

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News World

We value him so much – Ryan Mason hails Harry Kane’s all-round contribution

By Press Association
Harry Kane moved a step closer to Alan Shearer’s all-time Premier League record (John Walton/PA)
Harry Kane moved a step closer to Alan Shearer’s all-time Premier League record (John Walton/PA)

Tottenham interim boss Ryan Mason believes there are still elements of Harry Kane’s contribution to the team that go underappreciated.

The stadium announcer was still in the midst of declaring one minute of first-half added time when Kane connected with Pedro Porro’s whipped cross and nodded in the eventual winner as Tottenham beat Crystal Palace 1-0.

Kane’s strike, his 209th in the Premier League, also moved him ahead of Wayne Rooney and into outright second on the all-time top scorer list.

Mason said: “Naturally we’ll all talk about Harry’s goals and Harry when he plays games of football he will continue to score goals. We know that.

“But also that elite mindset, that example that he sets every day in and around the place, it’s great to be around. Because when you have people like that they inspire you to be better and we appreciate Harry, we value him so much at this football club.”

The England captain’s 28th goal in all competitions this season leaves him 51 behind all-time Premier League leader Alan Shearer, who netted 260 in the top flight.

  1. Alan Shearer (260)
  2. Harry Kane (209)
  3. Wayne Rooney (208)
  4. Andrew Cole (187)
  5. Sergio Aguero (184)

“Harry is certainly one player that is focused every game to be the best version of himself every time he is out on that football pitch, whether it’s the training ground or on matchday, so hopefully Harry continues to play and I’m sure he’ll continue to score goals.”
Mason remained pragmatic when asked if Kane was set to break that mark, saying: “I don’t really like speaking too much about the future because from personal experience I know that you can’t really plan too much far ahead in football terms and in life, and you’ve got to be in the moment.

Saturday’s victory was a subdued affair but enough to secure Mason a first victory in his second spell in charge of Spurs.

Tottenham Hotspur v Crystal Palace – Premier League – Tottenham Hotspur Stadium
Crystal Palace goalkeeper Sam Johnstone kept his side in the game (John Walton/PA)

Roy Hodgson’s Palace, meanwhile, had a handful of chances and were kept in it by several good saves from Sam Johnstone, who has in recent weeks usurped Vicente Guaita as his boss’ first-choice keeper.

The former England manager was more forthcoming about 29-year-old Kane’s chances at surpassing Shearer, saying: “I would expect it, you know his age, he’s got several good years ahead of him and he doesn’t get injured very often, touch wood.

“I think the only thing that stands between him and the record will be is he going to avoid serious injury? Is he going to be able to get 20, 30 matches a year behind him? Is he going to get help from his team-mates and play in a good team which is what he has been playing in?

Tottenham Hotspur v Crystal Palace – Premier League – Tottenham Hotspur Stadium
Harry Kane is 51 goals short of Alan Shearer but has been backed to break the record if he stays fit (John Walton/PA)

“If all those things take place I expect him to break the record, absolutely.”

Hodgson departed from Mason when asked if Kane was to some degree still viewed as an underrated talent.

He added: “You’re talking maybe for a body of football fans and football people that I don’t know. I don’t know who they are, I don’t know what they’re saying, but I can guarantee that none of us that work in football on a serious basis in what I call the football village, there’s none of us that have that opinion.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
To go with story by Keith Findlay. New Food Warehouse supermarket opening in Aberdeen Picture shows; Berryden retail park in Aberdeen. Aberdeen. Supplied by CBRE Date; Unknown
New supermarket and owner for Aberdeen’s Berryden retail park
2
Cex has been told staff will have to hold on to stock for the statutory 48 hours. It's a law designed to help police track down stolen goods. Image: Ben Hendry/DC Thomson.
Police block Aberdeen secondhand shop from selling stock more quickly over stolen goods fears
3
The skull was found in the garden of a block of flats on Heathryfold Place. Image: Chris Cromar/DC Thomson.
Teenager charged after young children find skull in Aberdeen garden
4
Katarzyna Kulaszewska leaving court. Image: DC Thomson
Woman ordered to pay £150 compensation to baby after dog attack
5
The Learney Arms could be forced to close due to a noise row with a neighbour.
Only pub in Torphins facing ‘imminent closure’ as noise complaints from neighbour lead to…
4
6
To go with story by Kathryn Wylie. court story Picture shows; Danielle Downie appeared at Banff Sheriff Court.. Banff. Supplied by Facebook/DC Thomson Date; Unknown
Drink-driver ‘thought she was fine’ to get behind wheel after daytime drinking session
7
Jinson Paul with a Masal Dosas. Image: Paul Glendell/DC Thomson.
Scottish Curry Awards: All the north and north-east winners
8
Police officers with beards could soon become a thing of the past. Image: Scott Baxter/DC Thomson
Police officers take legal action over proposed ‘no beards’ policy
9
An Openreach engineer at work. Image: Openreach.
Openreach: Next locations for full-fibre broadband in north and north-east
2
10
Shelves full of stock in Nisbets
Aberdeen city centre shop owned by millionaire businessman to close