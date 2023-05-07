Ilkay Gundogan holds his hands up after penalty miss in City’s win over Leeds

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Ilkay Gundogan holds his hands up after penalty miss in City’s win over Leeds

By Press Association
Ilkay Gundogan scored twice but missed a penalty against Leeds (Nick Potts/PA)
Ilkay Gundogan scored twice but missed a penalty against Leeds (Nick Potts/PA)

Ilkay Gundogan accepted his share of the blame after Premier League leaders Manchester City failed to beat relegation-threatened Leeds by a convincing scoreline on Saturday.

The German midfielder scored both of City’s goals as they maintained their title charge with a 2-1 victory at the Etihad Stadium but his late missed penalty opened the door for a potential Leeds fightback.

Regular penalty-taker and top scorer Erling Haaland passed up the chance to score from the spot to allow club captain Gundogan a shot at a first career hat-trick, but things almost went badly wrong.

Gundogan’s effort in the 84th minute smacked the post and Leeds scored just moments later through Rodrigo.

Ilkay Gundogan misses a penalty against Leeds
Ilkay Gundogan was unable to convert his late penalty (Rui Vieira/AP)

Suddenly, a game City had completely dominated until that point ended in a frantic finish but the hosts held on.

Manager Pep Guardiola was far from impressed by the episode and Gundogan held his hands up.

“It was a good performance,” said Gundogan. “Unfortunately, we weren’t able to transmit that performance into the result.

“It feels like this game should have been won by at least three goals’ difference.

“We had a lot of possession, we were able to create a lot of chances. The negative is that we were not able to score a third one.

“The game could have been over in the first half and, of course, also in the second. We had plenty of chances – myself included, unfortunately – to score a third one.

“Conceding quite an easy goal made the last five to 10 minutes a little bit nervous for us, which should not have happened. It’s another experience that we take on board.”

That incident aside, Gundogan was outstanding, putting his side in command by sweeping home from Riyad Mahrez passes on the edge of the area in the 19th and 27th minutes.

City could have increased their lead several times over with Haaland going close on a number of occasions, including hitting the woodwork twice himself.

Gundogan feels it is important City, who now face Real Madrid in the Champions League semi-finals on Tuesday, continue to set high standards as they chase the treble.

He said: “Some people say it’s more important to win than play well, which might be true, but I think that’s just not our standard.

“Of course we want to win games but also we want to keep playing the way we have done here.

“There’s just a few games left until the season is over and every game is like a final right now.”

Until their late flurry, Leeds offered little in Sam Allardyce’s first match in charge and they remain in deep trouble at the bottom of the table.

Sam Allardyce
Sam Allardyce faces a tough task to save Leeds (Martin Rickett/PA)

Allardyce has just three games – tough fixtures against Newcastle, West Ham and Tottenham – to steer them to safety.

It looks a daunting task but the 68-year-old is determined to get the best out of his players.

He said: “Even though my position is head coach I am a manager, and my biggest strength is making people feel better, making people do better.

“Since Monday with (assistants) Karl Robinson and Robbie Keane and the staff already here, we’re working diligently to make the team better.

“We haven’t stopped talking for the last four days, and not just daytime. We’ve been together all night, every night, plotting, talking and trying to find the right formula.”

